Morning News Call - India, May 27

FACTORS TO WATCH 4:00 pm: Former Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg will be present at a webinar on "Geopolitical & Economic Impact of COVID-19" in New Delhi. To join the conversationat 07:30 pm IST, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS •India has low coronavirus death rate but worries about migrants on the move India on Tuesday recorded a total of 145,380 coronavirus infections and a death toll of 4,167, comparatively low figures for the world's second-most populous country. •Indian stocks' performance this year to be worst since 2011 Indian stocks will not recoup this year's losses anytime soon and 2020 will mark the worst annual performance in nine years on fears of a deep downturn in the economy and business activity, a Reuters poll of market strategists found. •Glenmark to study potential COVID-19 drug combination Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said on Tuesday it would begin a clinical trial in India to test a combination of two anti-viral drugs, favipiravir and umifenovir, as a potential COVID-19 treatment. •Striking workers block doors of Tata Steel plant in Netherlands A group of around 100 striking workers blocked the doors at Tata Steel's main IJmuiden plant in the Netherlands on Tuesday morning, in what labour representatives said was a spontaneous move and a prelude to major action in the coming weeks. •India makes source code of contact-tracing app public India said on Tuesday it was making public the source code of its coronavirus contact-tracing app Aarogya Setu for Google's Android smartphones, a move digital rights activists said will boost the security of users. •Uber cuts 600 jobs in India as lockdown hits business Uber Technologies has cut about 600 jobs in India as part of plans to reduce its global workforce by 23%, the company said on Tuesday, joining local rival Ola as the COVID-19 pandemic crushes demand for app-based cab services. •Nokia shuts plant in south India after 42 test positive for coronavirus Nokia last week suspended operations at a telecoms gear manufacturing plant in southern India, the company said on Tuesday, after some employees tested positive for COVID-19. GLOBAL TOP NEWS •Japan eyes fresh $1.1 trillion stimulus to combat pandemic pain Japan will compile a fresh stimulus package worth $1.1 trillion that will include a sizable amount of direct spending to cushion the economic blow from the coronavirus pandemic, a draft of the budget obtained by Reuters showed. •Security tight as Hong Kong set to debate China national anthem bill Hundreds of riot police took up posts in and around Hong Kong's financial district ahead of a debate at the city's Legislative Council over a bill that would criminalise disrespect of China's national anthem. •Twitter fact-checks Trump tweet for the first time Twitter on Tuesday for the first time prompted readers to check the facts in tweets sent by U.S. President Donald Trump, warning that his claims about mail-in ballots were false and had been debunked by fact checkers. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The Indian rupee is expected to open little changed against the dollar amid the Chinese yuan’s weakness on increasing U.S.-China tensions over Hong Kong. • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.2% lower at 9,029.25. • The Indian federal government bond yields are likely to trade largely unchanged in early session, as traders anticipate a bond purchase plan by the central bank to offset New Delhi’s heavy borrowing plan.The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 will likely trade in 5.95%-6.00% range today. • U.S. stocks closed higher on Tuesday on optimism about the development of coronavirus vaccines and a revival of business activity, but the S&P 500 failed to hold above the key psychological level of 3,000 points.
• The dollar edged higher as worries about the U.S. response to China's proposed security law for Hong Kong supported safe-haven demand for the greenback.
• U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday as improving risk appetite boosted stocks and reduced demand for safe-haven U.S. bonds, and after Treasury sold a record amount of two-year notes to solid demand.
• Oil prices fell on revived concerns over how quickly fuel demand will recover even as coronavirus lockdowns begin to ease in many countries, while U.S.-China tensions added to negative sentiment.
• Gold traded flat as concerns about the U.S. response to China's proposed security law for Hong Kong countered optimism about a re-opening of the global economy. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 75.68/75.71 May 26 (1,130.57) crore (308.63) crore 10-yr bond 5.98 pct Month-to-date 7,959 crore (20,201) crore yield Year-to-date (46,955) crore (1,02,680) crore (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities Depository Limited) For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 75.43 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Prajakta Gadgil in Bengaluru)