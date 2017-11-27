Morning News Call - India, November 27

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:15 am: Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan at inauguration of International Conference on Vaccine in New Delhi. 11:15 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu and Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council Chairman Praveenshankar Pandya at an event in New Delhi. 12:30 pm: Asian Development Bank Country Director (India) Kenichi Yokoyama to interact with media in New Delhi. 1:00 pm: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, State Finance Minister Amit Mitra and RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group Chairman Sanjiv Goenka at Horasis Asia Meeting 2017 in Kolkata. 2:15 pm: ICRA webinar on Indian banking sector in Mumbai. 3:00 pm: Commerce and Industry Joint Secretary Shyamal Mishra to address “Benefits of Trade Agreement between India and Peru” seminar in New Delhi. 3.30 pm: Government to auction INR 39.30 billion of unutilized limits for foreign investment in government bonds in Mumbai. LIVECHAT-FX WEEKAHEAD FX Buzz analyst Jeremy Boulton analyses G7 currencies at 04:30 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • Uber to partner with Mahindra to pilot electric vehicles in India Ride-hailing firm Uber will partner with automaker Mahindra and Mahindra to pilot electric vehicles on its platform in India, the two companies said on Friday, at a time when the government is pushing to have all new vehicles electrified by 2030. • Jindal Steel could win a slice of rail tender -sources A clause in India's global tender for steel rails, part of a $130 billion overhaul of its railways, could help Jindal Steel and Power Ltd win up to 20 percent of the work, sources said. • HDFC Life looks to raise exposure to infrastructure stocks India's HDFC Standard Life Insurance Co.is looking to invest more in the capital goods sectors and a range of companies that are expected to benefit from a major government push to build more homes and roads. • India hopes GDP growth will recover in Sept quarter- finmin official India hopes to see a reversal of the decline in the country's economic growth in the quarter ended September, a top finance ministry official said on Friday. • ThyssenKrupp kicks off talks with union on steel merger Managers and labour leaders at Germany's ThyssenKrupp have struck a conciliatory tone as they seek to resolve a dispute over job cuts resulting from a planned merger of its steel operations with those of India's Tata Steel. • Indian mobile carrier Aircel denies reports it is partly shutting ops Indian telecom carrier Aircel on Friday denied local media reports that it was partly shutting down its operations, saying it was making efforts to build a profitable business. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • China's new rules may bring sea change for millions of small investors Retired Shanghai truck driver Shen Xipei shunned risky stocks and low-yielding deposits and instead put his life savings into a wealth management product sold - and guaranteed - by a bank. • Indonesia raises Bali volcano alert to highest level, warns of "imminent" large eruption risk Indonesia raised its alert level for Bali's Mount Agung volcano to the highest stage four and told residents to immediately evacuate areas near the summit, warning of the "imminent" risk of a larger eruption. • Merkel's CDU agrees to pursue grand coalition in Germany Leaders of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative party agreed on Sunday to pursue a "grand coalition" with the Social Democrats (SPD) to break the political deadlock in Europe's biggest economy. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 10,382.50, trading down 0.4 percent from its previous close. • Indian government bonds are likely to edge lower after S&P Global Ratings retained the country’s credit rating while maintaining a stable outlook, dashing expectations among some investors that the rating agency may upgrade the outlook.The yield on the benchmark 6.79 percent bond maturing in 2027 is likely to trade in a 7 percent-7.05 percent band. • The Indian rupee will likely open little changed against the dollar, after Standard & Poor’s reaffirmed the nation’s credit rating at BBB-, with a stable outlook. GLOBAL MARKETS • Technology stocks led the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to record closing highs on Friday, with the S&P ending above 2,600 points for the first time, while Amazon and retail stocks got a boost from signs of a strong start to the holiday shopping season. • Asian stocks gave back earlier modest gains and fell back from a decade high, weighed by weakness in the Chinese and South Korean markets, while the euro reached a two-month top against the dollar. • The euro hit a two-month high versus the dollar and held firm against other major currencies thanks to strong German business confidence and reduced anxiety about political instability in Europe's biggest economy. • U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday but stayed within the tight range they have held for the past week-and-a-half as investors focused on the inflation outlook. • U.S. oil prices dipped, easing from two-year highs on the prospect of increased U.S. output, although global markets were slightly better supported by expectations an OPEC-led supply cut will be extended. • Gold prices were steady, as the dollar held close to a two-month low hit in the previous session against a basket of major curriences. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 64.63/64.66 November 24 -$64.33 mln -$36.32 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.12 pct Month-to-date $2.54 bln -$167.95 mln Year-to-date $8.19 bln $25.78 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 64.67 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)