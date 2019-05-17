Morning News Call - India, May 17

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Fifteenth Finance Commission Chairman N.K. Singh and PMEAC Chairman Bibek Debroy at a conference on Fiscal Policy Roadmap in New Delhi. GMF: LIVECHAT - CHARTS & CHAT Reuters Stocks Buzz writer and chartist Terence Gabriel calls out risks and opportunities in global markets via the charts at 8:00 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • IndiGo owner's shares drop on airline founder feud report IndiGo owner Interglobe Aviation's shares tumbled on Thursday after a report that the co-founders and two largest shareholders of India's largest airline were at odds over its expansion. • Shadow banks must appoint risk officers: RBI Indian shadow banks with more than 50 billion rupees in assets must appoint a chief risk officer, the central bank said on Thursday, as it tightens regulations after a series of defaults by a single lender last year. • Amazon faces backlash for selling shoes, rugs with images of Hindu gods Amazon.com faced a social media backlash in India on Thursday after toilet seat covers and other items emblazoned with images of Hindu gods were spotted on its website. • Farm loans and ports on opposition's post-election agenda A loan waiver programme for farmers and privatisation of air and sea ports will be among the post-election priorities if India's opposition parties pull off an unexpected victory in the national vote, a regional party leader told Reuters. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Huawei ban clouds U.S.-China trade talks, tech sector A U.S. bid to block China's Huawei Technologies from buying vital American technology threw into question prospects for sales at some of the largest tech companies and drew a sharp rebuke from Beijing, further ratcheting up tensions over trade. • In nod to 2020, Trump pitches U.S. immigration overhaul President Donald Trump on Thursday proposed overhauling the U.S. immigration system to favor young, educated, English-speaking applicants instead of people with family ties to Americans, a plan he will push in his 2020 re-election campaign but has little to no chance of being approved in Congress. • Britain's May to agree departure after latest Brexit deal bid British Prime Minister Theresa May will set out a timetable for her departure in early June after the latest attempt to get her Brexit deal approved by parliament, the chairman of a powerful Conservative committee said on Thursday. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were down 0.1% at 11,296.00. • The Indian rupee is expected to open lower against the dollar after Brent crude climbed to its highest in two weeks on rising tensions in the Middle East. • Indian government bonds are likely to edge lower in early trade, as crude oil prices rose overnight and as investors await a weekly supply of notes. The yield on the benchmark 7.26% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 7.36%-7.42% today, a trader with a state-run bank said. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street closed higher on Thursday as upbeat earnings and strong economic data put investors in a buying mood, with technology companies leading the charge. • Asian shares were struggling to end a bleak week in the black as upbeat U.S. economic news and solid company earnings offered only a fleeting respite from the interminable Sino-U.S. trade dispute. • The dollar held near a two-week high against its peers, supported by strong U.S. economic data and a bounce in Treasury yields. • Three encouraging economic data reports on Thursday morning and a rebound in equity prices pushed Treasury yields higher in the North American session. • Oil prices edged higher, extending gains into a fourth session as rising tensions in the Middle East stoked fears of potential supply disruptions. • Gold extended its losses, following its biggest one-day percentage loss in a month in the previous session on a firmer dollar and as a strong U.S. data, corporate results boosted investor appetite for riskier assets. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 70.06/70.09 May 16 -$135.76 mln -$36.79 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.38% Month-to-date -$414.98 mln -$68.98 mln Year-to-date $9.35 bln -$2.63 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 70.20 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Karthick Arvinth in Bengaluru)