Morning News Call - India, October 24

INDIA TOP NEWS • India announces $8 billion plan to revive loss-making state telecoms firms India announced an almost $8 billion plan on Wednesday to help loss-making state telecom providers Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL) catch up with private competitors, including a merger of the two companies. • Risk of contagion in India's financial sector rising - rating agencies There is rising risk of contagion in India's banking sector with many finance companies having lost more than half of their equity value in the past year, rating agency Standard & Poor's said on Wednesday. • Malaysia in talks with India, other countries on palm oil sales - minister Malaysia is in talks with India and other countries to urge them to continue buying Malaysian palm oil, its trade minister said, after calls for a boycott of the commodity by Indian traders. • India eases fuel retail rules, allows entry of non-oil firms India on Wednesday relaxed its rules for setting up fuel stations in the country after a gap of 17 years, opening to non-energy companies a sector long eyed by global oil majors. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • EU keeps UK waiting on Brexit delay, Johnson gears for an election EU member states on Wednesday delayed a decision on whether to grant Britain a three-month Brexit extension, while Prime Minister Boris Johnson said if the deadline is deferred to the end of January he would call an election by Christmas. • Japan factory activity shrinks at quickest pace since 2016 in October - flash PMI Japanese factory activity shrank at the fastest pace in over three years in October, largely hurt by slumping new orders and output, in yet another sign of broadening economic cracks in the face of slowing global demand and trade frictions. • Facebook's Zuckerberg grilled in U.S. Congress on digital currency, privacy, elections Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg conceded on Wednesday that the company's planned digital currency Libra was a "risky project," but sought to reassure skeptical U.S. lawmakers that it could lower the cost of electronic payments and open up the global financial system to more people. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.3% higher at 11,672.00. • The Indian rupee is expected to gain against the U.S. currency amid a weaker dollar index as investors awaited fresh Brexit developments. • Indian government bonds are likely to fall in early session tracking overnight gains in crude oil prices. The yield on the benchmark 7.26% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.67%-6.72% today. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks edged higher on Wednesday as investors shrugged off lackluster quarterly reports from industrial bellwethers Boeing and Caterpillar, though a lower-than-expected revenue outlook from Texas Instruments sent chipmakers shares lower. • Asian shares pulled ahead as corporate earnings and a ceasefire in northern Syria helped prop up sentiment, though the backdrop of trade and brexit uncertainties was enough to prevent a decisive shift towards riskier asset • The British pound stabilised as the Brexit project entered a fresh holding pattern, while the dollar held firm as traders took a breather from Sino-U.S. trade headlines. • U.S. Treasury yields recovered from session lows to close little changed on Wednesday in generally thin trading, as investors consolidated positions amid an overall lack of new catalysts to spur the market in either direction. • Oil prices dipped on lingering concerns about a weak demand outlook, after surging more than 2% in the previous session on the back of a surprise draw in U.S. crude stocks. • Gold held ground above $1,490 per ounce as investors awaited clarity on Brexit after the European Union delayed a decision on granting an extension to Britain, and the U.S. central bank policy meeting for clues on the interest rate trajectory. CLOSE FII EQUITIES DEBT INVESTMENTS PNDF spot 70.90/70.93 October 23 (1,073.90) 318.36 crore crore 10-yr bond 6.68% Month-to-date 4,004 crore 740 crore yield Year-to-date 60,189 crore 29,926 crore (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities Depository Limited) For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 70.71 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Pooja Kesavan in Bengaluru)