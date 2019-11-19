Morning News Call - India, November 19

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH • 11:00 am: Winter session of Parliament continues in New Delhi • 12:00 pm: CSB Bank IPO press conference in Mumbai INDIA TOP NEWS • OPEC's share of Indian oil imports in October hits lowest since 2011 OPEC'S share of India's oil imports fell to 73% in October, its lowest monthly share since at least 2011, tanker data from sources showed, as refiners shipped in fuel from the United States and other suppliers. • Fiscal stimulus needed to revive India's stuttering economy - analysts India has depended on monetary policy to support its economy growing at its slowest pace in six years but the government must now deploy more direct fiscal stimulus or risk a long period of stagnation, analysts and experts say. • Tata Steel plans to cut up to 3,000 European jobs Tata Steel plans to cut up to 3,000 jobs across its European operations, the company said on Monday, as the sector wrestles with excess supply, weak demand and high costs. • Replacing Pratt engines in IndiGo fleet by end of January a challenge - CEO Replacing all Pratt & Whitney engines on IndiGo's fleet of almost 100 Airbus planes by Jan. 31, as ordered by India's aviation watchdog, will be challenging but the airline aims to complete the work, its chief executive officer said on Monday. • India says e-cigarette ban implies use of devices also prohibited The Indian government has told a court that its federal ban on the sale of electronic cigarettes implies that their use is also prohibited, legal documents seen by Reuters showed, in a further clampdown on the devices. • India plans strategic stake sales in 28 state-run companies - minister India's cabinet has given 'in-principle' approval for the sale of strategic stakes in 28 state-run companies including state carrier Air India, junior finance minister Anurag Singh Thakur told lawmakers on Monday. • Police round up students in India's capital as fee protests grow Indian police said they briefly detained around 50 students in New Delhi on Monday as protests against proposed fee hikes at a prestigious public university entered a second week and degenerated into clashes. • India makes advance payment for Russian missile system - Rostec CEO India has made an advance payment of $800 million for Russia's S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems, the head of Russian conglomerate Rostec Sergey Chemezov told reporters on Monday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Fears of bloodshed as Hong Kong university standoff enters third day Hong Kong's new police chief called for the support of all citizens to end social unrest that has disrupted the city for more than five months, while protesters remained trapped by his officers at a university for a third day. • U.S. backs Israel on settlements, angering Palestinians and clouding peace process The United States on Monday effectively backed Israel's right to build Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank by abandoning its four-decade-old position that they were "inconsistent with international law," a stance that may make Israeli-Palestinian peace even more elusive. • U.S. grants Huawei new 90-day license extension The Trump administration on Monday issued a new 90-day extension allowing U.S. companies to continue doing business with China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd as U.S. regulators continue crafting rules on telecommunications firms that pose national security risks. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were 0.3% lower at 11,891.00. • The Indian rupee is expected to open lower against the dollar, tracking decline in most regional currencies, as fund flows and U.S.-China trade negotiations continue to remain in focus. • Indian government bonds are likely to open little changed, ahead of state debt auction, while traders await clarity on the fiscal position. The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.46%-6.52%. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street's three main indexes on Monday barely extended the previous session's closing records as investors waited for concrete progress on U.S.-China trade relations after mixed headlines. • Asian shares started softer as another day awaiting clearer news on the progress of U.S-China trade negotiations weighed on jaded investors' sentiment. • The dollar fell against the yen as receding hopes for a preliminary trade deal between the United States and China hurt demand for the greenback. • U.S. long-dated Treasury yields fell to two-week lows on Monday, after a report triggered fresh doubts about a trade deal between the United States and China. • U.S. oil prices fell for the second straight day amid market jitters over limited progress between China and the United States on rolling back trade tariffs, exacerbated by a rise in U.S. inventories. • Gold inched up to its highest in more than 1-1/2 weeks, as fresh doubts about a trade deal between the United States and China dented appetite for riskier assets. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 71.76/71.79 November 18 (1,166.87) (570.09) crore crore 10-yr bond yield 6.50% Month-to-date 13,269 crore 4,767 crore Year-to-date 81,822 crore 37,053 crore For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 71.94 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru)