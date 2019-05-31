Morning News Call - India, May 31

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 5:00 pm: Government to release April infrastructure output data in New Delhi. 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai. 5:30 pm: Government to release January-March GDP data in New Delhi. GMF: LIVECHAT - CHARTS & CHAT Reuters Stocks Buzz writer and chartist Terence Gabriel calls out risks and opportunities in global markets via the charts at 8:00 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • U.S. suspension of trade program with India 'a done deal': official The suspension of a U.S. trade preference program with India is a "done deal," a senior State Department official said on Thursday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his second term. • Modi to name ruling party chief Shah as finance minister: media Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to name Amit Shah, the chief of his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, as the country's new finance minister after taking his oath of office for the second time on Thursday, according to several Indian media reports. • India's economy seen limping behind China entering Modi's second term India probably lost its spot as the fastest growing major economy to China in the January-March quarter as a chill in domestic and global consumer demand hit manufacturers and service providers. • Adani wins one of last two permits it needs for Australia coal mine The Australian state of Queensland approved Adani Enterprise's management plan for an endangered bird at the site for a controversial coal mine, leaving only one more permit before construction can start on the project. • UPL bets big on Brazil farmer relationships: executives Mumbai-based UPL, one of the world's top five agrochemical and crop protection firms, will invest some $200 million in Brazil over five years to best serve local food producers who are key suppliers in India's ever-growing market. • Billionaire jeweller Modi appears in UK court Indian billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi appeared in a London court on Thursday where he heard that no date could yet be set for a full hearing over his possible extradition to India. • Japan, South Korea tighten grip over Indian steel imports: government data Japan and South Korea strengthened their grip on the Indian steel market in April, supplying nearly three-fifths of the total imports, according to government data seen by Reuters. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Trump vows rapid increase in tariffs on Mexico unless illegal immigration ends U.S. President Donald Trump, incensed by a surge of illegal immigrants across the southern border, vowed on Thursday to impose a tariff on all goods coming from Mexico starting at 5% and ratcheting higher until the flow of border-crossers ceases. • China May factory activity shrinks more than expected as exports falter China's factory activity in May slumped into a deeper contraction than markets had expected, heaping pressure on Beijing to roll out more stimulus to support an economy hit hard by a bruising trade war with the United States. • Saudi Arabia says firm stand needed to deter Iran, Iraq demurs Saudi Arabia's king told an emergency Arab summit that decisive action was needed to stop Iranian "escalations" in the region following attacks on Gulf oil assets, as American officials said a U.S. military deployment had deterred Tehran. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were 0.1% higher at 11,988.50. • The Indian rupee is expected to open higher against the dollar on the back of Brent crude’s decline to a near-three-month low. • Indian government bonds are likely to gain in early trade, tracking an overnight slump in crude oil prices and U.S. Treasury yields as U.S. President Donald Trump's imposition of tariffs on Mexico is expected to hurt global growth. The yield on the benchmark 7.26% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 7.12%-7.18% today. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks showed signs of stabilizing on Thursday, but gains were kept in check by conflicting comments on trade talks from President Donald Trump and Beijing that reinforced concerns about a potentially lengthy battle harming global growth. • U.S. stock futures slid and sovereign bonds surged as investors feared President Donald Trump's shock move to slap tariffs on Mexico risked tipping the United States, and maybe the whole world, into recession. • The Mexican peso sank to three-month lows against the dollar after Washington unexpectedly said it will slap tariffs on all goods coming from its southern neighbour. • Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields held just above 20-month lows on Thursday as concerns about the U.S.-China trade war denting global growth sustained demand for the safe haven debt. • Oil prices dropped 1.5% percent to their lowest in nearly three months after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would impose tariffs on imports from Mexico, stoking fears about global economic growth. • Gold prices rose to remain on track for their first monthly gain since January, with expectations of cuts in U.S. interest rates boosted by inflation data for the first quarter. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 69.91/69.94 May 30 $238.53 mln -$74.16 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.13% Month-to-date $983.27 mln $204.95 mln Year-to-date $10.75 bln -$2.36 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 69.80 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Karthick Arvinth in Bengaluru)