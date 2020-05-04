Morning News Call - India, May 4

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH No major events are scheduled. LIVECHAT - MARKETS UPDATE Mike Dolan, Reuters Editor at Large, Finance & Markets, discusses the themes in play for markets in the upcoming week at 2:30 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS • India set to cap stimulus package at 4.5 trillion rupees to protect credit rating -sources The Indian government is likely to cap its overall spending on coronavirus-related relief at around 4.5 trillion rupees, due to concerns that excess spending could trigger a sovereign rating downgrade, two senior government officials said. • Indian bank bad debt could double in coronavirus crisis -sources India expects bad debts at its banks could double after the coronavirus crisis brought the economy to a sudden halt, a senior government official and four top bankers told Reuters. • Reliance suffers worst profit fall in over 11 years on weak fuel demand Reliance Industries, operator of the world's biggest refining complex, reported a 39% slump in its March quarter profit, the steepest drop since December 2008, as a sharp fall in oil prices and lower fuel demand hammered its dominant energy businesses. • India extends nationwide lockdown, to allow relaxations in lower-risk zones India said on Friday it would extend its nationwide coronavirus lockdown for another two weeks after May 4, but would allow "considerable relaxations" in lower-risk districts marked as green and orange zones. • Maruti Suzuki records zero sales in April due to lockdown Maruti Suzuki on Friday reported zero monthly domestic sales for the first time ever in April, as the country remained under lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus. • Coal India sales sink on lockdown demand drop Coal India's sales to customers fell by more than a quarter in April, the steepest rate of decline in at least six years, it said on Friday, as a nationwide lockdown cut demand. • India's oil imports, product exports slow down in March India's March crude oil imports rose at the slowest pace this year, while refined product exports also rose but at a lower rate as some refineries cut back crude processing as the coronavirus outbreak crushed demand for fuel. • India orders coronavirus tracing app for all workers India has ordered all public and private sector employees use a government-backed contact tracing app and maintain social distancing in offices as it begins easing some of its lockdown measures in districts less affected by the coronavirus. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Global coronavirus cases surpass 3.5 million, although rate slowing Global coronavirus cases surpassed 3.5 million, with deaths nearing a quarter of a million, although the rate of fatalities and new cases has slowed from peaks reached last month, a Reuters tally shows. • Pompeo says 'significant' evidence that new coronavirus emerged from Chinese lab Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday there was "a significant amount of evidence" that the new coronavirus emerged from a Chinese laboratory, but did not dispute U.S. intelligence agencies' conclusion that it was not man-made. • North Korea's Kim did not have surgery, South says, as shots fired at DMZ North Korean leader Kim Jong Un did not undergo surgery during almost three weeks of absence from public life, a South Korean official said on Sunday, as the two Koreas exchanged gunfire at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two sides. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 4.7% lower at 9,356.50. • The Indian rupee is expected to fall against the dollar, tracking a Chinese yuan-led decline in Asian currencies. Pullback in regional equities after last month’s surge is further expected to weigh on the rupee. • Indian government bonds are likely to fall in early session, on fears of a fiscal slippage, even as traders await the announcement of an economic package to mitigate the coronavirus impact. The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.10%-6.15%. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street sold off sharply on Friday after President Donald Trump revived a threat of new tariffs against China in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has brought global economies to a grinding halt. • The dollar inched higher and stock markets struggled for traction as a U.S.-China spat over the origin of the coronavirus put the brakes on optimism about an economic re-start as countries around the world ease restrictions. • U.S. Treasury yields moved a little higher on Friday as the market looked ahead to next week's projection for U.S. borrowing in the second quarter to finance enormous stimulus efforts aimed at combating the economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak. • Oil prices fell in early trade, paring last week's gains, on worries the global oil glut may persist as U.S.-China trade tension could hold back an economic recovery even as coronavirus pandemic lockdowns start to ease. • Gold prices climbed as risk sentiment was weakened by rising U.S.-China tensions over the coronavirus, while a firmer dollar capped gains. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 75.13/75.16 April 30 785.30 crore (4,032.91) crore 10-yr bond yield 6.11 pct Month-to-date (6,884) crore (12,552) crore Year-to-date (54,914) crore (82,479) crore (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities Depository Limited) For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 75.75 Indian rupees)