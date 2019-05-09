Morning News Call - India, May 9

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 2:30 pm: Finance Commission media briefing post meeting with RBI, banks and financial institutions in Mumbai. GMF: LIVECHAT - BONDS UPDATE Reuters interest rate reporters delve into government bond markets at 5:00 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • As Uber gears up for IPO, many Indian drivers talk of shattered dreams In 2016, Rajesh Raut started driving an Uber taxi in Mumbai, hoping he could earn more than the $215 he received each month for making flatbreads at a roadside stall. • MRPL to operate plant at 50 percent capacity Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals will operate its 300,000 barrels-per-day refinery in southern India at about 50 percent capacity from Thursday due to water shortage, Managing Director M Venkatesh said. • Chennai Petroleum to shut diesel unit for 60 days from August Chennai Petroleum said on Wednesday it would shut a diesel hydrotreater at its 210,000 barrel-per-day Manali refinery in the southern state of Tamil Nadu for about 60 days from August, for a revamp to produce Euro-VI compliant diesel. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Trump says Beijing 'broke' trade talk deals, pledges to keep tariffs on Chinese goods U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that China "broke the deal" it had reached in trade talks with the United States, and vowed not to back down on imposing new tariffs on Chinese imports unless Beijing "stops cheating our workers." • U.S. targets Iran's metals for sanctions, Tehran relaxes nuclear deal compliance U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday imposed new sanctions on Iran, targeting revenue from its exports of industrial metals, the latest salvo in tensions between Washington and Tehran over a 2015 international accord curbing the Islamic Republic's nuclear program. • Huawei CFO to seek extradition stay citing Trump comments Huawei's chief financial officer intends to seek a stay of extradition proceedings in part based on statements by President Donald Trump about the case, which her lawyers say disqualifies the United States from pursuing the matter in Canada. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were down 0.2 percent at 11,378.00. • The Indian rupee is expected to open lower against the dollar ahead of crucial trade talks between the U.S. and China. • Indian government bonds are likely to edge higher in early trade, tracking an overnight fall in crude oil prices. The yield on the benchmark 7.26 percent bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 7.35 percent -7.40 percent today, a trader with a private bank said. GLOBAL MARKETS • The benchmark S&P 500 fell on Wednesday for the third day in a row as investors remained cautious about the latest developments on U.S.-China trade talks even after hopeful comments from the White House regarding an eventual agreement. • Asian shares fell to six-week lows as tensions rose ahead of last ditch U.S.-China trade talks which could sharply alter the direction of the global economy. • The dollar hovered near a six-week low versus the yen early, weighed down against its safe-haven Japanese peer as risk aversion gripped broader markets amid concerns that the U.S.-China trade conflict could escalate. • U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday, reversing an earlier drop due to trade worries, as traders sold their bond holdings in the wake of a poor 10-year note auction and competing supply from the corporate bond market. • Oil prices dropped 1 percent amid concerns over the escalating trade battle between the United States and China, despite a surprise fall in U.S. crude stockpiles. • Gold steadied, with its appeal as a safe-haven for investors burnished by growing tensions ahead of key Sino-U.S. trade negotiations this week. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 69.53/69.56 May 8 -$100.70 mln $166.55 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.38 pct Month-to-date $10.28 bln -$137.56 mln Year-to-date $515.38 mln -$2.69 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 69.71 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Nachiket Tekawade in Bengaluru)