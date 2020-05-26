Morning News Call - India, May 26

May 26 (Reuters) - To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH No major events are scheduled. GMF: Robert Wyrick, CIO of Post Oak Private Wealth Advisors in Houston, Texas,joins us to discuss his investment outlook, risk management, and recent upheavals in the U.S. oil industry. To join the conversation at 07:30 pm IST, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS •India air travel restart hits chaos and cancellations Airlines' plans to resume air travel in India were in disarray on Monday after some states restricted the number of flights hours before departure, causing last-minute cancellations and leaving hundreds of passengers stranded. •Hyundai India, Maruti workers get coronavirus, showing restart risks Workers at two of India's biggest carmakers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus days after restarting operations, exposing the risks companies and the government face in kickstarting the economy. •India looks to store cheap oil in United States - oil minister India is looking at storing some low priced U.S. oil in facilities there as its local storage is full, oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan told CNBC TV18 news channel. •Reliance launches JioMart online grocery service, challenging Amazon, Flipkart Reliance Industries has launched an online grocery service, JioMart, the head of its grocery retail business said, in a move aimed at rivalling Amazon's local unit and Walmart's Flipkart in the huge Indian market. •Jaguar seeks state loan as coronavirus pandemic takes toll- Sky News Jaguar Land Rover is in talks with the British government about a request for temporary state funding of more than $1.22 billion, Sky News said on Saturday, a report the company said was inaccurate. •ITC to acquire spices maker Sunrise Foods ITC is going to acquire spices maker Sunrise Foods Private Limited, the company said in a statement to stock exchanges on Sunday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS •WHO pauses trial of hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 patients due to safety concerns The World Health Organization has suspended testing the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 patients due to safety concerns, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday. •Singapore cuts 2020 GDP outlook again as virus batters economy Singapore downgraded its 2020 gross domestic product forecast for the third time, the trade ministry said, as the bellwether economy braces for its deepest ever recession. •Hong Kong and Beijing officials defend security laws, citing threat of terrorism China's foreign ministry office in Hong Kong and the city's security chief on Monday defended proposed national security laws by describing some acts in mass pro-democracy protests last year as terrorism. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) •SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 1.2% higher at 9,144.80. •The Indian rupee is expected to open higher against the dollar, tracking upbeat Asian shares and U.S. equity futures amid more indications that many economies are reopening. •The India federal government bond yields are likely to edge higher in early session, as traders may look to book profits ahead of a state debt auction later today.The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 will likely trade in a 5.94%-6.02% range today. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street ended mixed on Friday in a mostly tame finish to a week of strong gains, as investors gauged China-U.S. tensions and amid ongoing uncertainty about the pace of economic recovery from the coronavirus. • Asian shares forged ahead while U.S. stock futures challenged a major chart barrier as investors looked past Sino-U.S. trade tensions to more stimulus in China and a re-opening world economy. • The dollar inched lower as growing optimism about a global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic supported riskier currencies, though concerns about Sino-U.S. tensions held further moves in check. • Longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday, as risk sentiment turned sour after Beijing proposed imposing a new security law on Hong Kong, exacerbating China's strained relationship with the United States. • Oil prices rose on clear signs that producers are sticking to commitments to cut crude supply as more cars get back on the road with coronavirus lockdowns easing around the world. • Gold traded little changed as gains in equities on optimism over a reopening global economy offset support from a softer dollar and lingering tensions over Hong Kong and Venezuela. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 75.88/75.91 May 22 (206.21) crore 161.90 crore 10-yr bond 5.96 pct Month-to-date 9,089 crore (19,892) crore yield Year-to-date (45,825) crore (1,02,371) crore (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities Depository Limited)