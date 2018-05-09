Morning News Call - India, May 9

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11:15 am: NIIT Technologies post-earnings analyst meet in Noida. 4:00 pm: Arvind post-earnings conference call in Mumbai. LIVECHAT- BOE PREVIEW We discuss expectations for this week's Bank of England policy decision, as well as the outlook for the UK economy, with Philip Shaw, chief economist at Investec at 2:30 pm IST. To join the Global Markets Forum, click here. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • ReNew Power files for IPO that could raise $1 billion ReNew Power filed for an initial public offering on Tuesday that could raise more than $1 billion in one of India's biggest listings so far this year. • Global crude oil price rise not supported by fundamentals, says Indian Oil head State-owned crude oil refiner Indian Oil said the company has held back from increasing fuel prices in India. • MCX to launch crude oil options on May 15 Multi Commodity Exchange will launch the country's first crude oil options contract on May 15, the exchange said in a statement on Tuesday. • RBI removes 6.84 percent 2022 bond from list of open market buy The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday removed 6.84 percent 2022 bonds from the list of government securities that it had announced to buy in an open market operation on May 17. • Gold seen at highest annual price for five years in 2018 - GFMS Gold in 2018 will deliver its strongest annual price performance in five years, GFMS analysts forecast on Tuesday, as political uncertainty drives investment in bars and bullion-backed investment funds. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Trump ignores European pleas and abandons 'defective' Iran nuclear deal President Donald Trump on Tuesday pulled the United States out of an international nuclear deal with Iran, raising the risk of conflict in the Middle East, upsetting European allies and casting uncertainty over global oil supplies. • Asia vulnerable to sudden global tightening, protectionist shift-IMF The growth outlook for Asian economies remains strong, but the region is vulnerable to sudden tightening in global financial conditions, further market corrections and a shift towards protectionist policies, the IMF said on Wednesday. • Trump, China's Xi discuss trade ahead of talks next week U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed ongoing trade issues on Tuesday, as both sides continue to position themselves amid a heated feud over tariffs between the world's two largest economies. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading at 10,705.00, down 0.3 percent from its previous close. • The Indian rupee is expected to open lower against the dollar as the U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal stoked concerns crude oil prices may escalate further. • Indian government bonds are likely to fall in early trade tracking gains in crude oil prices and U.S. Treasury yields after U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from the nuclear deal with Iran.The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 is likely to trade in 7.58 percent - 7.65 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street cut losses to end little changed on Tuesday while energy stocks rallied after U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States would quit the Iran nuclear deal, confirming what many investors had expected. • Asian shares ticked down as renewed U.S. sanctions on Tehran were seen as disruptive for many companies that have deals with Iran. • The dollar rose to a six-day high against the yen as crude oil prices rallied and pushed Treasury yields higher after U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out from an international nuclear deal with Iran. • U.S. government bond yields were modestly higher at close as President Donald Trump's announcement that the country would withdraw from its nuclear deal with Iran appeared to have already been priced in by the market. • Oil prices rose more than 2 percent to a three-and-a-half year high after U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned an international nuclear deal with Iran, likely curbing the OPEC-member's crude exports in an already tight market. • Gold prices slipped, as the dollar regained ground after briefly dipping earlier following U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.08/67.11 May 8 -$14.47 mln -$311.87 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.75 pct Month-to-date -$391.61 mln -$714.39 mln Year-to-date $790.44 mln -$2.38 bln