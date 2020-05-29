Morning News Call - India, May 29

May 29 (Reuters) - To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 5:00 pm: Government to release April Infrastructure output data in New Delhi. 5:30 pm: Government to release January-March quarter and FY20 GDP data in New Delhi. INDIA TOP NEWS •India's economy seen slowing rapidly in March quarter, with worse to come Gross domestic product data out later on Friday is expected to show India's economy grew at its slowest pace in at least two years in the March quarter as the coronavirus pandemic weakened already declining consumer demand and private investment. •Abu Dhabi's Mubadala in talks on $1 billion stake in Reliance's Jio Platforms -sources Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala is in talks with Reliance Industries about investing around $1 billion in the Indian conglomerate's Jio platforms, three sources told Reuters. •Google considering taking stake in Vodafone Idea -FT Alphabet's Google is exploring an investment in Vodafone Group's struggling India business, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. •NTPC keen to buy Reliance Group's Delhi power distribution units NTPC said it was interested in buying a majority stake in Reliance Group's power distribution assets in Delhi. •India allows export of paracetamol API - statement India has ended restrictions on export of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) of common pain reliever paracetamol, the Directorate General Of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a statement on Thursday. •JPMorgan reshuffles South Asia leadership JP Morgan has named Leo Puri chairman of its South and Southeast Asian operations after Kalpana Morparia announced her retirement, according to a statement. •Nissan settles dispute with Indian state over unpaid dues - sources Nissan Motor has agreed to settle a long-running dispute with the Indian state of Tamil Nadu after claiming it was owed $660 million in unpaid dues and damages, six sources told Reuters. GLOBAL TOP NEWS •Hong Kong govt warns removing U.S. special status is "double-edged sword" Hong Kong's government warned Washington that withdrawing its special U.S. status, which has underpinned the city as a global financial hub, could be a "double-edged sword" and urged the United States to stop interfering in internal affairs. •Pandemic's hit to Japan's factory, retail sectors deeper than expected Japan's April factory output fell at a much faster-than-expected pace and retail sales tumbled the most in more than two decades as a coronavirus-triggered state of emergency dealt a heavy blow to the economy. •Trump move could scrap or weaken law that protects social media companies President Donald Trump said he will introduce legislation that may scrap or weaken a law that has protected internet companies, including Twitter and Facebook, in an extraordinary attempt to regulate social media platforms where he has been criticized. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) •SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.2% lower at 9,410.30. •The Indian rupee is expected to trade little changed against the dollar tracking rangebound Asian peers ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump’s press conference on China, likely over Hong Kong’s new security law. •The Indian government bond yields are likely to rise in early session, ahead of a fresh supply of notes at a weekly auction today.The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 5.96%-6.04% today. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street ended lower on Thursday following a late-session reversal, with Facebook weighing on the market after President Donald Trump said he would sign an executive order related to social media companies and would hold a news conference on China on Friday. • Asia's stock markets pulled back and major currencies were held in check, as investors await the U.S. response to China tightening control over the city of Hong Kong. • The dollar was hemmed into a narrow trading range as traders' focus shifted to U.S. President Donald Trump's response to China's passage of a national security law for Hong Kong. • U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday as stocks gained, reducing demand for safe haven bonds, and after the Treasury sold a record large amount of seven-year notes to slightly soft demand. • Oil prices edged lower after U.S. inventory data showed lacklustre fuel demand in the world's largest oil consumer while worsening U.S.-China tensions weighed on global financial markets. • Gold prices ticked up as the Sino-U.S. rift deepened over further moves by Beijing to impose a security law on Hong Kong, lifting the allure of safe havens amid market uncertainties caused by the pandemic. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 75.72/75.75 May 28 (168.44) crore (2,454.11) crore 10-yr bond 5.99 pct Month-to-date 12,572 crore (22,544) crore yield Year-to-date (42,342) crore (1,05,023) crore (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities Depository Limited)