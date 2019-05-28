Market News
May 28, 2019 / 3:29 AM / in an hour

Morning News Call - India, May 28

5 Min Read

    FACTORS TO WATCH
    No major events are scheduled for the day.
    
    GMF: LIVECHAT - FED WATCH
    Reuters reporters and editors tracking the Federal Reserve take questions on
the economics, politics, trade matters and rates policies facing America's
central bank and others whose decisions drive markets day in and day out at 7:00
pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here
    
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
    • Economy big worry for Modi, needs stimulus: FICCI
India's slowing economic growth is of serious concern and the country needs to
urgently cut tax and interest rates to revive the economy, the Federation of
Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) said on Monday ahead of the
inauguration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second term.
    • IndiGo forecasts strong year as Jet collapse boosts profit
Interglobe Aviation, owner of Indian budget airline IndiGo, forecast a strong
year ahead after the collapse of Jet Airways helped the company report a
fivefold jump in fourth-quarter profit.
    • Vedanta CEO open to dialogue with Zambia
Vedanta Resources is open to dialogue with the Zambian government but will
defend its legal rights and opposes the appointment of a provisional liquidator
at its Konkola Copper Mines business, the company's CEO said on Monday.

    
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
    • Japan says Trump's comment reflected hope for progress in trade talks by
August
U.S. President Donald Trump's comment signalling an announcement on trade in
August probably reflected his hope for quick progress in negotiations, Japan's
Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said.
    • Divided pro-EU leaders open talks after tense election
Parties committed to closer European Union integration began bargaining over
jobs and policy on Monday after an election to the EU parliament which
fragmented the centre but gave only limited gains to nationalists.
    • Fiat Chrysler and Renault pursue $35 billion merger to combat car industry
upheaval
Fiat Chrysler pitched a finely balanced merger of equals to Renault on Monday to
tackle the costs of far-reaching technological and regulatory changes by
creating the world's third-biggest automaker.
    
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
    • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were little changed at 11,929.00.
    • The Indian rupee is expected to open lower against the dollar after Brent
crude posted its biggest advance since April 22.
    • Indian government bonds are likely to fall in early trade tracking higher
crude oil prices. The yield on the benchmark 7.26% bond maturing in 2029 is
likely to trade in a range of 7.15%-7.20% today.
    
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
    • Asian shares tracked European gains, as relief over EU election results
eased concerns about political difficulties in the bloc and merger news
supported auto shares, although persistent concerns about trade capped regional
sentiment.
    • The dollar rose against its major peers as investors awaited new trading
catalysts after the European Union parliamentary elections showed a polarisation
of the 28-member block.
    • Brent crude oil prices consolidated above $70 per barrel as supply cuts
led by producer club OPEC and U.S. sanctions on Iran's and Venezuela's fuel
exports outweighed concerns about an economic slowdown.
    • Gold prices inched lower, moving away from a one-week high hit in the
previous session, as the dollar rebounded amid the European Union parliamentary
election results and simmering Sino-U.S. trade tensions.
    
    
                   CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES     DEBT
 PNDF spot         69.59/69.62  May 27           --           $129.90 mln
 10-yr bond yield  7.17%        Month-to-date    -$95.70 mln  $94.99 mln
                                Year-to-date     $9.67 bln    -$2.46 bln
 
    
    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes                 
    Stock market reports                
    Non-deliverable forwards data              
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
 
($1 = 69.50 Indian rupees)
    

 (Compiled by Karthick Arvinth in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
