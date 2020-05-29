Market News
May 29, 2020 / 3:12 AM / in 23 minutes

Morning News Call - India, May 29

6 Min Read

    May 29 (Reuters) - To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click
here here
    
    If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at:
here
    
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH
    5:00 pm: Government to release April Infrastructure output data in New
Delhi.
    5:30 pm: Government to release January-March quarter and FY20 GDP data in
New Delhi.
    
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
    •India's economy seen slowing rapidly in March quarter, with worse to come 
    Gross domestic product data out later on Friday is expected to show India's
economy grew at its slowest pace in at least two years in the March quarter as
the coronavirus pandemic weakened already declining consumer demand and private
investment.
    •Abu Dhabi's Mubadala in talks on $1 billion stake in Reliance's Jio
Platforms -sources
    Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala is in talks with Reliance Industries about
investing around $1 billion in the Indian conglomerate's Jio platforms, three
sources told Reuters.
    •Google considering taking stake in Vodafone Idea -FT 
    Alphabet's Google is exploring an investment in Vodafone Group's struggling
India business, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar
with the matter.
    •NTPC keen to buy Reliance Group's Delhi power distribution units
    NTPC said it was interested in buying a majority stake in Reliance Group's
power distribution assets in Delhi.
    •India allows export of paracetamol API - statement 
    India has ended restrictions on export of active pharmaceutical ingredients
(API) of common pain reliever paracetamol, the Directorate General Of Foreign
Trade (DGFT) said in a statement on Thursday.
    •JPMorgan reshuffles South Asia leadership
    JP Morgan has named Leo Puri chairman of its South and Southeast Asian
operations after Kalpana Morparia announced her retirement, according to a
statement.
    •Nissan settles dispute with Indian state over unpaid dues - sources 
    Nissan Motor has agreed to settle a long-running dispute with the Indian
state of Tamil Nadu after claiming it was owed $660 million in unpaid dues and
damages, six sources told Reuters.

    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
    •Hong Kong govt warns removing U.S. special status is "double-edged sword"
    Hong Kong's government warned Washington that withdrawing its special U.S.
status, which has underpinned the city as a global financial hub, could be a
"double-edged sword" and urged the United States to stop interfering in internal
affairs.
    •Pandemic's hit to Japan's factory, retail sectors deeper than expected
    Japan's April factory output fell at a much faster-than-expected pace and
retail sales tumbled the most in more than two decades as a
coronavirus-triggered state of emergency dealt a heavy blow to the
economy.
    •Trump move could scrap or weaken law that protects social media companies
    President Donald Trump said he will introduce legislation that may scrap or
weaken a law that has protected internet companies, including Twitter and
Facebook, in an extraordinary attempt to regulate social media platforms where
he has been criticized.

    
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
    •SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.2% lower at 9,410.30.
    •The Indian rupee is expected to trade little changed against the dollar
tracking rangebound Asian peers ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump’s press
conference on China, likely over Hong Kong’s new security law.
    •The Indian government bond yields are likely to rise in early session,
ahead of a fresh supply of notes at a weekly auction today.The yield on the
benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of
5.96%-6.04% today.
    
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
    • Wall Street ended lower on Thursday following a late-session reversal,
with Facebook weighing on the market after President Donald Trump said he would
sign an executive order related to social media companies and would hold a news
conference on China on Friday.
    • Asia's stock markets pulled back and major currencies were held in check,
as investors await the U.S. response to China tightening control over the city
of Hong Kong.

    • The dollar was hemmed into a narrow trading range as traders' focus
shifted to U.S. President Donald Trump's response to China's passage of a
national security law for Hong Kong.
    • U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday as stocks gained, reducing demand
for safe haven bonds, and after the Treasury sold a record large amount of
seven-year notes to slightly soft demand.
    • Oil prices edged lower after U.S. inventory data showed lacklustre fuel
demand in the world's largest oil consumer while worsening U.S.-China tensions
weighed on global financial markets.
    • Gold prices ticked up as the Sino-U.S. rift deepened over further moves by
Beijing to impose a security law on Hong Kong, lifting the allure of safe havens
amid market uncertainties caused by the pandemic.
    
    
                 CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES        DEBT
 PNDF spot       75.72/75.75  May 28           (168.44) crore  (2,454.11) crore
 10-yr bond      5.99 pct     Month-to-date    12,572 crore    (22,544) crore
 yield                                                         
                              Year-to-date     (42,342) crore  (1,05,023) crore
 
    (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities
Depository Limited)

    
    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes                 
    Stock market reports                
    Non-deliverable forwards data              
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
    
    ($1 = 75.72 Indian rupees)
 


 (Compiled by Prajakta Gadgil in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below