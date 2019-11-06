Morning News Call - India, November 6

Nov 6 (Reuters) - To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH GMF: LIVECHAT - EQUITIES WATCH Equities reporters for Reuters in London and New York discuss trends in markets on both sides of the Atlantic at 6:30 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS • CBI registers 42 new bank fraud cases The Central Bureau of Investigation said on Tuesday that they had registered 42 new cases of bank fraud amounting to about 72 billion rupees after conducting searches in 187 places across the country. • India says supports FTA talks with EU after refusing to join China-led accord India should hold talks with the European Union for a free trade agreement, the government said on Tuesday, a day after it refused to join a China-backed regional trade pact for fear of a flood of cheap Chinese imports. • India's October services activity contracts for second straight month Activity in India's dominant services industry contracted for a second consecutive month in October due to muted demand, a private business survey showed on Tuesday, driving business optimism to a near-three year low. • India gold demand to hit 3-year low as prices surge to record - World Gold Council India's gold demand is expected to fall to its lowest level in three years in 2019, the World Gold Council (WGC) said on Tuesday, as domestic prices climb to a record against a backdrop of falling earnings in rural areas, a key source of custom for the precious metal. • IndiGo, Qatar Airways to announce strategic deal India's largest airline, IndiGo, and Qatar Airways will make a strategic business announcement on Thursday, which media reports said would involve a codeshare agreement. • Suzuki braces for bumpy road ahead after Q2 profit tumbles on India market woes Suzuki Motor Corp said quarterly profit plunged by almost a third on slumping car demand in India, its biggest market, and Japanese automaker slashed its full-year vehicle sales outlook. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Iowa? Greece? Where Trump and Xi may meet becomes new trade deal issue The United States and China are working to narrow their differences enough to sign a "phase one" trade deal as early as this month, but suggestions for a signing venue range from Alaska to Greece. • Japan services sector shrinks for first time since 2016 as sales tax hike kicks in - PMI Activity in Japan's services sector shrank for the first time in three years in October as a powerful typhoon and a sales tax hike weighed on demand, a survey showed, raising a red flag for the world's third-largest economy. • U.S. envoy Sondland ties Ukrainian aid to investigation request in new impeachment testimony U.S. diplomat Gordon Sondland told a Ukrainian official his country would likely not get nearly $400 million in security aid unless they pursued investigations demanded by President Donald Trump, revising earlier testimony to the Trump impeachment inquiry. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were 0.2% lower at 11,934.50. The Indian rupee is expected to open lower against the U.S. currency after better-than-expected U.S. services data helped the dollar index reach a three-week high. Indian government bonds are likely to open lower, tracking uptick in U.S. Treasury yields and crude oil prices overnight, while traders remain concerned about a likely fiscal slippage. The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.50%-6.55%. GLOBAL MARKETS • The benchmark S&P 500 edged lower on Tuesday, as investors paused in the wake of a rally buoyed by hopes of a trade deal between the United States and China that sent the three main U.S. stock indexes to record highs in the previous session. • Asian shares pulled back slightly as investors awaited new developments toward scaling back a bruising trade war between the United States and China. • The dollar held the upper hand against its rivals, particularly versus traditional safe-haven currencies, on rising hopes for a U.S.-China trade deal and a string of solid U.S. economic data. • Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields rose to six week highs on Tuesday on optimism that the United States and China will reach a deal to de-escalate their trade war, and after data showed strength in the U.S. services sector. • Oil prices dropped after industry data showed a larger-than-expected build-up in U.S. crude stockpiles, but expectations for an easing of trade tensions between the United State and China capped losses. • Gold prices inched up, after slipping more than 1% in the previous session, as investors awaited further clarity on the U.S.-China trade talks. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 70.66/70.69 November 5 81.10 crore 1,037.86 crore 10-yr bond yield 6.50% Month-to-date 3,878 crore 3,750 crore Year-to-date 72,431 crore 36,606 crore (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities Depository Limited) For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 70.80 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru)