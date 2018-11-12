Morning News Call - India, November 12

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 1:00 pm: NITI Aayog Principal Adviser Ratan Watal to speak at workshop on online digital payments program in New Delhi. 5:30 pm: Government to release October consumer price inflation data in New Delhi. 5:30 pm: Government to release September Industrial production data in New Delhi. LIVECHAT - MARKETS AFTER MIDTERMS We discuss what implications the results of the U.S. Midterm elections will have on global markets, particularly in Asia, and political ramifications to watch out for, with Robert Carnell, Chief Economist and Head of Research, ING Asia, at 0930 IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • Royal Enfield targets tripling of U.S. sales this year India-based motorcycle brand Royal Enfield expects sales in its new North American business to almost triple this year and is aiming to dominate the market for middleweight bikes into which Harley-Davidson has just shifted in a bid to revive sales. • Indian gov't official says no proposal to ask RBI to transfer reserves There is no proposal from the Indian government to ask the nation's central bank to transfer its surplus reserves, said Subhash Chandra Garg, economic affairs secretary in the finance ministry, in a tweet on Friday. • IndiGo switches 125 Airbus A320neo orders to longer range A321s - source IndiGo, India's largest domestic airline, has switched 125 of its existing Airbus A320neo jet orders to the longer range A321neo model, according to an Airbus source. • Air India operations director stopped from piloting flight after failing breath tests A senior pilot who is also director of operations for Air India, and has had responsibility for flight safety and training, said he was told by the carrier he failed two breathalyzer tests on Sunday before a flight to London from New Delhi. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • SAP to buy customer sentiment tracker Qualtrics for $8 billion Germany's SAP said on Sunday it was buying Qualtrics International Inc for $8 billion in cash, pre-empting a planned stock market listing by the U.S. firm that specialises in measuring the sentiment of consumers online. • In solemn Paris ceremony, Macron leads global WW1 Armistice commemorations French President Emmanuel Macron led tributes to the millions of soldiers killed in World War One on Sunday, using an emotional ceremony in Paris attended by scores of world leaders to warn against nationalism a century on from the conflict. • Calls for open trade to greet Pence as Trump skips Asia summit Asia-Pacific leaders will join the heads of Southeast Asian states this week in Singapore to renew calls for multilateralism and fresh pledges to resolve regional conflicts ranging from the Rohingya crisis in Myanmar to tensions in the South China Sea. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.2 percent lower at 10,608.00, from its previous close. • The Indian rupee is expected to open marginally lower against the dollar after wholesale prices in the world’s largest economy climbed at the quickest pace in six years. • Indian government bonds are likely to open little changed, as market awaits local retail inflation data, while a slight recovery in crude oil prices may restrict the consistent fall in yields. The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 is expected to trade in a 7.74 percent -7.80 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street's three major stock indexes lost ground on Friday, after a week of recovery from the October sell-off, as oil prices fell further and more evidence of a slowing Chinese economy was reported. • Asian shares fell, extending weakness in global equity markets at the end of last week as soft Chinese economic data and falling oil prices rekindled anxiety about the outlook for world growth. • The dollar built on last week's gains and rose towards a 16-month high as traders expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to keep tightening monetary policy. • U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday with shorter-dated yields retreating from the highest levels in a decade, as investors scooped up safe-haven U.S. government debt due to losses in equities worldwide on worries about economic growth in China and U.S. interest rate hikes. • Oil prices rose by about one percent after top exporter Saudi Arabia announced a cut in supply for December, seen as a measure to halt a market slump that had seen crude decline by 20 percent since early October. • Gold prices were steady, having dipped to a one-month low in the previous session after the U.S. dollar firmed on the Federal Reserve's plans to gradually keep tightening borrowing costs. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 72.62/72.65 November 9 $84.72 mln $37.15 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.76 pct Month-to-date $82.84 mln $566.65 mln Year-to-date -$5.84 bln -$7.54 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 72.4750 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Hrithik Kiran Bagade in Bengaluru)