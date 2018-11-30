Morning News Call - India, November 30

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai. 5:00 pm: Government to release October Infrastructure output data in New Delhi. 5:30 pm: Government to release July-September GDP data in New Delhi. INDIA TOP NEWS • India's economic growth seen slowing during Modi's run for re-election India's annual economic growth probably moderated to 7.4 percent in the July-September quarter, according to a Reuters poll, weakening just as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist led-government gets set for an election due by May. • Poll-Next India rate rise pushed back again, now well into 2019 The Reserve Bank of India won’t raise interest rates until at least April, much later than thought just one month ago, according to economists polled by Reuters who say that rise will probably be a “one-and-done.” • RBI relaxes asset securitisation norms for shadow banks India's central bank on Thursday relaxed rules for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to sell or securitise their loan books, in a bid to ease persistent stress in the sector. • Maharashtra puts land purchase for Saudi Aramco refinery on hold Maharashtra has put on hold the process to buy land for the country's biggest oil refinery that state-run oil companies are building with Saudi Aramco, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, after strong opposition from farmers. • Bajaj Allianz Life looks to IT, pharma stocks in 2019 Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance is looking to raise its exposure to local IT services companies and drugmakers in 2019, drawn by attractive valuations and easing regulatory issues, even as a strengthening rupee threatens to hurt earnings. • Vedanta seeks U.S. oil services consortium for new India blocks Vedanta Resources wants U.S. oilfield services companies to set up consortia to help develop the 41 blocks in India acquired this year by its Cairn Oil & Gas unit, the company's chairman said on Thursday. • Hindustan Unilever says cannot reveal details on Horlicks pursuit Hindustan Unilever, the Indian unit of Unilever, on Thursday said it cannot disclose details on whether it is planning to buy GlaxoSmithKline's Indian Horlicks nutrition business, citing confidentiality obligations. • Adani says to fully fund its troubled Australia coal project Adani Enterprises will fully fund its coal mine and rail project in Australia itself, the company said on Thursday, taking a big step closer to building the long-touted project that has faced fierce resistance from green groups. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • G20 members struggle for agreements ahead of Argentina summit G20 member nations were still struggling to reach agreement on major issues including trade, migration and climate change as world leaders began arriving in the Argentine capital ahead of a summit starting on Friday. • China Nov factory growth stalls as orders shrink Growth in China's vast manufacturing sector stalled for the first time in over two years in November as new orders shrank, adding pressure on Beijing ahead of high-stakes trade talks between presidents Xi Jinping and Donald Trump this weekend. • Exclusive-Fearing espionage, U.S. weighs tighter rules on Chinese students The Trump administration is considering new background checks and other restrictions on Chinese students in the United States over growing espionage concerns, U.S. officials and congressional sources said. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.2 percent up at 10,939.50, from its previous close. The Indian rupee is expected to open little changed against the dollar ahead of a high-stakes meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Argentina. Indian government bonds are likely to trade little changed in early session, ahead of weekly debt sale later today, while traders also remain focused on a meeting of key global leaders at the G-20 summit. The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent 2028 bond is likely to trade in a 7.58 percent-7.64 percent band today, a trader with a state-run bank said. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street closed slightly lower on Thursday as tech and financial shares slumped, erasing earlier gains stemming from Federal Reserve minutes showing the central bank opened the debate on when to pause further interest rate hikes. • Share markets ticked slightly lower in early Asian trade as investors await a closely watched meeting between the Chinese and U.S. presidents in Argentina this weekend for signs of a trade war detente. • The dollar was on tenterhooks before a meeting of U.S. and Chinese leaders to discuss contention trade issues that might provide a catalyst for the near term direction of riskier assets such as stocks and safe havens including the greenback and the yen. • The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield fell as the two-year return rose on Thursday, flattening the yield curve, after minutes from the last Federal Reserve policy-making meeting showed October's market volatility would not deter the U.S. central bank from raising interest rates in December and beyond. • Oil prices firmed as traders expected OPEC and Russia to agree on production cuts next week, although swelling U.S. supplies kept markets in check. • Gold prices were flat as the dollar steadied ahead of the G20 meet in Argentina this weekend, where U.S. and Chinese leaders are scheduled to discuss trade matters after months of tensions. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 69.88/69.91 November 29 $117.96 mln $103.29 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.60 pct Month-to-date $720.14 mln $999.94 mln Year-to-date -$5.20 bln -$7.10 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 69.77 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Siddharth Athreya V in Bengaluru)