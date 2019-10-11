Morning News Call - India, October 11

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 5:30 pm: Government to release August Industrial output data in New Delhi. INDIA TOP NEWS • India pursues China-led trade deal despite domestic opposition India is pressing ahead with talks to join a China-led free trade pact, officials said on Thursday, despite some domestic producers' concerns that the country could be flooded with cheaper Chinese imports. • WeWork India seeks new backers after talks with local bank collapse WeWork's India franchise has seen talks with existing backer ICICI Bank on $100 million in new funding break down since The We Company's botched stock market launch and is in discussions on raising $200 million from other investors, the venture's chief shareholder Jitu Virwani said on Thursday. • POLL-India's inflation surged in Sept but won't 'bring tears' to RBI Indian retail inflation probably reached a 12-month high in September, but still leaving room for further interest rate cuts because it's expected to remain below the Reserve Bank of India's target, according to a Reuters poll. • TCS flags challenging second half after missing profit estimates Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) warned of a challenging second half after India's No. 1 IT services exporter missed September-quarter profit on Thursday, as a slowing global economy forced many of its clients to cut back spending. • India considers stricter laws to curb frauds in co-operative banks - Finance minister The government is considering amending laws to curb malpractices at co-operative banks in Asia's third-largest economy, following allegations of fraud in Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday. • EXPLAINER-Why strong monsoon rains are not necessarily good news for Indian farmers India, one of the world's biggest agricultural producers, experienced its heaviest monsoon rains in 25 years this year. While rain would normally cheer the agricultural heartland, the monsoon was erratic and has left many crops damaged. • Indian miners reject plan to link national coal index to foreign prices Miners are rejecting a government proposal to establish a national coal index that would be linked to international prices, documents reviewed by Reuters show, because it could make domestic supply uncompetitive. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Day 1 of U.S.-China trade talks ends with hopes for limited deal Top U.S. and Chinese negotiators wrapped up a first day of trade talks in more than two months on Thursday as business groups expressed optimism the two sides might be able to ease a 15-month trade war and delay a U.S. tariff hike scheduled for next week. • Giuliani associates charged with illegally funneling cash to pro-Trump group Two foreign-born Florida businessmen who have helped President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani investigate political rival Joe Biden were arrested in a scheme to illegally funnel money to a pro-Trump election committee and other U.S. political candidates, prosecutors said on Thursday. • Thousands flee, hundreds reported dead in Turkish attack on U.S.-allied Kurds in Syria Turkey pounded Kurdish militia in northeast Syria for a second day on Thursday, forcing tens of thousands of people to flee and killing at least dozens of people in a cross-border assault on U.S. allies that has turned the Washington establishment against President Donald Trump. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.2% higher at 11,282.50. • The Indian rupee is expected to open higher against the dollar in the wake of a Chinese yuan-led advance in Asian currencies on hopes the U.S. and China will be able to reach a trade deal. • India government bonds are expected to open lower ahead of a weekly supply of notes, even as investors await retail inflation data for September due next week, which is expected to gain pace.The yield on the benchmark 7.26% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.66%-6.71% today. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks rose on Thursday on hopes that top-level U.S.-China trade talks would yield at least a partial deal, while a jump in Apple's shares also boosted the market. • Asian shares and U.S. stock futures rose after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would meet with China's top trade negotiator, while sterling retreated after rallying on revived hopes of a possible Brexit deal. • Hopes of progress in U.S.-China trade talks and optimistic comments from Europe on Brexit pushed back the safe-haven yen and lifted the British pound and euro. • Treasury yields rose Thursday on optimism for a resolution to the U.S.-China trade war as the two countries began a new round of negotiations in Washington, alleviating some worries over slowing economic growth. • Oil prices rose, building on gains in the previous session, after producer club OPEC hinted at making deeper cuts in supply while optimism was revived over talks between the United States and China to end their trade war. • Gold prices edged lower as U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks on progress in Sino-U.S. trade talks lifted risk appetite, while palladium was set to end a three-day winning streak after touching a record high in the previous session. CLOSE FII EQUITIES DEBT INVESTMENTS PNDF spot 71.07/71.10 October 10 (683.02) (620.35) crore crore 10-yr bond 6.68% Month-to-date (4,875) (468) yield crore crore Year-to-date 51,310 28,718 crore crore (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities Depository Limited) For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 70.98 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Pooja Kesavan in Bengaluru)