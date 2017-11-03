Morning News Call - India, November 3

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: Biocon President Ravi Limaye, Abbott MD Ambati Venu, RPG Life Sciences MD C.T. Renganathan, Novartis Country President Jawed Zia, Alkem Vice President Ambrish Kumar at pharma event in Mumbai. 10:00 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal at World Food India 2017 in New Delhi. 10:15 am: NHAI Chief General Manager at Standards for Technical Textiles event in New Delhi. 10:15 am: State Bank of India MD of Associates and Subsidiaries Dinesh Kumar Khara, Former RBI Deputy Governor H.R. Khan at Financial Market Conclave in Kolkata. 11:00 am: Natco Pharma post-earnings conference call in Mumbai 11:45 am: Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan at Standards Make Cities Smarter event in New Delhi. 12:00 pm: Power Grid 2Q results briefing in Mumbai. 12:00 pm: Punjab National Bank 2Q results briefing in New Delhi. 3:30 pm: Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha to launch Deendayal SPARSH scheme in New Delhi. 5:00 pm: Union Bank of India to brief on 2Q results in Mumbai. 5:00 pm: RBI releases weekly forex reserves data in Mumbai. INDIA TOP NEWS • Indian power plant blast death toll climbs to 29 The death toll from a blast at a coal-fired power plant in northern India rose to at least 29 on Thursday, as authorities launched an investigation into the cause of one of the country's worst industrial accidents in years. • Adani in talks with Chinese engineering firm for Carmichael financing - sources Adani Enterprises is in talks with China Machinery Engineering Corp for the financing of a controversial coal mine project in Australia, two sources with knowledge of the situation said on Thursday. • Mahindra Logistics $129 million IPO oversubscribed nearly 8 times Mahindra Logistics Ltd's initial public offering of shares to raise 8.3 billion rupees was oversubscribed nearly eight times on the last day of the sale on Thursday, stock exchange data showed. • Vedanta posts 47 pct rise in Q2 profit, but misses estimates Vedanta Ltd, the Indian unit of diversified mining group Vedanta Resources Plc, posted a 47 percent rise in second-quarter profit, helped by improved commodity prices and higher zinc and copper production. • ONGC seeking oil assets in other regions amid Iran gas row ONGC Videsh has turned its focus to buying stakes in overseas producing oil and gas assets to meet output targets after a delay by Iran in awarding development rights for a gas field, its managing director said on Thursday. • Suzuki frets about India's electric shift despite sales boom A sudden move to electric cars in India, which is considering electrifying all vehicles over the next 15 years, could catch Japan's Suzuki Motor out in its largest market. • India could raise import duty on vegetable oil -govt sources India, the world's biggest buyer of vegetable oils, is considering raising import taxes on crude and refined edible oils to protect local farmers, two government officials told Reuters. • BPCL ramps up run rate at Kochi refinery after expansion Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) has ramped up the operating rate of its Kochi oil refinery after completing an expansion at the plant in southern India, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Trump taps Fed centrist Powell to lead U.S. central bank President Donald Trump on Thursday tapped Fed Governor Jerome Powell to become head of the U.S. central bank, breaking with precedent by denying Janet Yellen a second term but signaling a continuation of her cautious monetary policies. • Apple sees strong holiday sales, smooth sailing for iPhone X Apple Inc on Thursday reported better-than-expected earnings and offered a rosy forecast for the holiday shopping season, allaying investor concerns about production delays on the new iPhone X and demonstrating remarkable strength across its growing line of products and services. • U.S. bombers train over S.Korea ahead of Trump visit Two U.S. strategic B-1B bombers conducted drills over South Korea on Thursday, the U.S. Air Force said, days before President Donald Trump arrives in the country amid high tensions with North Korea over its nuclear weapon programme. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty Futures were at 10,465.50, up 0.10 percent from its previous close. • Indian government bonds are likely to trade steady in early session as investors await a weekly debt auction later in the day. The yield on the benchmark 6.79 percent bond maturing in 2027 may trade in a 6.83 percent-6.89 percent band. • The Indian rupee will likely edge higher against the dollar in early trade, in line with Asian peers, as demand for the greenback damped amid disappointment over the tax bill proposed by Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives yesterday. However, caution ahead of the U.S. jobs data should keep the rupee in a tight range. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street's Dow industrials climbed to a record high on Thursday while losses in Facebook kept the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq in check as investors assessed the long-awaited tax cut plan unveiled by U.S. President Donald Trump's fellow Republicans. • Asian shares took a breather on Friday as investors gave a guarded reception to Republican plans for massive U.S. tax cuts, while welcoming the appointment of a centrist at the helm of the Federal Reserve. • The dollar held steady versus a basket of currencies on Friday, as focus shifted to U.S. jobs data, with President Donald Trump's nomination of Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell to be the next Fed chair coming as no surprise. • U.S. Treasuries were little changed on Thursday after President Donald Trump nominated Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell to head the Federal Reserve, as expected, and prices ended the day higher. • Oil markets firmed on Friday, supported by confident sentiment as OPEC-lead supply cuts help tighten the market, but analysts cautioned that the cuts would need to be extended to counter rising U.S. output. • Gold firmed on Friday but held below the previous session's highs as the dollar steadied following modest losses after the unveiling of U.S. tax reforms. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 64.64/64.67 November 2 $160.0 mln $10.37 mln 10-yr bond yield 6.98 pct Month-to-date -- $5.42 mln Year-to-date $5.81 bln $25.95 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 64.5700 Indian rupees)