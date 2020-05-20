Morning News Call - India, May 20

May 20 (Reuters) - To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 5:00 pm: World Bank India Country Director Junaid Kamal Ahmad will be present at a webinar on “Impact of COVID-19 to the Indian Economy as well World Economy.” in New Delhi. 7:00 pm: Principal Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal will be present at India Today’s e-conclave on ‘Deconstructing Stimulus 2.0.’ in New Delhi. LIVECHAT- EQUITIES FOCUS Reuters stocks correspondents in London and New York discuss how a busy news week is playing out on equity markets.To join the conversation at 07:30 pm IST, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS •India coronavirus infections surge past 100,000, deaths top 3,000 Coronavirus cases in India reached 100,000 on Tuesday, matching its number of intensive care beds, and the rate of increase of new infections showed little sign of slowing. •India resumes purchases of Malaysian palm oil - traders Indian buyers have resumed purchases of Malaysian palm oil after a four-month gap following a diplomatic row, with buying spurred by a fall in domestic inventories and discounted prices, trade sources said. •Hundreds of thousands evacuated as India, Bangladesh brace for super cyclone India and Bangladesh evacuated around half a million people out of the way of the most powerful storm in a decade ahead of its landfall on Wednesday amid fears of heavy damage to houses and crops and disruption of road, rail and power links. •NMC founder owes over $250 million to Bank of Baroda-court document Bank of Baroda is seeking to recover loans worth more than $250 million from NMC founder BR Shetty and his companies and an Indian court has barred him and his wife from selling or transferring some properties while it hears the case, a court document showed. •WeWork India lays off 20% of workforce as virus lockdowns weigh WeWork's India franchise said on Tuesday it laid off 100 employees, or 20% of its workforce, as the office-sharing startup joins a slew of firms that are cutting costs and revamping operations as a prolonged nationwide lockdown to curb the coronavirus has kept people indoors. GLOBAL TOP NEWS •Mnuchin defends U.S. fiscal response to pandemic, seeks payroll loan extension U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday defended the Trump administration's fiscal response to the coronavirus pandemic and told senators he was willing to consider extending and modifying a payroll loan program for small businesses. •Japan's March machinery orders fall as damage from pandemic spreads Japan's core machinery orders slipped in March, suggesting a widening hit to the economy from the coronavirus although the pace of decline was offset by a large number of orders for big-ticket items. •China leaves lending benchmark LPR unchanged, as expected China held its benchmark lending rate steady as expected, mirroring the central bank's decision last week to keep borrowing costs on medium-term funding for financial institutions unchanged. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) •SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.3% higher at 8,918. •The Indian rupee is expected to trade little changed against the dollar as U.S. stocks fell overnight following a report that deflated the early optimism on the coronavirus vaccine. •The Indian government bond yields will likely trade little changed in early session as investors await measures by the central bank to support debt market appetite.The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.00%-6.05% today. GLOBAL MARKETS • The S&P 500 closed lower on Tuesday, as investors focused on a report questioning Moderna's recent coronavirus vaccine early-stage trial results, wiping out modest gains on the benchmark index in the last hour of trading. • Asian stocks struggled to extend the week's rally and gold and bonds firmed as a sceptical press report dented some hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine and concerns about bumps in the global recovery from the pandemic returned. • The euro held firm, basking in the afterglow of a Franco-German proposal for a common fund that could move Europe closer to fiscal union. • U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell shed no new light on the government's economic response to the coronavirus pandemic and the market looked ahead to the return of the 20-year bond. • Oil prices dipped as concerns over the lasting economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic outweighed signs of improving demand and production cuts by major oil producers. • Gold prices were steady as a rising dollar offset support for the metal from easing equities and growing concerns of a global recession. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 75.65/75.68 May 19 (2,522.53) crore (1,531.30) crore 10-yr bond 6.04 pct Month-to-date 12,330 crore (19,406) crore yield Year-to-date (42,584) crore (101,885) crore (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities Depository Limited)