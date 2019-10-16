Morning News Call - India, October 16

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:00 am: Indian Banks' Association Chief Executive V.G. Kannan at IBA Banking HR Conclave 2019 in Mumbai. 10:30 am: Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian and NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant at Massmerize 2019 - Retail, FMCG & E-Commerce Conference in New Delhi 5:30 pm: Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) meeting in New Delhi. LIVECHAT- EQUITIES FOCUS Reuters stock correspondents in London and New York discuss the upcoming corporate results season and how it could play out on bourses in each region at 6.30 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS • India cannot sacrifice economic strength to comply with U.S. sanctions -FinMin India wants to comply with global sanctions, including U.S. sanctions on Venezuela and Russia, but also needs to maintain its own strength and strategic interests, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in an interview on Tuesday. • India's tax unions irked by Modi's switch to faceless assessment Tax officials are pushing back against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new faceless tax assessment program, complaining about a lack of consultation and inadequate resources to implement the changes, a letter reviewed by Reuters shows. • India's September trade deficit narrows to $10.86 billion Trade deficit in September narrowed to $10.86 billion from $14.95 billion a year ago, the trade ministry said in a statement on Tuesday, helped by lower oil imports. • Wipro Sept-quarter profit beats estimates Software exporter Wipro reported a better-than-expected September-quarter profit on Tuesday, as the company managed to withstand a global spending squeeze among its financial clients that has hurt the sector overall. • Malaysia offers to increase imports from India after Kashmir row Malaysia is considering raising imports of raw sugar and buffalo meat from India, potentially easing trade tensions after reports New Delhi could restrict Malaysian palm oil imports following the country's criticism of India's actions in Kashmir. • India looks into Flipkart, Amazon festive discounts after retailer complaints The government is looking into whether hefty discounts offered on Walmart-owned Flipkart and Amazon.com during their online festive sales violate foreign investment rules, a commerce ministry official told Reuters. • India's Nayara supplying fuel to Rosneft in exchange for Venezuelan oil -sources Nayara Energy has been using Russian giant Rosneft as an intermediary to acquire Venezuelan oil, paying it in fuel rather than cash to avoid violating U.S. sanctions, three sources with knowledge of the transactions said. • India readies policy to attract foreign investment in coal mining India expects to have formulated a policy within the next two weeks to attract foreign investment to its coal mining industry, the country's Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Tuesday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Brexit deal within reach in last-ditch talks, but doubts remain Last-ditch talks between Britain and the European Union to get a Brexit deal ahead of a summit of the bloc's leaders this week went on past midnight to Wednesday, but it was still unclear if London could avoid postponing its departure due on Oct. 31. • Big banks say U.S. consumers sturdy as businesses quiver with growth fears Quarterly results from four of the largest U.S. banks on Tuesday showed that American consumers are helping to prop up the economy, even as recession fears have led businesses to pull back on spending and borrowing. • Pence, Giuliani will not cooperate in U.S. House impeachment inquiry U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani said on Tuesday they will not cooperate with a U.S. House of Representatives impeachment inquiry, prompting a leading Democrat to say that would strengthen the case against the president. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.4% higher at 11,474.50. • The Indian rupee is expected to open little changed against the dollar amid further weakness in the Chinese yuan and a larger-than-expected fall in the trade deficit at home. • Indian government bonds will likely open largely unchanged as traders awaited fresh cues while eyeing the rupee’s movement for direction. The yield on the benchmark 7.26% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.64%-6.70% today. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street advanced on Tuesday as third-quarter reporting season hit with a spate of upbeat earnings reports that brought buyers back to the equities market. • Asian shares inched higher while sterling came off five-month highs in volatile trade as investors looked to whether Britain can secure a deal to avoid a disorderly exit from the European Union. • The pound pulled back from its highest level in almost five months versus the dollar, erasing some of the rally sparked by signs Britain is closing in on a deal to leave the European Union. • U.S. Treasury yields rose to a three-week high on Tuesday on a report that British and European Union negotiators were close to a deal for Britain to exit the European Union, spurring an increase in risk taking and reducing demand for safe haven debt. • Oil prices rose tracking gains in equities, as investors pinned hopes on a potential Brexit deal between Britain and the European Union and on signals from OPEC and its allies that further supply curbs could be possible. • Gold prices edged higher after shedding nearly 1% in the previous session, as it remained unclear if Britain could avoid postponing its departure from the EU beyond Oct. 31. 