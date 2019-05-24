Morning News Call - India, May 24

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai. 5:00 pm: India’s outgoing Cabinet likely to meet to pass resolution to dissolve 16th Lok Sabha in New Delhi. 5:30 pm: India’s outgoing Council of Ministers likely to meet in New Delhi. GMF: LIVECHAT - CHARTS & CHAT Reuters Stocks Buzz writer and chartist Terence Gabriel calls out risks and opportunities in global markets via the charts at 8:00 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • Modi stuns opposition with huge election win Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi scored a dramatic election victory on Thursday, putting his Hindu nationalist party on course to increase its majority on a mandate of business-friendly policies and a tough stand on national security. • Modi will need to hit the ground running with economy, Pakistan From a shortage of job opportunities and a stuttering economy to tense ties with old foe Pakistan, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will face a host of challenges after winning a big majority on Thursday. • Australian state says Adani coal approvals due by mid June Australia's Queensland state said that the process to obtain final approvals for Adani Enterprise's controversial Carmichael coal mine must be wrapped up by mid-June. • India's jobs deficit: Project in Gujarat struggling to create employment When he was chief minister of the Indian state of Gujarat in 2011, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off an ambitious project to develop a financial hub in the style of Singapore or Dubai. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Trump says 'dangerous' Huawei could be included in U.S.-China trade deal President Donald Trump said on Thursday U.S. complaints against Huawei Technologies might be resolved within the framework of a U.S.-China trade deal, while at the same time calling the Chinese telecommunications giant "very dangerous." • UK's May hangs on after Brexit gambit backfires Prime Minister Theresa May was clinging to power on Thursday after her final Brexit gambit backfired, overshadowing a European election that has shown a United Kingdom still riven over its divorce from the EU. • U.S. regulator sees approval of Boeing 737 MAX to fly as soon as late June: sources The Federal Aviation Administration expects to approve Boeing's 737 MAX jet to return to service as soon as late June, representatives of the U.S. air regulator informed members of the United Nations' aviation agency in a private briefing on Thursday, sources told Reuters. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were up 0.5% at 11,737.50. • The Indian rupee is expected to open higher against the dollar after crude oil suffered its biggest decline since late-December. • Indian government bonds are likely to rise in early trade as the benchmark Brent crude oil contract fell below $70 per barrel, raising hopes that inflation will remain in check. The yield on the benchmark 7.26% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 7.20%-7.26% today. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks slumped on Thursday as investors dumped shares of companies in growth and cyclical sectors, with energy and technology leading declines, on fears that the escalating U.S.-China trade war would stymie global economic growth. • Asian shares hobbled near four-month lows and crude oil plunged on worries the U.S.-China trade spat was developing into a more entrenched strategic dispute between the world's two largest economies, pushing investors to safe-haven assets. • The dollar held steady, having come off two-year highs on lower U.S. yields in the previous session amid fears that a trade war with China will hurt the U.S. economy more than previously thought. • U.S. Treasury yields dropped across the board on Thursday as risk appetite faded amid continued concerns about global growth and a worsening trade conflict between the United States and China. • Oil prices jumped amid OPEC supply cuts and Middle East tensions, but still did not fully recoup losses earlier in the week on economic slowdown jitters and swelling inventories - their steepest drops since the start of the year. • Gold prices held steady after rising above $1,280 in the previous session as weaker U.S. data pushed back the dollar and reignited hopes of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve this year. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 69.91/69.94 May 23 $194.03 mln -$17.58 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.24% Month-to-date -$358.67 mln -$241.07 mln Year-to-date $9.41 bln -$2.80 bln