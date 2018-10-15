Morning News Call - India, October 15

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH No major events are scheduled. INDIA TOP NEWS • Sept retail inflation picks up, remains below RBI's medium-term target India's retail inflation rose marginally in September, nudged up by food and fuel prices, but short of the central bank's 4 percent medium-term target, strengthening views it could tighten monetary policy in December following unchanged rates last week. • US senators urge India to soften data localisation stance Two U.S. senators have called on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to soften India's stance on data localisation, warning that measures requiring it represent "key trade barriers" between the two nations. • IL&FS cuts staffing costs in effort to tackle debts India's ailing Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services said on Friday its newly-appointed board had begun cutting cost in staffing and unspecified operations as the first step in their efforts to revive the company. • KKR looks to buy assets from Indian NBFCs U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co is seeking to buy assets from Indian non-banking finance firms as it believes current market conditions offer attractive opportunities, Bloomberg reported. • Hindustan Unilever Q2 profit jumps nearly 20 percent, beats estimates Consumer major Hindustan Unilever reported a 19.5 percent rise in its September-quarter profit, beating analysts' estimates, as sales at its home-care segment jumped. • Shares in United Breweries fall following antitrust raids Shares in United Breweries fell as much as 3 percent on Friday, a day after a report said the brewer and two global rivals had been raided in India as part of an investigation into price-fixing allegations. • Passenger vehicle sales hurt by higher fuel costs, weaker rupee India's domestic passenger vehicle sales fell 5.6 percent in September from a year ago, data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) showed on Friday, with demand hurt by rising fuel prices and interest rates. • Amazon says India customer base surges during festive sale U.S. online giant Amazon said its festive season sale in India had got off to a strong start, with three times the number of people signing up to shop in the first two days compared to last year. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Saudi Arabia says will retaliate against any sanctions over Khashoggi case Saudi Arabia on Sunday warned against threats to punish it over last week's disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, as European leaders piled on pressure and two more U.S. executives scrapped plans to attend a Saudi investor conference. • China central bank chief says plenty of room for monetary adjustments amid trade row China central bank governor Yi Gang said on Sunday he still sees plenty of room for adjustment in interest rates and the reserve requirement ratio (RRR), as downside risks from trade tensions with the United States remain significant. • South Korea's Sept imports of Iran oil fall to zero ahead of U.S. sanctions South Korea did not import any oil from Iran in September for the first time in six years, before U.S. sanctions against the Middle East country take effect in November, customs data showed on Monday. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were almost flat at 10,475, from its previous close. • The Indian rupee is expected to open lower against the dollar, weighed by the rise in Brent crude amid increasing tensions over a missing journalist. • Indian government bonds will likely edge lower today as crude oil prices rose amid fresh geopolitical tensions. The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 may trade in a 7.97 percent-8.03 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • The U.S. benchmark S&P 500 stock index snapped a six-day losing streak on Friday as technology stocks recovered after a week of losses, with investors looking for bargains ahead of the third quarter earnings reporting season. • Asian shares slipped as worries over Sino-U.S. trade disputes, a possible slowdown in the Chinese economy and higher U.S. borrowing costs tempered optimism despite a rebound in global equities late last week. • The dollar firmed against the pound and euro as British efforts to secure a Brexit deal ahead of a key European Union summit kept global investors' preference to safe haven currencies. • U.S. Treasury yields edged higher on Friday, rising from the previous session on Wall Street's selloff, as equities recovered globally and investors unwound safe-haven bids. • Crude oil futures rose sharply as geopolitical tensions over the disappearance of a prominent Saudi journalist stoked worries about supply, although concerns about the long-term outlook for demand dragged on prices. • Gold prices rose early as Asian stocks eased due to concerns about a potential decline in China's economic growth amid an ongoing trade war and signs of tighter monetary policy by the U.S. Federal Reserve CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 73.69/73.72 October 12 - -$159.73 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.99 pct Month-to-date -$2.20 bln -$1.49 bln Year-to-date -$4.37 bln -$8.24 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] (Compiled by Debanjan Bose in Bengaluru)