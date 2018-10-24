Morning News Call - India, October 24

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:00 am: Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg to attend CRISIL's annual bond market seminar in Mumbai. INDIA TOP NEWS • Three arrested over alleged bid to blackmail founder of Paytm An Indian court on Tuesday remanded three people, including the spokeswoman of the country's biggest digital payments company Paytm, to a week's custody over an alleged bid to blackmail its founder and extort $2.7 million by threatening to leak stolen personal data. • Kraft Heinz to sell part of Indian businesses to drugmaker Zydus - Bloomberg Kraft Heinz has agreed to sell a portfolio of its Indian businesses, including children's drink brand Complan, to Indian drugmaker Zydus Wellness, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing sources. • HCL Tech posts higher-than-expected Q2 profit Indian software services exporter HCL Technologies posted a 14.8 percent rise in second-quarter net profit, beating analysts' estimates, helped by higher revenue from its software services business. • Ambuja Cements Q3 profit dives 34 percent Ambuja Cements said on Tuesday its third-quarter profit plunged over 34.2 percent, largely missing analysts' estimates, on higher expenses. • TVS Motor Q2 profit drops on higher commodity prices Auto manufacturer TVS Motor posted about 1 percent fall in second-quarter profit on Tuesday, dented by higher commodity prices. • Jaguar Land Rover and unions adjourn pay talks until clearer on Brexit Jaguar Land Rover said it had agreed with unions to adjourn pay talks after a weak recent performance caused by a more difficult market in China, consumer confusion about diesel emission regulations and uncertainty around Brexit. • INTERVIEW-Veteran EM fund manager Mobius looks to bet on India's troubled shadow banks At a time when most money managers are steering clear of India's crisis-hit shadow banking firms, veteran emerging markets fund manager Mark Mobius is exploring aggressive contrarian bets on the sector. • Netflix backs "Sacred Games" season 2 after probe Netflix said it would stick with the team behind Indian hit show "Sacred Games" for a second season after an independent investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against two individuals involved with the show. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Trump says Saudis staged 'worst cover-up ever' on Khashoggi; U.S. revokes visas of some Saudis President Donald Trump said on Tuesday Saudi authorities staged the "worst cover-up ever" in the killing of prominent journalist Jamal Khashoggi this month, as the United States vowed to revoke the visas of some of those believed to be responsible. • Tariffs begin to take bite out of U.S. corporate earnings growth The easy money may be over. U.S. company earnings growth is slowing after a bumper start to the year, and the reality of an escalating trade war between two of the world's largest economies is starting to weigh on companies ranging from Caterpillar to Ford Motor. • With record dry powder, private equity poised for Asia M&A boom Dealmaking by private equity firms in Asia has surged this year, data showed, underscoring their rising presence in the region's otherwise stolid, tycoon-dominated M&A scene, backed by an unmatched warchest. Private equity-backed deals so far this year total $79 billion in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, up 63 percent over the same period of last year and surpassing the $74 billion full-year record set in 2015, according to Refinitiv data. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were 0.6 percent higher at 10,230.50, from its previous close. - NewsRise • The Indian rupee is expected to open higher against the dollar after a pledge by Saudi Arabia to maintain adequate supply sent Brent crude to one-month lows. - NewsRise • Indian government bonds will likely gain in early trade tracking an overnight slump in crude oil prices and ahead of a note purchase by the Reserve Bank of India on Thursday. The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 may trade in a 7.84 percent-7.90 percent band today. - NewsRise GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday after worries about the earnings outlook added to recent selling pressure, though major indexes ended well off the day's lows as investors snapped up beaten-down shares late in the session. • Asian stocks edged lower as concerns, ranging from worries about U.S. corporate earnings to Middle East tensions, weighed on sentiment while crude oil approached two-month lows after Saudi Arabia flagged possible supply increases. • The safe-haven Japanese yen and the Swiss franc held firm against the U.S. dollar as risk-averse investors trimmed their exposure to the greenback in the face of a weak performance on Wall Street. • Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields fell to their lowest in almost three weeks on Tuesday as tumbling equity markets worldwide fed investor demand for low-risk debt. • Oil prices extended falls from the previous day, when crude slumped as much as 5 percent, after Saudi Arabia said it would make up for supply disruptions from U.S. sanctions targeting Iran's petroleum exports from next month. • Gold prices nudged up after hitting their highest in over three months in the previous session, with international political and economic uncertainty underpinning safe-haven demand for the metal. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 73.56/73.59 October 23 -$46.23 mln -$146.16 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.89 pct Month-to-date -$2.61 bln -$1.92 bln Year-to-date -$4.78 bln -$8.67 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 73.5400 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Debanjan Bose in Bengaluru)