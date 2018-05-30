Morning News Call - India, May 30

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 12:15 pm: Power Grid Corp. press conference to discuss quarterly results and future growth path in Mumbai. 2:30 pm: Commerce Ministry, Officer On Special Duty Anup Wadhawan briefs media regarding TRIPS CBD linkage, in New Delhi. 4:15 pm: Rural Electrification Corp. post results media interaction in Mumbai. GMF: LIVECHAT - ENERGY MARKETS Peter Kiernan, lead energy analyst at the EIU joins us for a look at how politics are shaping energy markets, at 2:30 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS CBI launches probe against AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Tuesday they have filed a case against AirAsia Group, the airline’s CEO Tony Fernandes and its domestic entity AirAsia India, over allegations of corruption and breaking rules in obtaining a flying licence. Vedanta prepares legal challenge to India copper plant closure after fatal protest - sources Vedanta Resources is working on a legal challenge to the Tamil Nadu government’s closure of one of its copper smelters, but it will not proceed until tensions over the deaths of 13 people during protests last week have eased, two sources told Reuters. India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules India's central bank is standing firm on a directive to compel global payment firms to store customer data in India, resisting calls from U.S. companies to dilute an order they say would cost them millions of dollars, people familiar with the matter said. POLL-Indian economy likely motored ahead in Q1 but now might coast India's economy probably gained a little momentum in the first three months of 2018 which should ensure that it remains the world's fastest growing major economy, a Reuters poll found. Fortis Healthcare launches new bidding process India's cash-strapped Fortis Healthcare laid out plans on Tuesday for a fresh bidding process, after it became the subject of a bidding war by suitors seeking to cash in on an expected boom in India's private healthcare market. India's bankruptcy appeal court defers RCom-Ericsson case hearing India's bankruptcy appeals court delayed a hearing of Reliance Communications' (RCom) plea seeking to overturn insolvency proceedings against the company to Wednesday. Monsoon rains hit Kerala coast - weather office Monsoon rains hit the southern state of Kerala a few days earlier than normal on Tuesday, the country’s weather office said, potentially brightening the nation’s outlook for agricultural output and economic growth. Mahindra & Mahindra fourth-quarter profit jumps 70 percent Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Tuesday said fourth-quarter profit surged over 70 percent, slightly above estimates. GLOBAL TOP NEWS Italy may return to polls in July, sources say, amid market rout Italy may hold repeat elections as early as July after the man asked to be prime minister failed to secure support from major political parties for even a stop-gap government, sources said on Tuesday, as markets tumbled on the growing political turmoil. Top North Korea envoy to hold crucial talks in U.S. about summit A top North Korean official was headed to New York on Tuesday for talks with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the latest indication that an on-again-off-again summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may go ahead next month. China's state media slam U.S. trade announcement, say Beijing ready to fight China's state media lashed into a U.S. announcement that it would press ahead with restrictions on investment by Chinese companies, saying Beijing was ready to fight back if Washington was looking to ignite a trade war. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) SGX Nifty nearest-month futures trading down 0.73 percent at 10,531.50. The Indian rupee will likely open little changed against the dollar as investors analyze the impact of Italy’s political turmoil on emerging markets. Indian government bonds are likely to trade little changed in early session despite a decline in U.S. Treasury yields as global investor sentiment is cautious amid political turmoil in Europe. The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 is likely to trade in 7.73-7.79 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average registered their biggest one-day percentage drops in a month on Tuesday as political turmoil in Italy sparked concerns about the stability of the euro zone and shares of U.S. banks tumbled. • Asian shares extended a global sell-off as Italy's political crisis provoked a heavy retreat on Wall Street, sent the euro to a 10-month low and pushed up borrowing costs for the government in Rome. • The euro was buried near multi-month lows against major rivals as Italy's political crisis deepened, raising the likelihood of an early election that some market players fear could lead to a eurosceptic government in Rome. • U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yields posted their largest one-day drop on Tuesday since Britain voted to exit the European Union nearly two years ago, as a political crisis in Italy, the third-largest euro zone economy, fueled a flight to safe-haven assets. • Oil prices retreated under pressure from expectations that Saudi Arabia and Russia would pump more oil to counter potential supply shortfalls from Venezuela and Iran, even as U.S. output has surged in recent years. • Gold prices rose as political turmoil in Italy and concerns over Sino-U.S. trade conflict spurred safe-haven demand. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.92/67.95 May 29 -- $13.26 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.95 pct Month-to-date -$1.27 bln -$2.47 bln Year-to-date -$83.21 mln -$4.14 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.8300 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru)