Morning News Call - India, October 23

FACTORS TO WATCH No major events are scheduled. GMF: FED WATCH Reuters reporters and editors tracking the Federal Reserve take questions at 1900 IST on the economics, politics, trade matters and rates policies facing America's central bank and others whose decisions drive markets day in and day out. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • IL&FS revival plan could include stake sales - govt official The new board of debt-laden Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services will come up with a revival plan for the lender that could include selling stakes in some of its businesses, an Indian government official said. • Asian Paints Q2 profit falls about 14 percent, misses estimates Asian Paints posted on Monday a 14.4 percent fall in second-quarter profit, which missed analysts' estimates, hurt by higher expenses. • China drops ban on rapeseed meal from India China has dropped a years-long ban on rapeseed meal imports from India as the government seeks to diversify sources of protein used in animal feed, the customs administration said on Monday. • Congress will not name Rahul Gandhi as PM candidate in election battle India's main opposition Congress party said on Monday it would not name its leader Rahul Gandhi as the prime ministerial candidate of an alliance seeking to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi in next year's general election. • Hindustan Zinc Q2 profit dives nearly 30 percent Hindustan Zinc reported a 29.8 percent fall in second-quarter profit on Monday, dented by higher expenses. • Uber, Ola drivers strike in India, demanding higher fares Hundreds of drivers for ride-hailing giant Uber and its local rival Ola went on strike in the two biggest Indian cities, Delhi and Mumbai, on Monday, demanding higher fares to meet rising fuel costs that are eating away at their incomes. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Trump says he remains unsatisfied with Saudi accounts on Khashoggi U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that he was still not satisfied with what he has heard from Saudi Arabia about the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey, but did not want to lose investment from Riyadh. • Russia pledges 'balance' if U.S. quits nuclear pact; Trump eyes more weapons Russia said on Monday it would be forced to respond in kind to restore the military balance with the United States if President Donald Trump carried through on a threat to quit a nuclear arms treaty and began developing new missiles. • Corona brewer Constellation seeks to sell U.S. wine brands-sources Constellation Brands, the U.S. producer of Corona and Modelo beers, is looking to sell some of its U.S.-based wine brands, in a deal that could be worth more than $3 billion, according to four people familiar with the matter. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were 0.8 percent lower at 10,171.50, from its previous close. • The Indian rupee is expected to open lower against the U.S. currency, in-line with its Asian peers, after the dollar index climbed to near its highest level since mid-August. • Indian government bonds are likely to edge lower today ahead of a supply of state government papers. The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 may trade in a 7.91 percent-7.96 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • The S&P 500 and the Dow fell in choppy trading on Monday as energy and financial stocks lost ground and caution grew ahead of a slew of earnings reports this week. • Asian shares edged lower as earnings season nerves in the U.S. dented Wall Street, while a cocktail of negative factors from Saudi Arabia's diplomatic isolation to concerns over Italy's budget and Brexit talks depressed sentiment. • The dollar gained against its major peers, reining as the preferred safe haven currency as uncertainity over Brexit negotiations and Italy's free spending budget spooked investors away from the euro and sterling. • Longer-dated U.S. Treasury prices edged higher on Monday as falling stocks boosted demand for low risk debt, though gains were limited as investors remained on edge with rising inflation pressures and further potential interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. • Oil prices fell after Saudi Arabia pledged to play a "responsible role" in energy markets, although sentiment remained nervous in the run-up to U.S. sanctions against Iran's crude exports that start next month. • Gold prices inched up as Asian stocks faltered, weighed down by political tensions between Saudi Arabia and Western powers, uncertainties around Brexit and Italy's budgetary woes. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 73.39/73.42 October 22 -$69.61 mln -$73.34 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.93 pct Month-to-date -$2.55 bln -$1.77 bln Year-to-date -$4.72 bln -$8.52 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 73.5550 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Debanjan Bose in Bengaluru)