Morning News Call - India, November 22

FACTORS TO WATCH • 10:30 am: Junior Finance Minister Anurag Thakur at CEAMA annual conference in New Delhi. • 2:00 pm: Economic Affairs Secretary Atanu Chakraborty, SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi and RBI Executive Director S. Ganesh Kumar at India Gold & Jewellery Summit 2019, in New Delhi. • 3:00 pm: Fifteenth Finance Commission Chairman N.K. Singh to deliver L.K. Jha Memorial Lecture on "Fiscal Federalism: Ideology and Practice" in Mumbai. • 4:30 pm: Principal Economic Adviser Sanjeev Sanyal to deliver R.K. Talwar Memorial Lecture on "Beyond Risk: Policy Making for an Uncertain World" in Mumbai. INDIA TOP NEWS • India's bankruptcy code set to face huge test in DHFL case India's bankruptcy-resolution process has just begun to find its feet with recent precedent-setting court rulings, but bankers, lawyers and insolvency experts say the system is about to face a huge test. • India, U.S. in talks to resolve trade issues - Raveesh Kumar India and the United States are in talks to resolve trade issues and both New Delhi and Washington hope to find an early solution, an Indian foreign ministry spokesman said on Thursday. • India rice export prices slide to multi-year low on supply influx Indian rice export prices fell to their lowest in nearly three years this week as fresh supplies from the summer-sown crop loom large, with subdued global demand also crimping exports from other major centres. • Japan's Sony in talks to buy stake in India's Network18 Media - Bloomberg Japan's Sony Corp is in talks to buy a stake in India's Network18 Media & Investments Ltd, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, sending shares in billionaire Mukesh Ambani's TV business higher. • Investors trim long bets on Asian currencies as Sino-US trade deal hopes dwindle Investor sentiment towards most Asian currencies soured over the past two weeks, a Reuters poll showed, as markets reined in hopes that an interim Sino-U.S. trade deal would materialise soon. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Former Trump aide calls Ukraine meddling theory fiction; Trump would welcome Senate trial President Donald Trump's former Russia adviser urged lawmakers in the House of Representatives impeachment inquiry on Thursday not to promote "politically driven falsehoods" that cast doubt on Russia's interference in the 2016 U.S. election. • Netanyahu charged with corruption, says he won't resign Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday he would not resign despite being charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust in a corruption scandal that he denounced as an "attempted coup". • U.S. charges Chinese national with stealing trade secrets - Justice Department A Chinese national who worked for Monsanto before it was purchased by Bayer AG was charged in St. Louis, Missouri, on Thursday with stealing trade secrets for China, the U.S. Justice Department said. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) The Indian rupee is expected to open little changed against the dollar as improved regional risk appetite may offset impact from Brent crude rising to a two-month high. Indian sovereign bonds are likely to open lower ahead of fresh supply of debt later today and amid rising crude oil prices. The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.49%-6.54%. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stock indexes moved slightly lower on Thursday as investors moved to the sidelines with mixed messages and no concrete signs of progress on U.S.-China relations. • Asian equities rose, bouncing from a three-week low touched a day earlier, but gains were capped by persistent worries over the status of trade negotiations between China and the United States. • The dollar held overnight gains, as investors clung to the safe-haven pending developments in Sino-U.S. trade negotiations and amid a growing skepticism about reports of progress in the talks. • U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday after falling for three straight sessions, bolstered by more positive news on U.S.- China trade negotiations and the unwinding of most of this week's safe-haven demand. • Oil prices were toppled from their highest in nearly two months by doubts over future demand for crude as uncertainty continues to shroud a potential U.S.-China trade deal, and along with it the health of the global economy. • Gold prices were little changed as a report of China's efforts to smooth the way for trade talks with the United States offset worries that an interim deal might not occur until next year. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 71.76/71.79 November 21 427.96 crore (2,430.22) crore 10-yr bond yield 6.44% Month-to-date 12,541 crore 498 crore Year-to-date 81,094 crore 33,354 crore