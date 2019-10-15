Morning News Call - India, October 15

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH No major events scheduled for today. LIVECHAT - AUTHOR INTERVIEW New York Times business and economic writer Binyamin Appelbaum talks the forum through his best selling book The Economists' Hour : False Prophets, Free Markets, and the Fracture of Society at 6.30 PM IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS • India's retail inflation surges in September, but rate cut hopes still high India's retail inflation rose close to the central bank's medium-term target of 4% in September for the first time in 14 months, but analysts still predict a sharp economic slowdown will prompt a sixth consecutive interest rate cut in December. • China's Huawei says open to "no backdoor" agreement with India China's Huawei Technologies is ready to enter into a "no backdoor" agreement with India to allay security concerns, the telecom group's local head said on Monday, as the giant South Asian country prepares to launch next generation 5G networks. • Indian buyers slash Malaysian palm oil purchases fearing duty hike - traders Indian refiners have stopped buying Malaysian palm oil for shipment in November and December fearing New Delhi could raise import taxes or enforce other measures to curb imports from the Southeast Asian nation, five traders told Reuters on Monday. • French energy giant Total to buy 37% stake in India's Adani Gas French energy giant Total SA said on Monday it will buy a 37.4% stake in gas distribution company Adani Gas, as it looks to capitalise on India's push for cleaner sources of energy. • Global oil majors see surge in Indian demand for natural gas Global oil and gas majors are looking to India, the world's third biggest oil importer, to buy some of their excess liquefied natural gas (LNG) as the South Asian nation improves its gas infrastructure and strives to reduce emissions. • Shares of Indian railways arm jump twofold on debut Shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism (IRCTC) more than doubled their value on market debut on Monday, after the state-run company saw a bumper initial public offering that was subscribed nearly 112 times. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • U.S. demands Syria ceasefire, slaps sanctions on Turkey over incursion President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on Turkey on Monday and demanded the NATO ally stop a military incursion in northeast Syria that is rapidly reshaping the battlefield of the world's deadliest ongoing war. • China's factory prices post steepest fall in 3 years China's factory gate prices declined at the fastest pace in more than three years in September, reinforcing the case for Beijing to unveil further stimulus as manufacturing cools on weak demand and U.S. trade pressures. • Brexit hangs in the balance as EU doubts a deal this week A deal to smooth Britain's departure from the European Union hung in the balance on Monday after diplomats indicated the bloc wanted more concessions from Prime Minister Boris Johnson and said a full agreement was unlikely this week. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.4% higher at 11,375.00. • The Indian rupee is expected to open little changed against the dollar in the wake of quiet Asian cues amid doubts over the U.S.-China trade pact. • Indian government bonds will likely open lower as September’s retail inflation data accelerated to a faster-than-expected 14-month high, raising uncertainty over future rate cut trajectory by the rate-setting panel. However easing core inflation is likely to provide some support to bonds, dealers said. The yield on the benchmark 7.26% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.66%-6.72% today. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street edged lower on Monday as uncertainties following recent U.S.-China trade negotiations clouded sentiment and investors turned their focus on the third-quarter earnings season, which begins in earnest on Tuesday. • Asian stocks and Wall Street futures inched higher as some investors held out hope that Britain still had a chance to avoid a messy exit from the European Union at key negotiations this week. • The dollar hovered below 2-1/2-month highs against the yen on Tuesday, failing to extend recent gains as optimism over trade negotiations between the world's two largest economies and for an orderly British exit from the European Union started to fade. • Oil prices dropped again on Tuesday after falling heavily in the previous session, as weak Chinese economic data for September added to lingering concerns about the feasibility of the U.S.-China trade deal announced by President Trump late last week. • Gold prices held steady below the $1,500 per ounce level on Tuesday as markets braced for talks between Britain and the European Union that will determine how smooth Britain's departure will be from the trading bloc. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 71.13/71.16 October 14 (568.12) crore 1200.54 crore 10-yr bond yield 6.67% Month-to-date (5,523) crore (61) crore Year-to-date 50,662 crore 29,125 crore (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities Depository Limited) For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 71.23 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Pooja Kesavan in Bengaluru)