Morning News Call - India, October 24

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:00 am: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant and Infosys Chairman Emeritus N.R. Narayana Murthy at Clean Cooking Forum 2017 in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu, DIPP Secretary Ramesh Abhishek to speak at CII Industrial Innovation Summit 2017 in New Delhi. 10:30 am: Farm Minister Radha Mohan Singh and NITI Aayog member Ramesh Chand at Agriculture Round Table 2017 in New Delhi. 3:00 pm: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at Advantage Assam Summit in New Delhi. 4:25 pm: GHCL post earnings analyst conference call in Mumbai. 5:00 pm: HDFC Bank post earnings analyst conference call in Mumbai. 6:15 pm: Infosys post earnings conference call in Bengaluru. LIVECHAT - JAPAN ELECTION PineBridge Investments' Head of Japanese Fixed Income Tadashi Matsukawa will discuss medium and long term market impacts from the snap election at 9:00 am IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • Mobile carriers rally on hopes for easier competition after Jio price rise Shares in Indian wireless operators rose sharply on Monday after Reliance Industries Ltd's Jio telecom unit increased mobile data tariffs, raising hopes of an easing in the cut-throat competition that has eroded profits in the sector. • Indian Energy Exchange falls on market debut after $154 million IPO Shares of Indian Energy Exchange Ltd fell as much as 8.5 percent on their market debut on Monday, hurt by worries about the power trading bourse's valuation. • Hindustan Zinc Q2 profit rises 34 percent Hindustan Zinc Ltd, India's biggest zinc miner, posted a 34 percent rise in second-quarter profit on Monday, boosted by higher output and increase in metal prices. • HSBC names Jayant Rikhye as India CEO HSBC has named company veteran Jayant Rikhye as the new chief executive of its India operations, effective December 1. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Trump to press China on North Korea, trade on Beijing visit U.S. President Donald Trump will urge President Xi Jinping to make good on his commitments to pressure North Korea when he visits China next month, a senior White House official said on Monday, stepping up a strategy to have Beijing help rein in Pyongyang. • EXCLUSIVE-Hedge fund Baupost snaps up claims against Toshiba -sources Hedge fund The Baupost Group LLC has acquired the biggest chunk of a $2.2 billion claim that two South Carolina utilities had against Toshiba Corp following the bankruptcy of its nuclear power subsidiary, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. • U.S. says it is considering sanctions over Myanmar's treatment of Rohingya The United States is taking steps and considering a range of further actions over Myanmar's treatment of its Rohingya Muslim minority, including targeted sanctions under its Global Magnitsky law, the State Department said on Monday. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty Futures were at 10,189.50, trading down 0.10 percent from its previous close. • Indian sovereign bonds are likely to trade lower as investors may defer purchases ahead of fresh supply of notes through the rest of the week. The yield on the benchmark 6.79 percent bond maturing in 2027 will likely trade in the range of 6.78 percent -6.82 percent band. • The Indian rupee will likely stay a tad higher against the dollar in early trade, tracking gains across most Asian peers, after the greenback erased all overnight gains to trade lower as investor focus shifted to selection of the next Federal Reserve chief from potential U.S. tax reforms. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks declined on Monday as each of the major Wall Street indexes retreated from a record, weighed down by a drop in technology and industrial shares. • Asian shares held within striking distance of recent decade highs even as Wall Street fell from record levels, while currencies kept to narrow ranges ahead of key economic events. • The dollar edged down as attention turned to who would be the next head of the U.S. central bank. • U.S. Treasury debt prices inched higher on Monday in thin volume, tracking gains in the European bond market, as investors added to positions after a sell-off over the last few days and ahead of this week's debt auctions and a European Central Bank monetary policy meeting. • Oil prices inched up, supported by declining exports from southern Iraq. • Gold edged up, recovering from a more than two-week low hit in the previous session, on the back of a slightly weaker dollar. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 65.03/65.06 October 23 -$12.54 mln $134.11 mln 10-yr bond yield 6.97 pct Month-to-date -$860.66 mln $1.92 bln Year-to-date $4.49 bln $25.20 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 65.0175 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru)