Morning News Call - India, May 22

FACTORS TO WATCH No major events are scheduled for the day. GMF: LIVECHAT - EQUITIES WATCH Join our Reuters correspondents in London and New York for a discussion on the stock markets and company earnings at 6:30 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • Modi shows confidence as opposition dismisses ominous exit polls Political allies swathed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a victory garland on Tuesday, seeking to project confidence he would win a second straight term in a general election, but the opposition Congress party dismissed predictions it would lose. • Billionaire Hinduja brothers weigh bid for Jet Airways India's Hinduja Group said on Tuesday it was considering a bid for debt-laden Jet Airways, boosting shares in the grounded airline for their best day since January. • PNB likely to take control of 2-3 small state-run banks: sources India's Punjab National Bank is looking to merge with two or three government owned banks that could include Oriental Bank Of Commerce, Andhra Bank and Allahabad Bank, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters, as New Delhi tries to cut the number of state-owned lenders. • Watchdog probes allegations of anti-competitive conduct by Maruti: sources India's antitrust regulator is looking into allegations that Maruti Suzuki, the country's biggest car maker, resorted to anti-competitive practices by controlling how its dealers discounted cars, three people aware of the matter said. • RBI to create specialised supervisory, regulatory cadre The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday its central board had decided to create a separate supervisory and regulatory cadre within the bank after reviewing the current supervisory structure. • A year on, Indian anti-Vedanta protesters say still await justice A year after Indian police killed 13 people protesting against pollution from a copper smelter in the southern port city of Thoothukudi, tensions within the community and between residents and the police are still running high. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • China ready for further U.S. trade talks, ambassador says Beijing is ready to resume trade talks with Washington, China's ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai said, as a top U.S. business lobby in China said nearly half its members are seeing non-tariff barrier retaliation in China due to the trade war. • Britain's May tries to break Brexit deadlock with offer of 'new deal' Prime Minister Theresa May set out a "new deal" on Tuesday for Britain's departure from the European Union, offering sweeteners to parliament including the chance to vote on whether to hold a second referendum to try to break the impasse over Brexit. • Japan exports fall again as Trump's trade policy threatens economic outlook Japanese exports contracted for the fifth month in April due to a slump in shipments of chip-making equipment to China, underlining the growing threat to the world's third-biggest economy from a bruising Sino-U.S. trade war. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were up 0.2% at 11,751.00. • The Indian rupee is expected to open higher against the dollar ahead of the nation’s election results and the U.S. Federal Reserve’s latest meeting minutes. • Indian government bonds are likely to trade largely unchanged as investors await the general election results due tomorrow. The yield on the benchmark 7.26% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 7.28%-7.32% today. GLOBAL MARKETS • Shares of technology companies helped lift Wall Street on Tuesday after the United States temporarily eased curbs on China's Huawei Technologies, alleviating investor concerns about pressure on future corporate results in the sector. • Asian stocks were on shaky ground, as earlier relief over Washington's temporary relaxation of curbs against China's Huawei Technologies failed to offset deeper worries about trade frictions between the world's two largest economies. • The dollar hovered near a four-week high, supported by higher U.S. yields after the United States eased trade restrictions on Chinese telecommunications equipment maker Huawei Technologies. • U.S. Treasury yields edged higher on Tuesday, lifted by gains in Wall Street shares and higher risk appetite overall after the United States eased trade restrictions on Chinese telecommunications equipment maker Huawei Technologies. • Oil prices fell after industry data showed an increase in U.S. crude inventories and as Saudi Arabia pledged to keep markets balanced. • Gold steadied after falling to a more than two-week low in the previous session, as a stronger dollar dented demand for bullion ahead of the release of minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 69.73/69.76 May 21 $170.08 mln -$2.38 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.30% Month-to-date -$476.18 mln -$171.43 mln Year-to-date $9.29 bln -$2.73 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 69.67 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Karthick Arvinth in Bengaluru)