Morning News Call - India, May 28

FACTORS TO WATCH No major events are scheduled for the day. GMF: LIVECHAT - FED WATCH Reuters reporters and editors tracking the Federal Reserve take questions on the economics, politics, trade matters and rates policies facing America's central bank and others whose decisions drive markets day in and day out at 7:00 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • Economy big worry for Modi, needs stimulus: FICCI India's slowing economic growth is of serious concern and the country needs to urgently cut tax and interest rates to revive the economy, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) said on Monday ahead of the inauguration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second term. • IndiGo forecasts strong year as Jet collapse boosts profit Interglobe Aviation, owner of Indian budget airline IndiGo, forecast a strong year ahead after the collapse of Jet Airways helped the company report a fivefold jump in fourth-quarter profit. • Vedanta CEO open to dialogue with Zambia Vedanta Resources is open to dialogue with the Zambian government but will defend its legal rights and opposes the appointment of a provisional liquidator at its Konkola Copper Mines business, the company's CEO said on Monday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Japan says Trump's comment reflected hope for progress in trade talks by August U.S. President Donald Trump's comment signalling an announcement on trade in August probably reflected his hope for quick progress in negotiations, Japan's Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said. • Divided pro-EU leaders open talks after tense election Parties committed to closer European Union integration began bargaining over jobs and policy on Monday after an election to the EU parliament which fragmented the centre but gave only limited gains to nationalists. • Fiat Chrysler and Renault pursue $35 billion merger to combat car industry upheaval Fiat Chrysler pitched a finely balanced merger of equals to Renault on Monday to tackle the costs of far-reaching technological and regulatory changes by creating the world's third-biggest automaker. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were little changed at 11,929.00. • The Indian rupee is expected to open lower against the dollar after Brent crude posted its biggest advance since April 22. • Indian government bonds are likely to fall in early trade tracking higher crude oil prices. The yield on the benchmark 7.26% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 7.15%-7.20% today. GLOBAL MARKETS • Asian shares tracked European gains, as relief over EU election results eased concerns about political difficulties in the bloc and merger news supported auto shares, although persistent concerns about trade capped regional sentiment. • The dollar rose against its major peers as investors awaited new trading catalysts after the European Union parliamentary elections showed a polarisation of the 28-member block. • Brent crude oil prices consolidated above $70 per barrel as supply cuts led by producer club OPEC and U.S. sanctions on Iran's and Venezuela's fuel exports outweighed concerns about an economic slowdown. • Gold prices inched lower, moving away from a one-week high hit in the previous session, as the dollar rebounded amid the European Union parliamentary election results and simmering Sino-U.S. trade tensions. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 69.59/69.62 May 27 -- $129.90 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.17% Month-to-date -$95.70 mln $94.99 mln Year-to-date $9.67 bln -$2.46 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 69.50 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Karthick Arvinth in Bengaluru)