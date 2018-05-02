Morning News Call - India, May 2

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 04:30 pm: Junior Aviation Minister Jayant Sinha to address press conference on government's investment plan for AAI airports in New Delhi. LIVECHAT - U.S.-IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL As the May 12 deadline for U.S. President Donald Trump to decide on restoring economic sanctions on Tehran looms, we discuss the issues at hand with Dr. James Walsh, senior research associate at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Security Studies Program at 09:30 am IST. TRADING INDIA FORUM- INDIA EQUITY MARKETS Sunil Singhania,Ex-Global Head of Equities, Reliance Capital and Founder at Abakkus Asset Manager LLP, shares his views with us at 11:00 am IST. INDIA TOP NEWS • L&T seals $2.1 billion deal to sell electrical unit to Schneider Larsen & Toubro has agreed to sell its electrical and automation business for $2.1 billion to Schneider Electric, partnering with Temasek, in the biggest M&A deal announced in the Indian market this year. • EXCLUSIVE-India rejects U.S. request on price caps on medical devices India has told the United States it won't abstain from capping prices for more medical devices, regardless of pressure to rethink its stance after price controls on heart stents and knee implants spoilt the market for some U.S. firms, sources familiar with the matter said. • India extends deadline to receive initial bids for Air India India has extended the deadline to receive initial bids for its stake in state-run carrier Air India to May 31 from May 14 earlier, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Tuesday. • Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 profit up 15 percent on lending growth Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a 15 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on higher interest and fee incomes and as its bad loans fell. • Two suitors for India's Fortis raise bids by Tuesday deadline Cash-strapped Indian hospital operator Fortis Healthcare said on Tuesday that two of its five suitors had boosted their bids to invest in the company as of a deadline for binding offers on Tuesday. • India to allow foreigners to invest in T-bills RBI said it will allow foreign portfolio investors to invest in treasury bills issued by the federal government, in its latest move to ease foreign investment rules. • Kuwait Petroleum eyes stake in India's Bina refinery Kuwait Petroleum International is in talks to buy 24 percent of the Bina joint venture refinery in central India, two Indian and two foreign sources said, as the Middle East nation wants to increase its South Asian market share. • Hindustan Zinc March-qtr profit falls 18 percent Hindustan Zinc, a unit of Vedanta, on Monday posted an 18 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit, hurt by lower zinc sales. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Apple's $100 billion stock buyback overshadows iPhone Apple on Tuesday reported resilient iPhone sales in the face of waning global demand and promised $100 billion in additional stock buybacks, reassuring investors that its decade-old smartphone invention had life in it yet. • Japan April services activity grows fastest in 6 mths-PMI Activity in Japan's services sector expanded at the fastest pace in six months in April as new orders picked up, a private survey showed on Wednesday, suggesting the economy got off to a strong start in the second quarter. • Pushing to bury Iran deal, Israel says no one wants war with Tehran Israel said on Tuesday it does not seek war with Iran and suggested U.S. President Donald Trump backed Israel's latest attempt to kill the 2015 Iran nuclear deal by disclosing purported evidence of past Iranian nuclear arms work. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading at 10,749.50, down 0.1 percent from its previous close. • The Indian rupee is likely to open marginally lower as a jump in the dollar index to four-month highs overshadows the central bank move to ease rules for foreign investment in the nation’s bonds. • Indian government bonds are expected to rise today as the Reserve Bank of India has allowed foreign investment in government securities with a residual maturity of below three years.The yield on the 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 is likely to trade in 7.72 percent- 7.76 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • The S&P 500 edged higher on Tuesday after comments from a Trump administration official on trade with China and the Mexican economy minister on the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement provided cause for optimism. • Asian equities held steady, while the dollar traded near a four-month high as investors await the Federal Reserve's upcoming policy statement for clues on the future pace of U.S. monetary tightening. • The dollar held near a four-month high against a basket of major currencies, buoyed by the outlook for a strong U.S. economy and rising yields amid signs of slowdown elsewhere, especially in Europe. • U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday, with prices pressured ahead of a quarterly refunding announcement that is expected to show more supply as the government seeks to finance its massive tax cut program and increased fiscal spending plan. • Oil prices were stable, supported by concerns that the United States may re-impose sanctions on major exporter Iran, although soaring U.S. supplies capped gains. • Gold prices edged up, having fallen almost one percent in the previous session on the back of a stronger U.S. dollar to hit their lowest level this year. 