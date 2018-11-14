Morning News Call - India, November 14

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 12:00 pm: Government to release October wholesale price inflation data in New Delhi. LIVE CHAT - MARKETS AFTER MIDTERMS We discuss markets with Adrian Mowat, former Chief Asian and Emerging Markets Equity Strategist, Managing Director, JPMorgan, at 1000 IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • Tata in active talks to buy majority stake in Jet Airways -sources Indian conglomerate Tata Sons is in active talks to acquire a controlling stake in Jet Airways, four people aware of the talks told Reuters, in what could potentially be a lifeline for the debt-laden carrier. • CEO of Walmart's India venture resigns after sexual assault accusation -source The chief executive of Flipkart Group, Walmart's Indian e-commerce business, resigned following an internal probe into accusations of "serious personal misconduct," Walmart said Tuesday. • Tata Steel reports jump in Q2 profit on strong India performance Tata Steel's net profit grew more than three-fold in second quarter, the company said on Tuesday, beating market estimates, buoyed by strong domestic growth. • Ashok Leyland Q2 profit rises 37 pct, but misses estimates Ashok Leyland posted a lower-than-expected 37.5 percent rise in second-quarter profit on Tuesday due to higher raw material costs. • Sun Pharma swings to surprise quarterly loss Sun Pharmaceutical Industries was sent to an unexpected second-quarter loss by a one-off charge for an antitrust litigation settlement. • Jindal Steel and Power posts Q2 profit on one-time gain Jindal Steel and Power on Tuesday reported a profit of 3.44 billion rupees for the second quarter, helped by a one-time gain. • India tightens disclosure rules for rating agencies after credit scare India's market regulator tightened disclosure and review requirements for credit rating agencies (CRAs) on Tuesday, after the firms failed to raise timely red flags ahead of debt defaults by one of India's top shadow lenders. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Japan's economy contracts as natural disasters, trade frictions hit hard Japan's economy contracted more than expected in the third quarter, hit by natural disasters and a decline in exports, a worrying sign that trade protectionism is starting to take its toll on overseas demand. • Britain agrees Brexit divorce deal with EU, May's opponents vow to thwart it Britain struck a draft divorce deal with the European Union after more than a year of talks, thrusting Prime Minister Theresa May into a perilous battle over Brexit that could shape her country's prosperity for generations to come. • China industrial output, investment beat forecasts; retail sales miss China reported a mixed bag of economic data for October, but industrial output and investment grew faster than expected, suggesting a flurry of support measures may be starting to take hold. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures traded 0.3 percent higher at 10,639.50, from the previous close. • The Indian rupee is expected to open higher against the dollar after crude oil prices extended losses, improving the outlook for the Asian nation’s current account deficit. • Indian government bonds are likely to open higher, as the benchmark Brent crude hit an eight-month low, while the central bank announced another open market purchase of notes. The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 is expected to trade in a 7.69 percent-7.75 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • The Dow and S&P 500 ended slightly lower on Tuesday following losses in energy shares and Boeing, offsetting a small gain in technology stocks and renewed hopes for progress in trade talks. • Oil prices struggled for traction after sinking on worries about weakening world demand and oversupply, while global shares sagged with slowing growth concerns overshadowing potential positives such as progress in the Brexit saga. • The euro and sterling climbed higher as investor confidence rose on news Britain had struck a draft divorce deal with the European Union after more than a year of talks. • U.S. Treasury yields slid to more than one-week lows on Tuesday hurt by a sharp drop in oil prices, which suggested lower inflation going forward and affirmed a gradual pace of interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve. • Oil markets struggled to find their footing after plunging by 7 percent the previous session, with surging supply and the spectre of faltering demand keeping investors on edge. • Gold prices inched up as the U.S. dollar retreated from a 16-month high touched earlier in week, easing amid a surge in the euro and sterling on a draft Brexit agreement. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 72.65/72.68 November 13 -$68.17 mln $98.98 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.76 pct Month-to-date $39.41 bln $662.37 mln Year-to-date -$5.88 bln -$7.44 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 72.6100 Indian rupees)