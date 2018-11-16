Morning News Call - India, November 16

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH No major events are scheduled. INDIA TOP NEWS • Jet Airways shares soar on reports deal with Tata is close Shares in Jet Airways jumped on Thursday following media reports that the debt-laden airline was nearing a rescue deal with Tata Sons. • India's October trade deficit widens to $17.13 billion India's October trade deficit widened to $17.13 billion due to a higher oil import bill, the country's trade ministry said in a statement on Thursday. • Infosys appoints Jayesh Sanghrajka as interim CFO Infosys said on Thursday it appointed Deputy Chief Financial Officer Jayesh Sanghrajka as the interim finance head, effective from November 17. • Yes Bank sinks; chairman's departure heightens concerns Yes Bank shares fell sharply on Thursday, a day after non-executive independent chairman Ashok Chawla resigned, further fuelling the uncertainty over the management of the country's fifth largest private-sector lender. • Indian banks could be recapitalised with govt bonds - cbank board member Indian banks could be recapitalised with government bonds, said an independent director on the central bank's board on Thursday, at a time when the Reserve Bank of India and the government are at loggerheads on regulatory issues. • Start-up OYO appoints former IndiGo airline boss as CEO Start-up OYO, backed by Japan's SoftBank Group, said on Thursday it had appointed former IndiGo airline president Aditya Ghosh as chief executive officer of its hotels business in South Asia. • REUTERS SUMMIT-India's top hedge fund turns to state-run banks as bad loans wane India's top hedge fund Avendus Capital Public Markets Alternate Strategies is exploring opportunities in state-run banks, a sector shunned by most investors till now, as valuations turn attractive and the backlog of bad loans that have riddled lenders start to dwindle. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • China offer unlikely to spur major trade breakthrough -senior U.S. official China's written response to U.S. demands for trade reforms is unlikely to trigger a breakthrough at talks between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping later this month, a senior Trump administration official told Reuters on Thursday. • 'I'm going to see this through': UK PM May vows to fight for Brexit deal Prime Minister Theresa May vowed to fight for her draft divorce deal with the European Union on Thursday after the resignation of her Brexit secretary and other ministers put her strategy and her job in peril. • Upset by Trump's Iran waivers, Saudis push for deep oil output cut When U.S. President Donald Trump asked Saudi Arabia this summer to raise oil production to compensate for lower crude exports from Iran, Riyadh swiftly told Washington it would do so. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.4 percent higher at 10,662.50, from its previous close. • The Indian rupee is likely to open little changed amid tepid regional cues and October trade deficit that was in line with expectations. • Indian government bonds will likely open little changed, as weekly debt auction will boost supply, while traders may remain cautious after Fitch Ratings hinted at the country facing macroeconomic risks. The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 is expected to trade in a 7.72 percent-7.78 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks rose on Thursday on optimism the United States and China could resolve their trade dispute, after a news report said Washington would pause further tariffs on Chinese imports. • Asian share markets fared better as hopes for a thaw in Sino-U.S. trade relations gave Wall Street a fillip, though there were duelling reports on the prospects for an actual agreement. • Investors in the British pound remained on edge in early Asian trade after the currency suffered a tumultuous slide overnight on fears the country could crash out of the European Union without a divorce deal. • U.S. Treasury prices drifted higher on Thursday, sending yields to two-week lows across the curve, as Britain's draft agreement to exit the European Union ran into trouble, prompting investors to seek the safety of government bonds. • Oil prices were stable, supported by expected supply cuts from OPEC but held back by record U.S. production. • Gold prices rose as investors sought safe haven assets amid fears of a chaotic departure for Britain from the European Union. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 71.98/72.01 November 15 $284.11 mln $46.20 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.75 pct Month-to-date $192.55 mln $713.29 mln Year-to-date -$5.73 bln -$7.39 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 71.9100 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Hrithik Kiran Bagade in Bengaluru)