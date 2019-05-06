Morning News Call - India, May 6

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 4:00 pm: ICICI Bank earnings conference call in Mumbai. GMF: LIVECHAT - FUND FLOWS Lipper analysts discuss sectoral churn and indications of where the smart money is headed at 8:00 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • India sees little scope for Jet Airways revival -government sources India's government sees little hope of a bidder emerging for debt-laden Jet Airways, two senior finance ministry officials said, even as thousands of employees plead with the government for a rescue. • U.S. lawmakers urge Trump administration to not end India's trade privileges Twenty-four U.S. members of Congress sent a letter on Friday to U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, urging him not to end a vital trade concession for India, a day before the Trump administration is likely to announce a decision on it. • Cyclone Fani kills at least 33, hundreds of thousands homeless Hundreds of thousands of people were left homeless after a cyclone packing winds of about 200 km per hour slammed into eastern India, ripping out tin roofs and destroying power and telecom lines, officials said on Sunday. • ThyssenKrupp sees room for EU agreement on Tata Steel deal ThyssenKrupp said on Sunday it still saw scope for agreement with European antitrust regulators on a planned joint venture with Tata Steel despite a Financial Times report that Brussels was likely to block the deal. • Politics to decide rupee's near-term fate: Reuters poll The outlook for India's rupee has deteriorated from just a month ago as the outcome of a more than month-long national election draws near, according to foreign exchange strategists polled by Reuters. • INSIGHT-India's rural pain goes beyond farmers, and it may be a problem for Modi Three years ago, brick mason Pundlik Bhandekar was always busy as farmers in his tiny hamlet in western India commissioned new houses and nearby towns were undergoing rapid urbanisation. Now, as the rural economy sinks and the pace of construction slows, Bhandekar is struggling to get work. • India's LPG use to surge from record as government promotes cleaner fuel India's demand for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) rose to a record in the fiscal year ended in March amid government measures to provide cleaner cooking fuel to rural households, and analysts expect consumption to keep rising. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Trump vows new tariff hike on Chinese goods, escalating tension in trade talks President Donald Trump dramatically increased pressure on China to reach a trade deal on Sunday by saying he would hike U.S. tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods this week and target hundreds of billions more soon. • Boeing did not disclose 737 MAX alert issue to FAA for 13 months Boeing did not tell U.S. regulators for more than a year that it inadvertently made an alarm alerting pilots to a mismatch of flight data optional on the 737 MAX, instead of standard as on earlier 737s, but insisted on Sunday the missing display represented no safety risk. • China April services sector expands further on strong export sales - Caixin PMI Activity in China's services sector further improved in April, with export sales rising at a record pace, a private business survey showed, although the longer-term outlook for new orders stayed subdued due to global economic uncertainties. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were down 0.5 percent at 11,704. • The Indian rupee is expected to open lower against the dollar in the wake of a selloff in Asian assets after U.S. President Donald Trump said tariffs on Chinese goods will increase this Friday and threatened to levy duties on additional imports. • Indian government bonds are likely to open higher, as Brent crude oil prices fell below $70 per barrel, easing inflation concerns. The yield on the benchmark 7.26 percent bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 7.36 percent - 7.41 percent today, a trader with a state-run bank said. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks rose in a broad-based rally on Friday as stronger-than-expected job growth in April coupled with muted wage gains left investors upbeat about the outlook for the economy and interest rates. • Asian equities tumbled, oil prices plunged and the safe-haven yen strengthened early on Monday as trade negotiations between China and the United States deteriorated suddenly, reversing apparent progress made in recent months. • The safe-haven yen climbed and the yuan slid on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to increase tariffs on China, sending riskier assets into a spin and slamming stock futures. • U.S. Treasury yields fell from 1-1/2-week highs on Friday as government data showed strong jobs growth in April that matched what many traders had expected, while wage gains were muted. • Oil prices tumbled by more than 2 percent on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday said he would sharply hike tariffs on Chinese goods this week, risking derailing months of trade talks between the world's two biggest economies. • Gold rose on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Chinese goods, indicating a dramatic deterioration in Sino-U.S. trade talks and prompting a sharp downturn in riskier assets. 