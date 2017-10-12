FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
California 'horror' fires burn on, 40 dead in one week
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires burn on, 40 dead in one week
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
#Market News
October 12, 2017 / 3:21 AM / 3 days ago

Morning News Call - India, October 12

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

To access the newsletter, click on the link:
 
 here
    
    
If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here
    
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH
    10:00 am: DIPP Joint Secretary Rajiv Aggarwal and CBEC Member Pranab Kumar
Das at FICCI event in New Delhi.
    11:00 am: Textile Minister Smriti Irani at IHGF Delhi Fair Autumn Exhibition
in New Delhi.
    1:45 pm: IndusInd Bank MD Romesh Sobti to discuss Q2 results and outlook for
next FY in Mumbai.
    3:00 pm: Tourism Minister Alphons Kannanthanam to be chief guest at Blind
Walk 2017 in New Delhi.
    5:00 pm: Godrej Consumer Products Executive Chairperson Nisaba Godrej and
VIP Industries MD Radhika Piramal at an event in Mumbai.
    5:15 pm: Tata Consultancy Services Q2 results briefing in Mumbai.
    5:30 pm: Government to release September consumer price inflation data in
Mumbai.
    5:30 pm: Government to release August industrial output data in Mumbai.
    
    
    LIVECHAT- FRONTIER MARKETS
    We get an outlook for frontier markets with Gavin Serkin, managing editor of
Frontier Funds and author of "Frontier: Exploring the Top Ten Emerging Markets
of Tomorrow" at 2:30 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here
    
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
    • Ola raises $1.1 billion in Tencent, SoftBank-led round, seeks another $1
billion
    Indian ride-hailing firm Ola has raised $1.1 billion from investors led by
China's Tencent Holdings and Japan's SoftBank Group and is in advanced talks
with other investors for another $1 billion.
    • EXCLUSIVE-Monsanto settles GM cotton dispute with three Indian seed firms 
    Three leading Indian cotton seed makers have settled an intellectual
property dispute with Monsanto Co over its genetically modified seed technology,
partly ending a legal tussle that has drawn in the Indian and U.S.
governments.
    • India investors eye tax overhaul impact on July-Sept corporate earnings
    Profits from India's top firms are expected to have swung back to growth in
July-September from a decline in the previous quarter, though economic headwinds
are likely to have kept the pace of growth sluggish.
    • Jet Airways confirms order for 75 Boeing aircraft
    Jet Airways said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy 75 Boeing 737 Max
aircraft, and that it could purchase another 75 to help it expand in a booming
Indian market.
    • Indian state-run GIC Re's $1.75 billion IPO subscribed nearly 80 percent
on first day
    State-run reinsurer General Insurance Corp of India's initial public
offering of shares to raise 113.73 billion rupees was subscribed nearly 80
percent on the first day of the sale on Wednesday, stock exchange data
showed.
    • Lakshmi Vilas Bank CEO sees bad loan additions falling sharply
    Indian private sector lender Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd expects bad loan
additions in the second-half of the fiscal year to be less than half of the
about 9 billion rupees it added in the first six months to September, Chief
Executive Parthasarathi Mukherjee told Reuters.
    • Bharti Airtel ties up with handset maker to launch cheaper 4G smartphone
    Bharti Airtel Ltd, India's top telecom operator, said on Wednesday it had
partnered with handset maker Karbonn Mobiles to introduce a 4G-enabled
smartphone at the price of a feature phone.
    • India, Japan to team up to get more flexible LNG deals
    India will work with Japan to make long-term liquefied natural gas import
deals more affordable for its price-sensitive consumers, it said on Wednesday,
as these two big importers try to secure better prices and concessions from
suppliers.


    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
    • Trump says open to bilateral Canada, Mexico pacts if NAFTA talks fail
    U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he was open to bilateral trade
pacts with either Canada or Mexico if a three-way deal cannot be reached to
substantially revise the North American Free Trade Agreement.
    • BlackRock closes in on $6 trillion in assets as index funds boom
    BlackRock Inc is closing in on an industry-record $6 trillion in assets
under management as investors storm into the company's index funds and the bull
market in U.S. stocks rages on.
    • Toyota plans to halve Japan car models by 2025 - source
    Toyota Motor Corp is planning to halve the number of cars it sells in Japan
to about 30 by 2025 to focus on more popular models in a shrinking market, a
person briefed on the matter told Reuters.
    
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
    • The SGX Nifty Futures were at 10,018.50, trading up 0.30 percent from its
previous close.
    • Indian government bonds are likely to trade steady as investors await the
September inflation data due later today, even as fresh supply weighs on
sentiment. The yield on the benchmark 6.79 percent bond maturing in 2027 is
likely to trade in a 6.71 percent-6.76 percent band.
    • The Indian rupee will likely edge lower against the dollar in early trade,
despite the greenback’s slide to a more-than-two-week low, as the Federal
Reserve’s September meeting minutes revealed policy makers believed rate hikes
before the year-end were warranted even with concerns over weak inflation. 


    GLOBAL MARKETS
    • Major stock indexes edged up to post record closing highs on Wednesday
with sector moves in the S&P 500 showing preference toward so-called defensive
stocks.
    • Asian stocks were near a decade high, riding the bull run in global equity
markets, while the dollar sagged after the Federal Reserve showed a guarded view
towards inflation.
    • The dollar hit a two-week low versus a basket of currencies, after minutes
from the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting suggested some central bankers
are still concerned about persistently low inflation.
    • U.S. Treasury prices were little changed on Wednesday after minutes from
the Federal Reserve’s September meeting were in line with expectations and after
the Treasury Department saw solid demand for three-year and 10-year note supply.

    • Oil prices eased as U.S. fuel inventories rose despite efforts by OPEC to
cut production and tighten the market.
    • Gold prices were up slightly, extending gains from the previous session
amid a muted U.S. dollar after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's September
policy meeting revealed low inflation concerns.
    
    
                   CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES      DEBT
 PNDF spot         65.20/65.23  October 11       -$16.58 mln   $33.77 mln
 10-yr bond yield  6.97 pct     Month-to-date    -$524.67 mln  $1.60 bln
                                Year-to-date     $4.83 bln     $24.88 bln
 
    
    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes                 
    Stock market reports                
    Non-deliverable forwards data              
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
    
    ($1 = 65.1500 Indian rupees)
    
    

 (Compiled by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)

