Morning News Call - India, May 28

    FACTORS TO WATCH
    2:00 pm: India Ratings’ conference call on the impact of COVID-19 on
credit-ratings and risk to the Indian economy in Mumbai.
    
    Ajay Vir Jakhar, farmer and Chairman of Bharat Krishak Samaj (Farmers Forum,
India) joins the forum to discuss the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on
Indian agriculture. To join the conversation at 11:00 am IST, email
Savio.shetty@tr.com  
      
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
    •India may need to pump $20 billion into coronavirus-hit state banks
-sources
    India may need to inject up to $19.81 billion into its state-owned lenders
as their pile of soured assets is expected to double during the coronavirus
pandemic, three government and banking sources told Reuters.
    •SoftBank-backed Ola Electric buys Dutch scooter company Etergo 
    A unit of SoftBank Group-backed Ola will buy Amsterdam-based electric
scooter company Etergo as part of its plan to locally build electric vehicles
(EVs), the company said on Wednesday.
    •Google faces antitrust case in India over payments app - sources
    India's antitrust body is looking into allegations that Alphabet's Google is
abusing its market position to unfairly promote its mobile payments app in the
country, five sources familiar with the case told Reuters.
    •Novavax aims to make 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses after buying plant 
    Novavax is buying a manufacturing plant from privately held Serum Institute
of India, the world's largest maker of vaccines by volume, as the U.S. company
aims to produce 1 billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate next
year.
    •Better Malaysia-India ties to boost crude palm oil prices - MPOB
    Crude palm oil prices may rise to $528.37-$551.34 per tonnne in the coming
months as Malaysia's relationship with top importer India improves, industry
regulator the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) said on Wednesday.
    
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
    •Hong Kong no longer deserves special U.S. status, Pompeo says
    U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Congress on Wednesday that Hong
Kong no longer qualifies for its special status under U.S. law, potentially
dealing a crushing blow to its status as a major financial hub.
    •Trump to sign executive order on social media on Thursday -White House
    U.S. President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on social media
companies on Thursday, White House officials said after Trump threatened to shut
down websites he accused of stifling conservative voices.
    •Huawei CFO Meng loses key court fight against extradition to United States
    Huawei Technologies's Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou was dealt a
setback by a Canadian court on Wednesday as she tries to avoid extradition to
the United States to face bank fraud charges, dashing hopes for an end to her
18-month house arrest in Vancouver.

    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
    •SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.5% higher at 9,360.50.
    •The Indian rupee is expected to trade little changed against the dollar
amid mixed regional cues after the U.S. said Hong Kong lost its autonomy from
China, further straining the Sino-U.S. relationship.
    •The Indian government bond yields are likely to trade largely unchanged in
early session, as traders await the much-anticipated announcement of an open
market operation by the central bank.The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond
maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 5.96%-6.00% today.-NewsRise
    
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
    • U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 closing above 3,000 for
the first time since March 5, as the further easing of lockdowns lifted optimism
for an economic recovery.
    • Asian shares and U.S. stock futures rose as growing optimism about
economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic trumped immediate concerns about
a standoff between the United States and China over Hong Kong.
    • The dollar held its own as rising Sino-U.S. tension put crushing pressure
on the Chinese yuan and proved a counterweight to optimism about the coronavirus
recovery.
    • U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday but held in their recent tight
range, while the Treasury sold a record amount of five-year notes to relatively
light demand.
    • Oil prices fell in early trade after U.S. crude, gasoline and heating oil
inventories all rose more than expected, dousing hopes of a smooth recovery in
demand from coronavirus lockdowns.
    • Gold prices rose as tensions between the United States and China over a
Hong Kong security law escalated, while fresh stimulus measures by several
economies to mitigate the coronavirus fallout also lent support.
    
    
                CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES        DEBT
 PNDF spot      75.69/75.72  May 27           4,782.19 crore  111.23
 10-yr bond     6.07 pct     Month-to-date    12,741 crore    (20,090) crore
 yield                                                        
                             Year-to-date     (42,173) crore  (1,02,569) crore
 
    (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities
Depository Limited)

    
    ($1 = 75.79 Indian rupees)
 



 (Compiled by Prajakta Gadgil in Bengaluru)
