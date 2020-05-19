Morning News Call - India, May 19

May 19 (Reuters) - To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 4:00 pm: Health ministry will be briefing on COVID-19 situation in New Delhi. 4:30 pm: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant will be present at a webinar on “Self Care of Elderly During COVID-19.” in New Delhi. LIVECHAT-CORONAVIRUS IMPACT ON SOUTH EAST ASIAN ECONOMIES While the coronavirus has ravaged the globe and developed economies are pushing for fiscal and monetary stimulus, Southeast Asian economies have their own challenges. Priyanka Kishore, Head of India and South East Asia, Macro and Investor Services at Oxford Economics, joins us to discuss how countries in the region cope and what parts of the economy they should be concentrating on. To join the conversation at 10:00 am IST, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS •India's capital reopens public transport as nearby Chinese-owned factory is hit by outbreak India's capital New Delhi and some other state governments ordered the re-opening of public transport on Monday in a further easing of a nearly two-month coronavirus shutdown. •Bharti Airtel reports Q4 loss of 52.37 billion rupees Bharti Airtel Ltd reported a loss for the fourth quarter on Monday, as it set aside 56.42 billion Indian rupees for one-time spectrum charges. •Unions hit out at Tata Steel plans to make Netherlands bear bulk of European job cuts Labour representatives at Tata Steel's Dutch operations said on Monday that the company plans to cut 1,000 jobs in the Netherlands and that the subsidiary's chairman will step down after opposing the layoffs. •Swiggy to lay off 1,100 employees as COVID-19 hits online food orders Swiggy said on Monday it would lay off 1,100 employees, or nearly 14% of its workforce, to cut costs, as a weeks-long nationwide lockdown to curb the coronavirus outbreak hits demand for online food ordering. •Diageo exploring options to delist Indian arm - CNBC TV-18 Diageo, the world's largest spirits maker, is exploring options to delist its Indian arm, United Spirits, by buying out minority shareholders, CNBC TV-18 reported on Monday. •India IOC nears first deal to export fuel to Bangladesh -sources Indian Oil Corp, the country's top refiner, is close to winning its first contract to supply diesel, jet fuel and gasoline in the second half of this year to state-run Bangladesh Petroleum Corp, two sources with knowledge of the matter said. •Israel's ICL Group signs potash supply deal with India's IPL Israel's ICL Group said on Monday it signed a contract with Indian Potash Limited (IPL), India’s largest importer of potash, to supply 410,000 metric tonnes of potash through December 2020. GLOBAL TOP NEWS •Promising virus vaccine results reported as Trump takes anti-malaria drug The phased reopening of U.S. business and social life gained traction on Monday with more Americans emerging from coronavirus lockdowns and financial markets boosted by promising early results from the first U.S. vaccine trial in humans. •U.S. savages WHO as it promises pandemic review, but China pledges $2 billion The World Health Organization said on Monday an independent review of the global coronavirus response would begin as soon as possible and it received backing and a hefty pledge of funds from China, in the spotlight as the origin of the pandemic. •Uber to focus on core rides, delivery business as it cuts 23% of workforce Uber Technologies will concentrate on its core businesses in ride-hailing and food delivery and cut 23% of its workforce in an attempt to become profitable despite the coronavirus pandemic, Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi said in an email to employees on Monday. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) •SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 1.8% higher at 8,986.50. •The Indian rupee is expected to trade higher against the dollar tracking gains in Asian and U.S. shares after early trials of an experimental vaccine to combat the coronavirus showed promise. ​ •The Indian government bond yields are likely to trade little changed in early session as traders await steps from the central bank to boost appetite, after New Delhi recently announced a stimulus plan to shield the economy from the coronavirus impact. The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.02%-6.08%. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks jumped on Monday, and the S&P 500 closed at a 10-week high, on encouraging early-stage data for a potential coronavirus vaccine and on the promise of more stimulus to lift an economy beaten down by the pandemic. • Asian shares jumped and oil extended gains on optimism the global economy would recover quickly following a successful early-stage trial of a coronavirus vaccine, while the euro hovered near a two-week top. • The dollar nursed losses against major currencies after encouraging results from the trial of a vaccine for COVID-19 improved sentiment in a boost to riskier assets. • U.S. Treasury yields advanced on Monday, as investors grew optimistic about a potential vaccine that could help fight the coronavirus pandemic, boosting overall risk appetite as stocks and oil gained as well. • Oil prices rose, extending gains for a fourth straight session, amid signs that producers are cutting output as promised just as demand picks up, stoked by more countries easing out of curbs imposed to counter the coronavirus pandemic. • Gold prices inched up, supported by strained Sino-U.S. relations and a dismal global economic outlook, although positive news from an early-stage trial for a coronavirus vaccine spurred some risk appetite and capped the metal's gains. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 75.91/75.94 May 18 (2,510.58) crore 965.61 crore 10-yr bond 6.05 pct Month-to-date 14,852 crore (17,875) crore yield Year-to-date (40,062) crore (1,00,354) crore (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities Depository Limited) For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 75.74 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Prajakta Gadgil in Bengaluru)