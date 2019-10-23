Morning News Call - India, October 23

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH No major events are scheduled for the day. LIVECHAT - EQUITIES FOCUS Reuters stocks correspondents in London and New York sift through a heavy corporate earnings week and discuss trends for indices across the U.S. and Europe at 6.30 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS • Indian private lenders signal stress in loan book Two top Indian private-sector lenders on Tuesday signalled stress in their loan books as the banks grapple with the worst economic slowdown in years that has increased bad loans across the sector. • Infosys loses $6.6 billion in market cap after whistleblower complaints India's No.2 software services exporter, Infosys, is probing whistleblower complaints that its top two executives engaged in "unethical practices" to boost short-term revenue and profit, sending its shares down 16% on Tuesday. • India govt, Facebook spar over decryption laws at top court Government asked Facebook on Tuesday to help it decrypt private messages on its network, citing national security requirements in a court hearing on privacy rights on social media platforms. • Malaysia's Mahathir stands by Kashmir comments despite palm oil boycott by India traders Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Tuesday he would not retract his criticism of New Delhi's actions in the disputed region of Kashmir even though Indian traders have urged a boycott of Malaysian palm oil. • Some 300,000 employees of Indian state-led banks strike against mergers Nearly 300,000 employees of Indian state-run banks went on strike on Tuesday against government plans to consolidate the sector through mergers as part of efforts to ensure stronger balance sheets. • Uber CEO expects to ride developing market growth in next decade Uber pinned its growth over the next decade on developing markets like India on Tuesday, despite the problems it has faced in establishing itself in China and Southeast Asia. • Walmart chief seeks stable business environment from India's Modi- ET Walmart's chief executive has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking certainty and predictability in India's business environment, the Economic Times newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • EU moves towards Brexit delay as PM Johnson seeks election to break impasse EU leaders should delay Brexit after Prime Minister Boris Johnson paused legislation on his deal following a parliamentary defeat, EU Council President Donald Tusk said on Tuesday, as Britain spins towards a possible election to break the impasse. • Trade tensions weigh on Texas Instruments revenue forecast Texas Instruments forecast current-quarter revenue well below estimates on Tuesday, the latest sign that the global microchip industry is being squeezed by a downturn in demand as well as a prolonged U.S.-China trade dispute. • India, Pakistan set to sign pilgrim corridor pact amid Kashmir tension India and Pakistan are set to sign an agreement on Indian pilgrims visiting a Sikh shrine in Pakistan, rare cooperation between the nuclear-armed neighbours at a time of tension that has brought exchanges of fire on their disputed border. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were little changed at 11,616.50. • The Indian rupee is expected to open lower against the dollar, tracking the broad strength in the U.S. currency amid uncertainty over Brexit. • Indian federal government bonds are likely to edge higher in early trade tracking an overnight fall in U.S. Treasury yields but prices will be rangebound due to concerns over New Delhi's fiscal situation. The yield on the benchmark 7.26% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.69%-6.74% today. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks ended lower on Tuesday, giving up early gains after British lawmakers rejected the government's proposed timetable for passing legislation to ratify its deal to exit the European Union. • Futures for Wall Street's major indexes and Asian shares slipped as revenue warnings from Texas Instruments raised worries about the global tech sector and after British lawmakers forced the government to hit the pause button on the latest Brexit deal. ​ • The pound edged lower after an overnight fall as Brexit hung in the balance, with the British Parliament still divided on how, when or even if to engineer Britain's departure from the European Union. • U.S. Treasury yields dropped on Tuesday, as investors bought safe-haven debt after UK lawmakers voted against Prime Minister Boris Johnson's extremely tight timetable to approve his deal for Britain to exit the European Union. • Oil slipped after U.S. industry data showed a bigger-than-expected build in crude stockpiles, but possible deeper production cuts coming from OPEC and its allies prevented a further slide in prices. • Gold prices were steady, as investors waited for clarity on Brexit confusion after UK lawmakers voted for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's divorce plan but opposed his tight timetable to complete the legislative process in three days. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 70.89/70.92 October 22 107.75 crore 319.32 crore 10-yr bond yield 6.70% Month-to-date 5,078 crore 421 crore Year-to-date 61,263 crore 29,607 crore (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities Depository Limited) For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 70.80 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Pooja Kesavan in Bengaluru)