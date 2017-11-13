Morning News Call - India, November 13

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 09:15 am: New India Assurance Company lists on stock exchanges in Mumbai. 10:00 am: Communications Minister Manoj Sinha, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar at a conference in New Delhi. 02:30 pm: Crisil MD & CEO Ashu Suyash and SIDBI CMD Mohammad Mustafa at the MoU signing for launch of India's first 'MSME Sentiment Index in Mumbai. 05:00 pm: Cadila Healthcare post-earnings analyst conference call in Mumbai. 05:30 pm: Government to release October consumer price inflation data in New Delhi. LIVECHAT- FX WEEK AHEAD FX Buzz analyst Jeremy Boulton analyses G7 currencies at 04:30 pm IST.. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • Top lender SBI's results signal Indian banks' record bad loans peaking State Bank of India (SBI) posted quarterly results that indicated the nation's lenders may see a slower build-up of bad loans, but questions remain on how quickly and smoothly they can get rid of $146 billion of such debt that has already piled up. • India to slash sales tax on most goods subject to highest rate India will slash the sales tax next week on most goods subject to the highest 28 percent rate, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said Friday, as pressure grows for the government to reduce the burden of the new nationwide tax on businesses. • Mahindra Logistics shares fall 2.1 pct on market debut Shares of India's Mahindra Logistics Ltd fell as much as 2.1 percent on its market debut on Friday after the company raised 8.3 billion rupees via an initial public offering last week. • Larsen & Toubro beats estimates with 27 pct jump in Q2 profit India's top engineering and construction company Larsen & Toubro Ltd reported a higher than expected 27 percent rise in second quarter net profit, helped by a one-off gain from the sale of a subsidiary. • Nestle India Q3 profit climbs 23 pct as domestic sales rise Noodles-to-chocolates maker Nestle India Ltd posted a 23 percent rise in third-quarter profit on Friday, buoyed by higher domestic sales. Axis Bank to raise $1.8 bln from investors including Bain Capital, LIC • India's Axis Bank Ltd is to raise 116.26 billion rupees to further strengthen its capital base by selling shares and warrants to a group of investors including Bain Capital and top Indian insurer Life Insurance Corp (LIC). • Oil India Q2 profit rises 11 pct, beats expectations State-run Oil India Ltd posted an 11 percent rise in second-quarter profit on Friday, beating analysts' expectations, helped by improved margins in its crude oil segment. • Miner Vedanta continues its recovery with robust first-half profits Diversified miner Vedanta Resources said it sees further upside for zinc prices as it announced a 37.4 percent rise in half-year profit on Friday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • S.E. Asian nations not taking South China Sea thaw for granted Southeast Asian nations will not take a relative calm in the dispute over the South China Sea for granted, according to a draft of a statement to be issued during a summit meeting in Manila on Monday. • Gaming firm Razer rises more than 40 pct in Hong Kong debut Shares in Razer Inc, backed by Intel Corp and Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing, surged as much as 42 percent in their Hong Kong stock market debut on Monday, amid growing retail demand for new technology stocks. • Strong earthquake hits Iraq and Iran, killing more than 130 More than 120 people were killed in Iran and at least several others in Iraq on Sunday when a powerful magnitude 7.3 earthquake hit the region, state media in the two countries said, as rescuers stepped up efforts overnight to find dozens trapped under rubble. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 10,338.00, trading down 0.04 percent from its previous close. • Indian government bonds are expected to edge lower in early trade after the Reserve Bank of India announced yet another open market purchase of bonds.The yield on the benchmark 6.79 percent bond maturing in 2027 is likely to trade in a 6.93 percent-6.99 percent band. • The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the dollar, tracking losses in most Asian currencies, as mounting concerns on British Prime Minister Theresa May’s leadership and little progress on Brexit talks weighed on the pound, lifting demand for the greenback. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street ended marginally lower on Friday, with losses in Intel and Apple as investors worried about the future of promised corporate tax cuts following dueling plans unveiled by Republican lawmakers. • Asian shares stepped back in cautious early trade as investors look to see whether U.S. Republicans can hammer a tax reform deal quickly, while the British pound fell on growing doubts over Prime Minister Theresa May's leadership. • The pound slipped early as troubles mounted for British Prime Minister May, with a report that 40 Conservative MPs are readying a leadership challenge, while Brexit talks face a crucial deadline. • U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday, with two-year yields at a nine-year high as traders closed out some curve-flattener positions and dealers reduced their holdings of longer-dated debt following this week's auctions. • Oil trading was cautious amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East and after a rising rig count in the United States suggested producers there are preparing to increase output. • Gold prices edged lower in the wake of their biggest one-day percentage loss in about two weeks in the previous session, weighed down as the U.S. dollar firmed. 