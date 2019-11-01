Morning News Call - India, November 1

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH No major events are scheduled for the day. INDIA TOP NEWS • India fiscal deficit nears 93% of full-year target in 6 months, limiting scope for tax cuts India's fiscal deficit in the six months through September approached 93% of the target for the full year, limiting the scope for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider more tax cuts to boost economic growth. • Yes Bank gets $1.2 billion offer from global investor Yes Bank said on Thursday it has received a binding offer of $1.2 billion from a global investor as the private-sector lender looks to raise capital through a fresh issue of shares, sending its stock 39% higher. • Reliance's Jio criticises telecom lobby warnings on sector health Jio Infocomm, the telecoms arm of Reliance Industries', criticised on Thursday the industry lobby's push for the Indian government to intervene after a court ruling left rivals Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea facing billions of dollars in costs. India, China clash over Kashmir as it loses special status and is divided India engaged in a diplomatic war of words with China over Kashmir on Thursday as it formally revoked the disputed state's constitutional autonomy and split it into two federal territories in a bid to integrate it fully into India. • IOC profit tanks 83% on inventory losses, lower refining margins Indian Oil Corp, the country's top refiner, posted an 82.7% slump in second-quarter profit on Thursday, missing analysts' estimates by a wide margin on inventory losses and lower refining margins. • RBI asks Indian banks to probe alleged data leak of 1.3 million cards The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked banks to ensure customers' debit and credit card data is secure and investigate reports that say data of 1.3 million accounts was available online, a notice seen by Reuters showed. • India asks WhatsApp to explain privacy breach India has asked Facebook-owned WhatsApp to explain the nature of a privacy breach on its messaging platform that has affected some users in the country, Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Thursday. • Goldman-backed ReNew says Andhra Pradesh problems could hurt India's renewables target Investors could be put off India by Andhra Pradesh state's difficult relationship with renewable energy companies, Sumant Sinha, chair of Goldman Sachs-backed ReNew Power, said on Thursday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Trump says U.S., China to announce new venue to ink trade deal soon U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States and China would soon announce a new site where he and Chinese President Xi Jinping will sign a "Phase One" trade deal after Chile canceled a planned summit set for mid-November. • Government officials around the globe targeted for hacking through WhatsApp -sources Senior government officials in multiple U.S.-allied countries were targeted earlier this year with hacking software that used Facebook Inc's WhatsApp to take over users' phones, according to people familiar with the messaging company's investigation. • China October factory activity expands at fastest pace in over 2 years -Caixin PMI China's factory activity unexpectedly expanded at the fastest pace in well over two years in October as new export orders rose and plants ramped up production, a private business survey showed. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were little changed at 11,919.50. • The Indian rupee is expected to open little changed against the U.S. currency as mixed remarks by China and the U.S. fueled doubts over trade-truce prospects while the dollar index weakened ahead of a key data release. • Indian government bonds are likely to rise in early session as U.S. Treasury yields and crude oil prices fell overnight amid renewed concerns over a potential U.S.-China trade deal. The yield on the new benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.42%-6.48% in the morning session. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as conflicting tones surrounding a possible trade deal between the United States and China eclipsed strong earnings reports from Apple and Facebook. • Asian shares fell in a weak start to the month and off three-month highs struck this week on fresh concerns over Sino-U.S. trade prospects and ahead of U.S. economic data, while the dollar eased against major rivals. • The dollar traded near a three-week low versus the yen before a U.S. employment report expected to show a slowdown in job creation, highlighting concerns about the health of the world's largest economy. • Two- and 10-year U.S. Treasury yields on Thursday recorded their biggest daily drop since Aug. 5 on trade fears and in the wake of an interest rate cut by the U.S. central bank. • Oil prices steadied after a rough week, squeezed about 4% lower by a combination of rising global supply and uncertain future demand. • Gold prices were little changed as investors evaluated whether the Federal Reserve's would continue to cut rates, but the metal was set for a second weekly gain as the uncertainty surrounding a U.S.-China trade deal boosted safe-haven appeal. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 71.04/71.07 October 31 7,594.51 crore 478.18 crore 10-yr bond yield 6.64% Month-to-date 12,368 crore 3,670 crore Year-to-date 68,553 crore 32,856 crore (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities Depository Limited) For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 71.06 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru)