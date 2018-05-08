Morning News Call - India, May 8

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: Power Minister R.K. Singh to deliver keynote address at NTPC event in New Delhi. 3:00 pm: Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at City Gas Distribution bidding round event in New Delhi. 4:00 pm: Godrej Consumer Products earnings conference call in Mumbai. 4:15 pm: Power Minister R.K. Singh likely to meet RBI and finance ministry officials in New Delhi. TRADING INDIA FORUM - INDIA EQUITY MARKETS Pankaj Murarka, ex- Head of Equities- Axis MF and Founder, Renaissance Investment Managers, shares his views at 11:00 am IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here LIVECHAT- CHARTING FX Take a look at the FX charts with Reuters technical analyst Martin Miller at 6:00 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • Walmart likely to announce Flipkart deal before end of week -sources Walmart is likely to announce its much-anticipated deal to buy a controlling stake in Indian e-commerce player Flipkart before the end of this week, two sources said, in what is likely to be the U.S. retail giant's biggest acquisition of a business. • Cognizant cuts profit forecast due to tax hit IT services firm Cognizant lowered its forecast for annual earnings on Monday saying that it now expected to pay higher taxes than previously thought, driving its shares down 6 percent. • ICICI Bank posts smallest quarterly profit in 2 yrs on bad loan surge ICICI Bank reported its smallest quarterly profit in two years on Monday as stricter central bank rules forced the country's third-biggest lender by assets to account for more bad loans. • BlackRock exits mutual fund venture with India's DSP Group BlackRock on Monday agreed to sell its 40 percent interest in DSP BlackRock, which manages a range of co-branded mutual funds in India, to the DSP Group. • Latest bid for India's Fortis "more risky", says Manipal CEO India's privately held Manipal Hospitals had to take a "more risky" approach in its latest bid for domestic rival Fortis to see off rival suitors, Manipal's Chief Executive Ranjan Pai told Reuters. • India top court refuses to stay order against Monsanto on GM cotton patents India's Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant a stay on a Delhi High Court ruling that U.S. company Monsanto cannot claim patents on its GM cotton seeds, but the world's largest seed maker said it is "confident on the merits" of its case. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal -sources U.S. cable operator Comcast is asking investment banks to increase a bridge financing facility by as much as $60 billion so it can make an all-cash offer for the media assets that Twenty-First Century Fox has agreed to sell to Walt Disney for $52 billion, three people familiar with the matter said on Monday. • Xerox loses bid for quick appeal of decision to block Fujifilm deal Xerox has lost its bid for a quick appeal of a decision to block its deal with Fujifilm, according to a court filing on Monday, handing a victory to activist investors Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason in the months-long saga. • Trump proposes $15 billion spending cuts, targets children's health program U.S. President Donald Trump will request a package of $15 billion in spending cuts from Congress, including some $7 billion from the Children's Health Insurance Program championed by Democrats, senior administration officials said on Monday. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading at 10,770.00, up 0.2 percent from its previous close. • The Indian rupee will likely extend losses against the dollar, weighed by concerns over crude oil prices and as the greenback continued its climb against emerging market currencies. • Indian government bonds are likely to trade little changed ahead of a fresh supply of securities issued by state governments.The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 is likely to trade in a 7.59 percent -7.64 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street climbed on Monday, boosted by Apple's sixth straight day of gains and by a surge in oil prices to their highest since 2014. • Asian shares firmed slightly in early trade with technology stocks resilient after generally upbeat earnings despite weakness in the global smartphone market and concerns about more regulation. • The dollar hovered near a four-month high, backed by rising Treasury yields and broadly strong U.S. economic data, leaving its major rivals such as the euro struggling and others including the Argentine peso down sharply. • Trading was light and Treasury yields were little changed on Monday ahead of this week's auctions of $73 billion in U.S. government debt and Thursday's release of the Consumer Price Index inflation metric, even as U.S. oil prices reached their highest since 2014. • Oil prices retreated from three-and-a-half-year highs as investors waited on an announcement by President Donald Trump on whether the United States will reimpose sanctions on Iran. • Gold prices rose slightly, after easing in the previous session, as the dollar held steady after marking a fresh 2018 peak. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.11/67.14 May 7 -$94.59 mln -$174.29 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.62 pct Month-to-date -$301.85 mln -$402.52 mln Year-to-date $880.20 mln -$2.07 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.13 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Priyanka Das in Bengaluru)