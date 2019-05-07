Morning News Call - India, May 7

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH No major events are scheduled for the day. GMF: LIVECHAT - FED WATCH Reuters reporters and editors tracking the Federal Reserve take questions on the economics, politics, trade matters and rates policies facing America's central bank and others whose decisions drive markets day in and day out at 7:30 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS India, U.S. to engage regularly to resolve trade issues, says government India and the United States will engage regularly to resolve outstanding trade issues, the Indian government said, after U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross met his Indian counterpart Suresh Prabhu on Monday. India's ICICI Bank misses forecasts with quarterly profit fall ICICI Bank reported a 5 percent drop in fourth-quarter profit on Monday, missing estimates after being hit by a rise in expenses and a higher accumulation of bad loans. India's Bigbasket valued at over $1 bln in fresh funding round A group of investors, including South Korea-based Mirae-Naver and China's Alibaba Group, led a $150 million funding round in online grocery company Bigbasket, valuing the startup at over $1 billion, the Indian company said on Monday. India's heartland states vote in fifth phase of elections India's northern heartland voted on Monday in the fifth phase of a staggered general election, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoping his record on national security will win him a second five-year term. GLOBAL TOP NEWS U.S.: China reneged on trade commitments, sparking Trump tariff hike China backtracked on substantial commitments it made during trade talks with the United States, prompting President Donald Trump to impose additional tariffs on Chinese goods slated to go into effect on Friday, top U.S. trade officials said on Monday. Reuters reporters jailed in Myanmar freed from prison - witnesses Two Reuters journalists jailed in Myanmar after they were convicted of breaking the Official Secrets Act walked free from a prison on the outskirts of Yangon after spending more than 500 days behind bars, witnesses said. Japan's SoftBank set for small profit rise, Vision Fund IPO plans eyed Japan's SoftBank Group is expected to report a small rise in its fourth-quarter profit, while investors look for details on whether the conglomerate plans to monetise its almost $100 billion Vision Fund through an IPO. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were up 0.3 percent at 11,692. • The Indian rupee is expected to open higher against the dollar as regional equities recovered from yesterday’s selloff amid hopes that China’s Vice Premier Liu He would still visit Washington for trade talks despite escalating trade tensions causing fresh uncertainties over the future of negotiations. • Indian government bonds are likely to open lower as crude oil prices rebounded overnight, raising inflation concerns. The yield on the benchmark 7.26 percent bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 7.38 percent -7.43 percent today, a trader with a private bank said. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks fell on Monday after President Donald Trump pledged to raise tariffs on Chinese goods, though Wall Street finished well off its session lows as some investors saw Trump's comments as a bargaining tactic and expressed confidence in an eventual trade agreement. • Asian shares wallowed near five-week lows after U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to raise tariffs re-ignited worries about U.S.-China trade tensions while Japan's Nikkei opened down after a 10-day break. • The dollar hung near a five-week low against the yen after worries about U.S.-China trade tensions rekindled fears about the outlook for global growth. • U.S. Treasury yields fell on Monday, as investors favored low-risk government bonds over stocks and other risky assets due to worries about a global slowdown stemming from renewed trade tension between China and the United States • Oil prices were mixed as U.S. sanctions on oil exporters Iran and Venezuela kept markets on edge while concerns that an escalating Sino-U.S. trade dispute could slow the global economy also kept crude somewhat in check. • Gold prices rose amid U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to hike tariffs on Chinese imports, which re-escalated trade tension and pushed investors to seek insurance in the safe-haven asset. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 69.40/69.43 May 6 -$136.87 mln -$0.59 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.39 pct Month-to-date $65.41 mln -$245.35 mln Year-to-date $9.83 bln -$2.80 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 69.33 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Nachiket Tekawade in Bengaluru)