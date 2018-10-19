Morning News Call - India, October 19

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH No major events are scheduled. INDIA TOP NEWS • Reliance Industries reports record quarterly profit Reliance Industries reported a record quarterly profit on Wednesday, driven by growth in its core petrochemicals business and helped by rising revenues at budding telecoms unit Jio. Separately, the oil-to-telecoms conglomerate announced on Wednesday it will acquire controlling stakes in two local cable TV and Internet service providers, expediting the rollout of its new fibre broadband service. • Yes Bank told to find new CEO by Feb. 1 Yes Bank on Wednesday said the Reserve Bank of India had reaffirmed that the retail bank should appoint a successor to Chief Executive Rana Kapoor by February 1, 2019. • ArcelorMittal to make $1 billion creditor payment to bid for Essar Steel ArcelorMittal said on Wednesday it would pay 74.69 billion rupees to creditors of two Indian companies in which it previously held stakes, in order to make its acquisition offer valid for Essar Steel, another debt-ridden Indian steel firm. • Tata Group in talks to buy stake in Jet Airways - Times of India Indian business conglomerate Tata Group has held preliminary discussions to buy a large stake in debt-laden Jet Airways (India), the Times of India reported on Thursday. Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Theresa May and business minister Greg Clark met Ratan Tata, patriarch of the Indian Tata family, a few weeks ago as its car brand Jaguar Land Rover warns about the effect of Brexit and diesel policy, a government source said. • Regulator asks Fortis Healthcare to recover $55 million from founders, 8 firms India's capital markets regulator has asked Fortis Healthcare to recover 4.03 billion rupees from its founder brothers and firms related to them, pending an investigation into loans made by the company. • Total ties up with India's Adani for LNG plants, fuel retail French oil major Total has signed a deal with Indian conglomerate Adani Group to re-enter the South Asian nation's liquefied natural gas market and build 1,500 retail service stations over the coming decade. • ACC Q3 profit misses expectations as expenses rise Cement maker ACC on Wednesday posted a 15.7 percent rise in quarterly profit, which fell short of market estimates as expenses rose. • ANALYSIS-Netflix needs lower prices to woo India Netflix's Indian operation drew attention in a surge of international subscribers in the third quarter, but it faces fierce competition and a difficult cultural conundrum to make inroads with the country's more than one billion TV viewers. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • China's third quarter economic growth slowed to its weakest pace since the global financial crisis, and missed expectations, as a years-long campaign to tackle debt risks and the trade war with the United States began to bite. • Trump says Saudi journalist likely dead; Turkey searches for remains President Donald Trump said on Thursday he presumes missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi is dead and that the U.S. response to Saudi Arabia will likely be "very severe" but that he still wanted to get to the bottom of what exactly happened. • U.S. asks for WTO panel over metals tariff retaliation The United States is requesting that a World Trade Organization dispute resolution panel get involved in a clash over international retaliation over U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminium, according to a U.S. official familiar with the matter. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were 0.7 percent lower at 10,305. • The Indian rupee is expected to open lower against the U.S. currency after the dollar index rose its highest in two months amid hawkish Federal Reserve minutes. • Indian government bonds will likely edge higher in early trade as crude oil prices slipped. The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 may trade in a 7.87 percent-7.93 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks fell more than 1 percent on Thursday as the European Commission issued a warning regarding Italy's budget and concerns mounted over the possibility of strained relations between the United States and Saudi Arabia, further denting investors' appetite for risk amid global trade tensions and rising interest rates. • Stocks in Asia fell as global sentiment soured on issues ranging from trade worries, Italy's 2019 budget, higher U.S. interest rates and growth concerns in China that led to a slump in Chinese shares in the previous session. • The euro hovered near a one-week low against the dollar as the European Commission's criticism of Italy's populist budget sparked fresh concerns about political tensions in the common currency zone. • U.S. Treasury yields slipped on Thursday as safe-haven demand fueled by more losses on Wall Street mitigated selling tied to worries about further interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve. • Oil prices nudged higher but were set for a second weekly drop amid higher U.S. crude inventories, an ongoing Sino-U.S. trade war and concerns over the death of a prominent Saudi journalist. • Gold prices nudged higher as Asian shares fell on renewed political and economic concerns, with the metal on track for its third straight weekly rise. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 73.51/73.54 October 17 $19.04 mln -$696.43 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.91 pct Month-to-date -$2.50 bln -$1.62 bln Year-to-date -$4.67 bln -$8.37 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 73.5200 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Debanjan Bose in Bengaluru)