Morning News Call - India, May 21

FACTORS TO WATCH 4:00 pm: Health ministry briefing on COVID-19 situation in New Delhi. LIVECHAT - CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWNS Dr. Jonathan Quick, managing director for Pandemic Response, Preparedness, and Prevention at The Rockefeller Foundation, Professor of Global Health at the Duke Global Health Institute, and former director of essential medicines at the WHO, joins the forum to discuss strategies and risks as countries begin to ease coronavirus-prompted lockdowns. To join the discussion at 08:15 pm IST, click here refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS • RBI may need to aggressively cut rates alongside fiscal stimulus - economists The Indian government's frugal economic stimulus package has put pressure on the Reserve Bank of India to intervene, as analysts and economists say measures announced so far are unlikely to have any meaningful impact soon. • India to allow some domestic flights from May 25 - minister India will allow airlines to begin some domestic flights from May 25, its civil aviation minister said on Wednesday, two months after the country imposed a ban on air travel as it went into lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus. • SoftBank-backed Ola follows Uber with job cuts as revenue sinks SoftBank Group-backed Indian ride-hailing company Ola will cut 1,400 jobs, or about 35% of its workforce, as it navigates a strict coronavirus lockdown that has halted 95% of its business, company chief Bhavish Aggarwal told employees on Wednesday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Global coronavirus cases surpass 5 million, infections rising in South America Global coronavirus cases surpassed 5 million on Wednesday, with Latin America overtaking the United States and Europe in the past week to report the largest portion of new daily cases globally. • Japan exports fall most since 2009 as pandemic wipes out global demand Japan's exports fell the most since the 2009 global financial crisis in April as the coronavirus pandemic slammed world demand for cars, industrial materials and other goods, likely pushing the world's third-largest economy deeper into recession. • Fed debates longer-term crisis-fighting plan, minutes show Federal Reserve policymakers, still working to fully roll out a multi-trillion-dollar effort to shore up financial markets and an economy cratered by the coronavirus pandemic, last month dove into a new debate: how best to support the economy during a recovery they now agree could be slower and more fraught than initially thought. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.8% lower at 9,018.25. • The Indian rupee is expected to trade little changed against the dollar amid broad weakness in Asian currencies on mounting U.S.-China tensions. • Indian government bond yields will likely trade largely unchanged in early session, as investors await the announcement of an open market operation by the central bank to absorb New Delhi's additional borrowing and boost market appetite. The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.00%-6.08% today. GLOBAL MARKETS • The three major averages on Wall Street notched their fourth gain in five sessions on Wednesday as investors again bet on a swift economic recovery from coronavirus-driven lockdowns and the potential for more stimulus measures from the Federal Reserve. • The dollar nursed broad losses and riskier currencies held gains as investors looked to a bright recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, shrugging off diabolical forecasts and rising Sino-U.S. tension. • U.S. Treasury yields slipped on Wednesday after a somewhat underwhelming debut of the first 20-year bond in decades left the market uncertain how the new government financing tool will fit in. • Oil prices edged higher after data showed U.S. crude inventories fell again, easing concern about a supply glut, though lingering fears over the global economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic capped gains. • Gold eased, as equities gained on hopes for a swift recovery from the coronavirus-induced economic slump, although losses were capped by optimism over further stimulus measures. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 75.81/75.84 May 20 (1334.16) crore (883.69) crore 10-yr bond yield 6.04 pct Month-to-date 10,996 crore (20,290) crore Year-to-date (43,918) crore (1,02,769) crore For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 75.53 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Yoganand KN in Bengaluru)