Market News
May 26, 2020

Morning News Call - India, May 26

6 Min Read

    FACTORS TO WATCH
    No major events are scheduled.
    
    GMF: Robert Wyrick, CIO of Post Oak Private Wealth Advisors in Houston,
Texas,joins us to discuss his investment outlook, risk management, and recent
upheavals in the U.S. oil industry. To join the conversation at 07:30 pm IST,
click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp
    
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
    •India air travel restart hits chaos and cancellations 
    Airlines' plans to resume air travel in India were in disarray on Monday
after some states restricted the number of flights hours before departure,
causing last-minute cancellations and leaving hundreds of passengers
stranded.
    •Hyundai India, Maruti workers get coronavirus, showing restart risks 
    Workers at two of India's biggest carmakers have tested positive for the
novel coronavirus days after restarting operations, exposing the risks companies
and the government face in kickstarting the economy.
    •India looks to store cheap oil in United States - oil minister 
    India is looking at storing some low priced U.S. oil in facilities there as
its local storage is full, oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan told CNBC TV18 news
channel.
    •Reliance launches JioMart online grocery service, challenging Amazon,
Flipkart 
    Reliance Industries has launched an online grocery service, JioMart, the
head of its grocery retail business said, in a move aimed at rivalling Amazon's
local unit and Walmart's Flipkart in the huge Indian market.
    •Jaguar seeks state loan as coronavirus pandemic takes toll- Sky News
    Jaguar Land Rover is in talks with the British government about a request
for temporary state funding of more than $1.22 billion, Sky News said on
Saturday, a report the company said was inaccurate.
    •ITC to acquire spices maker Sunrise Foods 
    ITC is going to acquire spices maker Sunrise Foods Private Limited, the
company said in a statement to stock exchanges on Sunday.
    

    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
    •WHO pauses trial of hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 patients due to safety
concerns
    The World Health Organization has suspended testing the malaria drug
hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 patients due to safety concerns, WHO Director
General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.
    •Singapore cuts 2020 GDP outlook again as virus batters economy
    Singapore downgraded its 2020 gross domestic product forecast for the third
time, the trade ministry said, as the bellwether economy braces for its deepest
ever recession.
    •Hong Kong and Beijing officials defend security laws, citing threat of
terrorism
    China's foreign ministry office in Hong Kong and the city's security chief
on Monday defended proposed national security laws by describing some acts in
mass pro-democracy protests last year as terrorism.
    
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
    •SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 1.2% higher at 9,144.80.
    •The Indian rupee is expected to open higher against the dollar, tracking
upbeat Asian shares and U.S. equity futures amid more indications that many
economies are reopening.
    •The India federal government bond yields are likely to edge higher in early
session, as traders may look to book profits ahead of a state debt auction later
today.The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 will likely trade
in a 5.94%-6.02% range today.

    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
    • Wall Street ended mixed on Friday in a mostly tame finish to a week of
strong gains, as investors gauged China-U.S. tensions and amid ongoing
uncertainty about the pace of economic recovery from the coronavirus.
    • Asian shares forged ahead while U.S. stock futures challenged a major
chart barrier as investors looked past Sino-U.S. trade tensions to more stimulus
in China and a re-opening world economy.

    • The dollar inched lower as growing optimism about a global recovery from
the COVID-19 pandemic supported riskier currencies, though concerns about
Sino-U.S. tensions held further moves in check.
    • Longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday, as risk sentiment turned
sour after Beijing proposed imposing a new security law on Hong Kong,
exacerbating China's strained relationship with the United States.
    • Oil prices rose on clear signs that producers are sticking to commitments
to cut crude supply as more cars get back on the road with coronavirus lockdowns
easing around the world.

    • Gold traded little changed as gains in equities on optimism over a
reopening global economy offset support from a softer dollar and lingering
tensions over Hong Kong and Venezuela.
    
   
              CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES        DEBT
 PNDF spot    75.88/75.91  May 22           (206.21) crore  161.90 crore
 10-yr bond   5.96 pct     Month-to-date    9,089 crore     (19,892) crore
 yield                                                      
                           Year-to-date     (45,825) crore  (1,02,371)
                                                            crore
 
    (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities
Depository Limited)

    
    ($1 = 75.75 Indian rupees)
 



 (Compiled by Prajakta Gadgil in Bengaluru)
