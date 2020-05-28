Morning News Call - India, May 28

May 28 (Reuters) - To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 2:00 pm: India Ratings’ conference call on the impact of COVID-19 on credit-ratings and risk to the Indian economy in Mumbai. PROMOTION LIVECHAT – TRADING INDIA FORUM Ajay Vir Jakhar, farmer and Chairman of Bharat Krishak Samaj (Farmers Forum, India) joins the forum to discuss the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Indian agriculture. To join the conversation at 11:00 am IST, email Savio.shetty@tr.com INDIA TOP NEWS •India may need to pump $20 billion into coronavirus-hit state banks -sources India may need to inject up to $19.81 billion into its state-owned lenders as their pile of soured assets is expected to double during the coronavirus pandemic, three government and banking sources told Reuters. •SoftBank-backed Ola Electric buys Dutch scooter company Etergo A unit of SoftBank Group-backed Ola will buy Amsterdam-based electric scooter company Etergo as part of its plan to locally build electric vehicles (EVs), the company said on Wednesday. •Google faces antitrust case in India over payments app - sources India's antitrust body is looking into allegations that Alphabet's Google is abusing its market position to unfairly promote its mobile payments app in the country, five sources familiar with the case told Reuters. •Novavax aims to make 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses after buying plant Novavax is buying a manufacturing plant from privately held Serum Institute of India, the world's largest maker of vaccines by volume, as the U.S. company aims to produce 1 billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate next year. •Better Malaysia-India ties to boost crude palm oil prices - MPOB Crude palm oil prices may rise to $528.37-$551.34 per tonnne in the coming months as Malaysia's relationship with top importer India improves, industry regulator the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) said on Wednesday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS •Hong Kong no longer deserves special U.S. status, Pompeo says U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Congress on Wednesday that Hong Kong no longer qualifies for its special status under U.S. law, potentially dealing a crushing blow to its status as a major financial hub. •Trump to sign executive order on social media on Thursday -White House U.S. President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on social media companies on Thursday, White House officials said after Trump threatened to shut down websites he accused of stifling conservative voices. •Huawei CFO Meng loses key court fight against extradition to United States Huawei Technologies's Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou was dealt a setback by a Canadian court on Wednesday as she tries to avoid extradition to the United States to face bank fraud charges, dashing hopes for an end to her 18-month house arrest in Vancouver. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) •SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.5% higher at 9,360.50. •The Indian rupee is expected to trade little changed against the dollar amid mixed regional cues after the U.S. said Hong Kong lost its autonomy from China, further straining the Sino-U.S. relationship. •The Indian government bond yields are likely to trade largely unchanged in early session, as traders await the much-anticipated announcement of an open market operation by the central bank.The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 5.96%-6.00% today.-NewsRise GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 closing above 3,000 for the first time since March 5, as the further easing of lockdowns lifted optimism for an economic recovery. • Asian shares and U.S. stock futures rose as growing optimism about economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic trumped immediate concerns about a standoff between the United States and China over Hong Kong. • The dollar held its own as rising Sino-U.S. tension put crushing pressure on the Chinese yuan and proved a counterweight to optimism about the coronavirus recovery. • U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday but held in their recent tight range, while the Treasury sold a record amount of five-year notes to relatively light demand. • Oil prices fell in early trade after U.S. crude, gasoline and heating oil inventories all rose more than expected, dousing hopes of a smooth recovery in demand from coronavirus lockdowns. • Gold prices rose as tensions between the United States and China over a Hong Kong security law escalated, while fresh stimulus measures by several economies to mitigate the coronavirus fallout also lent support. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 75.69/75.72 May 27 4,782.19 crore 111.23 10-yr bond 6.07 pct Month-to-date 12,741 crore (20,090) crore yield Year-to-date (42,173) crore (1,02,569) crore (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities Depository Limited) For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 75.79 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Prajakta Gadgil in Bengaluru)