Morning News Call - India, May 7

LIVECHAT - CORONAVIRUS IMPACT: COMPANY EARNINGS Mark Konyn, group chief investment officer at AIA in Hong Kong, will share his views on global markets, company earnings, the dollar rally, credit markets, especially the new-found interest in junk bonds, and how fiscal and monetary interventions could be rolled back eventually. To join the conversation at 9:00 am IST, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS • India's services activity collapses as coronavirus paralyses global economy -PMI India's services activity suffered a shock collapse in April as the coronavirus lockdown crippled global demand, causing a historic spike in layoffs and reinforcing fears of a deep recession in Asia's third-largest economy, a private survey showed. • GSK selling $3.45 billion stake in Hindustan Unilever -term sheet GlaxoSmithKline is selling $3.45 billion worth of shares in Unilever's Indian business on the open market, according to a deal marketing term sheet seen by Reuters, cashing in late from the sale of the Horlicks brand. • Zomato targets push into alcohol deliveries -document Zomato aims to branch out into delivering alcohol, according to a document seen by Reuters, as it seeks to cash in on high demand for booze during the country's coronavirus lockdown. • India plans airlift for 400,000 stranded abroad by virus travel restrictions India will begin flights on Thursday to bring home some 400,000 citizens stranded overseas by travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, prompting some worries over the risk that imported infections could fuel contagion in the country. • Coronavirus spreads among Indian police enforcing world's largest lockdown Hundreds of Indian police have tested positive for the coronavirus in recent days, raising alarm among an over-stretched force as it attempts to enforce the world's largest lockdown. • India to send nearly 1,000 tonnes of paracetamol raw material to Europe India will supply Europe with about 1,000 tonnes of the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) for common pain reliever paracetamol, a top exports body said, easing export controls on over-the counter medicines used to cope with COVID-19 symptoms. • Indian state says NMDC diverted CSR money to PM Modi's coronavirus fund India's eastern Chhattisgarh state's chief minister has accused federal government-run NMDC of diverting Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) money owed to the state to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's coronavirus fund, according to a letter seen by Reuters. • Three people die after chemical leak at LG Polymers in south India - ANI At least three people, including a child, died after a chemical gas leakage at an LG Polymers facility in a village located near Visakhapatnam in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, ANI reported, citing health officials. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • U.S. drafts rule to allow Huawei and U.S. firms to work together on 5G standards -sources The U.S. Department of Commerce is close to signing off on a new rule that would allow U.S. companies to work with China's Huawei Technologies on setting standards for next generation 5G networks, people familiar with the matter said. • Pompeo blames China for hundreds of thousands of virus deaths, denies inconsistency U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday renewed his aggressive criticism of China, blaming it for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people from the coronavirus and demanding again that it share information about the outbreak. • Trump says could say in a week or two whether China adhering to trade deal U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would be able to report in about a week or two whether China is fulfilling its obligations under a Phase 1 trade deal the two countries signed in January before the coronavirus spread globally. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK • The SGX April Nifty futures were trading at 9,149, down 1.13% from its previous close. GLOBAL MARKETS • The S&P 500 and the Dow fell on Wednesday as declines in financials and defensive groups countered gains in tech shares and as data showed U.S. private employers laid off 20 million workers in April, underscoring the economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak. • Asian stocks were set to come under pressure as downbeat economic data pushed investors to safe havens and growing worries about falling demand sent oil prices lower. • The safe-haven yen flirted with a seven-week high against the dollar as investors limited their exposure to riskier assets amid dire global economic data, rising trade tensions and concerns over the euro zone. • Longer-dated Treasury yields jumped to three-week highs on Wednesday and the yield curve steepened after the Treasury Department sharply increased the size of its long-dated debt auctions to help finance its rapidly expanding deficit. • Oil prices rose after U.S. inventories swelled less than expected, but market watchers predicted further gains could be capped by the ongoing glut in crude supplies as the coronavirus pandemic crushes fuel demand. • Gold rose after a 1% drop in the previous session as grim U.S. economic data underscored the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, while investors awaited the weekly jobless claims report from the world's largest economy. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 75.75/75.78 May 6 (323.86) crore (58.21) crore 10-yr bond yield 6.03 pct Month-to-date 1,514 crore (2,634) crore Year-to-date (53,400) crore (85,113) crore (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities Depository Limited) For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 76.14 Indian rupees) Compiled by Haneyl Jacob in Bengaluru; haneyl.jacob@thomsonreuters.com