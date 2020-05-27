Morning News Call - India, May 27

Market News
    FACTORS TO WATCH
    4:00 pm: Former Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg will be
present at a webinar on “Geopolitical & Economic Impact of COVID-19" in New
Delhi.
    INDIA TOP NEWS
    •India has low coronavirus death rate but worries about migrants on the move
    India on Tuesday recorded a total of 145,380 coronavirus infections and a
death toll of 4,167, comparatively low figures for the world's second-most
populous country.
    •Indian stocks' performance this year to be worst since 2011 
    Indian stocks will not recoup this year's losses anytime soon and 2020 will
mark the worst annual performance in nine years on fears of a deep downturn in
the economy and business activity, a Reuters poll of market strategists
found.
    •Glenmark to study potential COVID-19 drug combination 
    Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said on Tuesday it would begin a clinical trial in
India to test a combination of two anti-viral drugs, favipiravir and umifenovir,
as a potential COVID-19 treatment.
    •Striking workers block doors of Tata Steel plant in Netherlands
    A group of around 100 striking workers blocked the doors at Tata Steel's
main IJmuiden plant in the Netherlands on Tuesday morning, in what labour
representatives said was a spontaneous move and a prelude to major action in the
coming weeks.
    •India makes source code of contact-tracing app public 
    India said on Tuesday it was making public the source code of its
coronavirus contact-tracing app Aarogya Setu for Google's Android smartphones, a
move digital rights activists said will boost the security of users.
    •Uber cuts 600 jobs in India as lockdown hits business
    Uber Technologies has cut about 600 jobs in India as part of plans to reduce
its global workforce by 23%, the company said on Tuesday, joining local rival
Ola as the COVID-19 pandemic crushes demand for app-based cab
services.
    •Nokia shuts plant in south India after 42 test positive for coronavirus
    Nokia last week suspended operations at a telecoms gear manufacturing plant
in southern India, the company said on Tuesday, after some employees tested
positive for COVID-19.
    
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
    •Japan eyes fresh $1.1 trillion stimulus to combat pandemic pain 
    Japan will compile a fresh stimulus package worth $1.1 trillion that will
include a sizable amount of direct spending to cushion the economic blow from
the coronavirus pandemic, a draft of the budget obtained by Reuters
showed.
    •Security tight as Hong Kong set to debate China national anthem bill
    Hundreds of riot police took up posts in and around Hong Kong's financial
district ahead of a debate at the city's Legislative Council over a bill that
would criminalise disrespect of China's national anthem.
    •Twitter fact-checks Trump tweet for the first time
    Twitter on Tuesday for the first time prompted readers to check the facts in
tweets sent by U.S. President Donald Trump, warning that his claims about
mail-in ballots were false and had been debunked by fact checkers.

    
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
    • The Indian rupee is expected to open little changed against the dollar
amid the Chinese yuan’s weakness on increasing U.S.-China tensions over Hong
Kong.
    • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.2% lower at 9,029.25.
    • The Indian federal government bond yields are likely to trade largely
unchanged in early session, as traders anticipate a bond purchase plan by the
central bank to offset New Delhi’s heavy borrowing plan.The yield on the
benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 will likely trade in 5.95%-6.00% range
today.
    
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
    • U.S. stocks closed higher on Tuesday on optimism about the development of
coronavirus vaccines and a revival of business activity, but the S&P 500 failed
to hold above the key psychological level of 3,000 points.

    • The dollar edged higher as worries about the U.S. response to China's
proposed security law for Hong Kong supported safe-haven demand for the
greenback.
    • U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday as improving risk appetite boosted
stocks and reduced demand for safe-haven U.S. bonds, and after Treasury sold a
record amount of two-year notes to solid demand.
    • Oil prices fell on revived concerns over how quickly fuel demand will
recover even as coronavirus lockdowns begin to ease in many countries, while
U.S.-China tensions added to negative sentiment.
    • Gold traded flat as concerns about the U.S. response to China's proposed
security law for Hong Kong countered optimism about a re-opening of the global
economy.
    
    
               CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES          DEBT
 PNDF spot     75.68/75.71  May 26           (1,130.57) crore  (308.63) crore
 10-yr bond    5.98 pct     Month-to-date    7,959 crore       (20,201) crore
 yield                                                         
                            Year-to-date     (46,955) crore    (1,02,680) crore
 
    (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities
Depository Limited)

    
    ($1 = 75.43 Indian rupees)
 



 (Compiled by Prajakta Gadgil in Bengaluru)
