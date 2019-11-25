Morning News Call - India, November 25

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH • 10:00 am: Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council Chairman Bibek Debroy at FICCI’s Innovation Summit in New Delhi. • 11:00 am: Winter session of Parliament continues in New Delhi. LIVECHAT - MARKETS FOCUS Reuters EMEA Markets Editor Mike Dolan to analyse the state of play in European markets at 5:00 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS • India's urban unemployment rate slows in March quarter -govt data India's urban unemployment rate between January and March this year fell to 9.3%, the lowest in at least four quarters, according to an unpublished government report reviewed by Reuters. • Bharti, Vodafone Idea approach India's top court on payment of dues -media India's top telecom firms, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have asked the Supreme Court to review a ruling forcing them to pay the bulk of outstanding government dues of $13 billion, media said on Saturday. • India courts private hospitals to boost insurance programme India will offer incentives to private hospitals to take part in the government's health insurance programme, potentially the biggest of its kind in the world, a senior government official told Reuters. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • No 'phase two' US-China deal on the horizon, officials say An ambitious "phase two" trade deal between the United States and China is looking less likely as the two countries struggle to strike a preliminary "phase one" agreement, according to U.S. and Beijing officials, lawmakers and trade experts. • Saudi Aramco markets IPO in Dubai after approaching Kuwait fund Saudi Aramco met investors in Dubai on Sunday to market its initial public offering (IPO), after trying to secure demand from Kuwait's sovereign wealth fund for the deal, worth up to $25.6 billion, which relies heavily on local and regional buyers. • Hong Kong democrats romp to local election landslide after months of protests Hong Kong's democrats romped to a landslide and symbolic majority in district council elections after residents turned out in record numbers on Sunday to vote following six months of anti-government protests in the embattled city. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.2% higher at 11,938.00. • The Indian rupee is expected to open lower against the U.S. currency after the dollar index climbed by the most in three weeks following better-than-expected data from the world’s largest economy. • Indian government bonds will likely open largely unchanged, amid lack of cues and ahead of the country’s economic growth data due later this week.The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.48%-6.53%. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street advanced on Friday as both Washington and Beijing made positive comments on the potential for a trade deal between the world's two biggest economies and upbeat domestic economic data helped to ease investor worries. • Asian shares made guarded gains as investors dared to hope for some progress in the endless Sino-U.S. trade dispute, while the outperformance of recent U.S. economic data gave the dollar a leg up on its peers. • The greenback, supported by positive economic data released late last week, rose 0.1% on the safe-haven Japanese yen to 108.78 yen. • U.S. Treasury yields were mixed on Friday in choppy trading, as data showing a pickup in manufacturing and services activity was counterbalanced by persistent uncertainty related to trade negotiations with China. • Oil prices began the week on a brighter note, posting early gains as positive noises from Washington over the weekend rekindled optimism in global markets that the United States and China could soon sign a deal to end their bitter trade war. • Gold prices touched their lowest in a week as positive developments towards an interim trade deal between the United States and China lifted demand for riskier assets and boosted the dollar. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 71.75/71.78 November 23 5,006.08 crore (322.50)crore 10-yr bond yield 6.48% Month-to-date 17,548 crore 175 crore Year-to-date 86,101 crore 33,031 crore For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 71.70 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Pranay Prakash in Bengaluru)