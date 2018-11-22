Morning News Call - India, November 22

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here LIVECHAT - BONDS UPDATE Reuters interest rate reporter Dhara Ranasinghe delves into government bond markets, at 1700 IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • Dr. Reddy's shares spike after favourable generic drug ruling Shares of drugmaker Dr. Reddy's Laboratories jumped on Wednesday, their sharpest intraday gain in a year, after a U.S. court allowed the company to sell a copycat version of Indivior's opioid treatment Suboxone Film. • WhatsApp hires Ezetap's Bose to be its India head Facebook-owned WhatsApp said on Wednesday it had hired Abhijit Bose, the co-founder and chief executive of Indian mobile payments firm Ezetap, to be the head of its operations in India, its biggest market by users. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Trump praises Saudi Arabia amid pressure over ally U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday praised Saudi Arabia for helping to lower oil prices as pressure intensified for the United States to impose tougher sanctions on its Middle East ally over dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder. • Japan inflation lacks momentum, keeps BOJ's target elusive Japan's annual core consumer inflation was unchanged in October from the previous month as soft household spending kept firms from hiking prices, a sign the economy lacks the momentum needed to achieve the central bank's 2 percent target. • Prosecutors weigh competing accounts in JD.com CEO rape allegation On the night of Aug. 30, a 21-year-old University of Minnesota student said she was in a chauffeured black car, trying to keep billionaire JD.com Chief Executive Richard Liu from pulling off her clothes. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading little changed at 10,622.00. • The Indian rupee is expected to open higher against the dollar as Brent crude slips to near its lowest in almost a year. The rupee will likely trade around 71.15-71.20 at opening versus its previous close of 71.45, according to a private bank dealer. • Indian government bonds are likely to open higher, as another fall in crude oil prices eased rate hike fears, while the central bank’s open market purchase of notes is also expected to aid. The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent 2028 bond is likely to trade in a 7.72 percent-7.78 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • The S&P 500 ended higher on Wednesday after a brutal two-day selloff, led by a rebound in energy and technology shares, but the market faltered toward the session's end as Apple shares surrendered gains ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. • Asian shares stepped ahead cautiously while oil rebounded from a steep sell-off, though rising U.S. interest rates and escalating trade tensions kept financial markets on edge amid signs of slackening global growth. • The dollar was broadly lower in Asian trade as demand for safe haven currencies declined after a rebound in global equities and the euro strengthened on hopes for a resolution of Italy's budget dispute. • U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday after data showed that new orders for U.S.-made capital goods were weaker than expected, and as stock markets pared earlier gains. • Oil prices dipped after U.S. crude inventories increased to their highest level since December 2017 amid concerns of an emerging global glut, although an expected supply cut by producer cartel OPEC prevented further drops. • Gold prices were steady after hitting their highest in two weeks in the previous session, with improved appetite for risk weighing on the U.S. dollar. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 71.47/71.50 November 21 -$231.70 mln -- 10-yr bond yield 7.79 pct Month-to-date -- -- Year-to-date -- -- For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 71.3000 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru)