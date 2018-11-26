Morning News Call - India, November 26

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH LIVECHAT - MARKETS UPDATE EMEA Markets Editor Mike Dolan analyses the state of the European markets at 04:30 p.m. To join the conversation, click here bit.ly/1kTxdKD INDIA TOP NEWS • India govt does not need central bank funds yet - FinMin to TV India does not need money from the central bank in the next six months, the finance minister said in a TV interview telecast on Friday, rejecting opposition charges the government was seeking access to the bank's reserves to fund schemes ahead of the 2019 general election. • EXCLUSIVE-Trafigura, BP increase loans to Russia-backed Indian refiner to $3 bln Russian-backed Indian refiner Nayara Energy is set to secure its biggest fuel-backed loan, a $1.5 billion advance from Trafigura, BP BP.L and some banks, according to industry and banking sources familiar with the matter. • Narendra Modi targets gas exchange to ease shift from oil India is working to establish a natural gas trading exchange, its Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, as part of a shift away from a reliance on crude oil based products which are blamed for much of the country's pollution problem. • Jet Airways' independent director resigns Debt-laden carrier Jet Airways (India) Ltd's independent director Ranjan Mathai resigned late on Thursday, citing rising pressure from other commitments. • Hindu temple site protest ends peacefully as 200,000 disperse More than 200,000 Hindu activists and monks protesting near a disputed religious site in northern India dispersed peacefully on Sunday after demanding the government build a temple at the site of a 16th-century mosque. • Sotheby's sends India head on leave pending probe into #MeToo claims Auction house Sotheby's has sent its top India executive on a leave of absence pending a probe into anonymous allegations of sexual misconduct. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Japan Nov factory activity expands at slowest pace in 2 years - flash PMI. Japanese manufacturing activity expanded at the slowest pace in two years in November and new orders contracted for the first time since September 2016, a preliminary survey showed, raising doubt about growth prospects for the current quarter. • Renault-Nissan leaders to meet amid tensions over Ghosn ouster Renault-Nissan executives will attempt this coming week to shield their joint operations from a looming power struggle between the carmakers, following alliance boss Carlos Ghosn's shock arrest over misconduct allegations. • EU agrees 'best possible' Brexit deal, urges Britons to back May European Union leaders finally sealed a Brexit deal on Sunday, saying the package agreed with Prime Minister Theresa May was the best Britain will get in a warning to the British parliament not to reject it. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.2 percent higher at 10,576.00, from its previous close. - NewsRise • The Indian rupee is likely to open higher against the dollar as crude oil prices extended their decline to below $60 per barrel, trading at a more-than-one-year low. - NewsRise • Indian government bonds are likely to open higher, as Brent crude oil extended fall below $60 per barrel, easing inflation as well as rate hike concerns for the medium term. The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent 2028 bond is likely to trade in a 7.64 percent-7.70 percent band today, a trader with a state-run bank said. - NewsRise GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks closed lower in a shortened post-holiday trading session on Friday as the energy sector tumbled on continued weakness in oil prices, and the benchmark S&P 500 confirmed its second correction of 2018. • Asian shares edged higher, though investors were cautious as plunging oil prices fanned worries about a dimming outlook for the global economy. • The dollar rose versus its major peers, as investors sought shelter in safe haven currencies as fears of a global growth slowdown and U.S.-Sino trade tensions sapped risk appetite. • Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields fell to eight-week lows on Friday and the yield curve flattened as falling stock and oil prices increased safe-haven buying of long-dated U.S. government bonds. • Oil prices steadied after plunging nearly 8 percent in the previous session, but remain under pressure with Brent crude below $60 per barrel amid weak fundamentals and struggling financial markets. • Gold prices were little changed with investors looking to a G20 meeting this week for signs of a thaw in the Sino-U.S. trade conflict, although a stronger dollar amid fears of a slowdown in global growth weighed on bullion. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 71.06/71.09 November 22 $63.13 mln $89.9 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.71 pct Month-to-date $43.72 mln $932.21 mln Year-to-date -$5.88 bln -$7.17 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 70.65 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Siddharth Athreya V in Bengaluru)