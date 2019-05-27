Morning News Call - India, May 27

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH No major events are scheduled for the day.​ INDIA TOP NEWS • Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal and wife stopped from leaving India: airport official Indian carrier Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita Goyal were stopped from leaving India on Saturday at Mumbai airport, according to an airport official who asked not to be named. • Jaitley unlikely to remain finance minister in Modi's new term: sources India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is unlikely to continue in his current role due to poor health as Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his second term, according to four sources with knowledge of the matter. • Foreign investors hope India dials back policy shocks after Modi win Foreign companies in India have welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election victory for the political stability it brings, but now they need to see him soften a protectionist stance adopted in the past year. • RBI plans liquidity buffer at shadow banks to aid stressed sector The Reserve Bank of India on Friday proposed introducing a liquidity coverage ratio for large non-banking finance companies to help tackle liquidity problems in the sector. • Many farmers voted for Modi the strongman, but now hope he tackles their woes Many farmers in three big states in the Indian heartland voted for Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his strong record on national security, but they expect him to address their problems of weak incomes and heavy debt in his second term. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Pro-Europe vote fragments but limits nationalist gains in EU election Parties committed to strengthening the European Union held on to two-thirds of seats in the EU parliament, official projections from the bloc's elections showed on Sunday, though far-right and nationalist opponents saw strong gains. • Trump says expects to get trade gap with Japan fixed fast U.S. President Donald Trump kept up pressure on Japan to cut its trade surplus with America, saying ahead of a summit with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that he expected some announcements, probably in August, with the trade gap straightened out rapidly. • Carmakers FCA and Renault to go public on tie-up talks Fiat Chrysler and Renault are set to confirm tie-up talks on Monday, with the board of the French carmaker called to an early morning meeting to discuss the situation. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were down 0.2% at 11,858.50. • The Indian rupee is expected to open higher against the dollar, helped by a weaker the U.S. currency amid disappointing economic data from the world’s largest economy. • Indian government bonds may fall in early trade as the central bank's planned quantum of open market purchase of notes for June is lower than expected, traders said. The yield on the benchmark 7.26% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 7.21%-7.26% today. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street's major stock indexes edged higher on Friday after falling in the previous session, as hopeful comments from U.S. President Donald Trump regarding trade relations with China assuaged concerns among some investors. • Asia stocks hovered near four-month lows amid concerns about U.S.-China tensions while the euro was confined to a narrow range after the weekend's European Parliament elections. • The euro held firm after pro-European Union parties withstood more fragmentation than before to hold on to two-thirds of seats in the EU parliament elections, limiting gains in nationalist opponents. • U.S. Treasury prices fell on Friday as investors booked profits from the previous day's steep rally, although the decline was seen as a blip as the festering U.S.-China trade conflict could fuel further safe-haven buying. • Oil prices were stable amid ongoing supply cuts by producer club OPEC, although markets remained tense amid concerns the Sino-U.S. trade war could trigger a broad economic slowdown. • Gold prices rose amid concerns the Sino-U.S. trade war had started to take its toll on the U.S. economy, weakening the dollar and raising hopes of a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate cut. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 69.64/69.67 May 24 $292.08 mln $206.16 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.23% Month-to-date -$152.01 mln -$34.91 mln Year-to-date $9.62 bln -$2.59 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 69.39 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Karthick Arvinth in Bengaluru)